Rowing: Duluth Rowing Club fares well
The Duluth Rowing Club won one event, took second in two others and placed third in another Saturday in the 37th annual Head of the Mississippi Regatta in Minneapolis.
The 3-mile river race began at the Lake Street Bridge and ended at River Flats Park near the University of Minnesota.
Jenny Peterson, Bonnie Fuller-Kask, Greg Peterson and Tom Rauschenfels won the Master Mixed Quad; Cathy Ham, Mary Miller, Holly Anderson and Lorraine Turner were second in the Women’s Master Quad; Fuller-Kask, Jenny Peterson, Andrea Peterson, Gretchen
Madison and coxswain Bria Kask finished second in the Women’s Master with Coxswain division; and in Master Men’s Double, Greg Peterson and Rauschenfels placed third and Arvid Brekke and Tom Griggs claimed fourth.