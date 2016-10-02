College women’s soccer: Bulldogs blank Winona State

Skye Finley and Natalie St. Martin each scored goals and Carlye Wright made nine saves to lead Minnesota Duluth to a 2-0 victory over Winona State in an NSIC game at Malosky Stadium on Sunday.

Finley netted her third goal of the season in the 26th minute by heading in a cross from Laura Edgren. St. Martin’s first of the season came in the 55th minute and Wright made the lead stand in her first start of the season.

The Bulldogs improved to 5-3-2 overall and 3-2-2 in the conference, dropping Winona State to 4-5-1 and 1-5-1.