Drag racing: Anderson reaches Pro Stock final

Duluthian Greg Anderson lost to Vincent Nobile in the Pro Stock final Sunday at the National Hot Rod Association Dodge Nationals in Mohnton, Pa.

Nobile earned his first victory of 2016 by posting a time of 6.575 seconds and 209.85 mph for the quarter-mile run in his Mountain View Tire Chevy Camaro. Anderson, a seven-time event winner this season was timed in 6.582 seconds at 210.37 mph in his Summit Racing Equipment Chevy Camaro.

Nobile ended a 56-race drought with the win and moved into third in the Pro Stock points standings behind Jason Line of Wright and Anderson, respectively.

Anderson qualified second and knocked down five-time world champion Jeg Coughlin, John Gaydosh and teammate Line in the earlier rounds. Line holds a 45-point lead over Anderson with three races remaining.