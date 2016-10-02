College women’s soccer: Saints’ rally falls short

Hamline University scored twice in the first half and held off a St. Scholastica second-half comeback in a 3-2 nonconference win Sunday at Saints Field.

Malya Hirshkowitz and Jenna Sampson scored goals 6:34 apart in the first half to give the Pipers (6-4-1) a 2-0 lead.

Rachel Dixon netted her third goal of the season in the 57th minute to halve the deficit before Siri Parker restored Hamline’s two-goal lead in the 72nd minute.

Hannah Zeis trimmed the lead to one with a penalty-kick goal in the 74th minute but the Saints (5-6-2) were unable to find the equalizer.

Saints goalkeeper Roni Rudolph of Duluth made six saves.