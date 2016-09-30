US holds shaky first-round lead at Ryder Cup

CHASKA, Minn. — Rory McIlroy started his putt slowly, letting the downhill roll take his ball into the hole on the par-5 16th hole.

As soon as the ball dropped in the cup, McIlroy turned to the enormous crowd in the stands who had given him an earful all day. The Northern Irishman bowed before pumping his fist, chest-bumping and high-fiving his afternoon partner, Belgium’s Thomas Pieters, as part of a zealous celebration.

“For me, even before I hit that putt, I wanted to put an exclamation point on that session for us,” McIlroy said.

Mission accomplished.

McIlroy and Pieters finished the first day of competition at the 2016 Ryder Cup with a 3-and-2 victory over Americans Dustin Johnson and Matt Kuchar, and showed the competition is not over at Hazeltine National Golf Club.

After the United States swept the morning foursomes for the first time since 1975, Europe recovered for a 3-1 victory in the afternoon session, leaving the Americans with a 5-3 edge leading into today’s eight matches.

“It was a hostile environment out there,” McIlroy said. “I just want everyone to know how much this means to us, how much this means to me personally, and the rest of the team, and we’re not going to go without a fight.”

Trying to win for the first time in four years with the proclaimed “best team assembled,” the Americans have a battle on their hands. Since 1979, the U.S. has held the same 5-3 lead twice and lost both times.

“I like being ahead; you know, there’s no two ways about it,” American captain Davis Love III said. “Being ahead’s great. Keep telling our guys, there’s eight points a day and then there’s 12 points on Sunday. There’s a lot of points out there still. Even after two days, Sunday is very, very important.”

Johnson and Kuchar had dominated in the opening foursomes, an alternate-shot format, beating Pieters and England’s Lee Westwood 5 and 4. Then McIlroy joined the rookie Pieters and pushed Europe through the final 18 holes, with McIlroy securing four birdies and finishing the match with his emphatic eagle putt on 16.

England’s Justin Rose and Sweden’s Henrik Stenson earned Europe’s first points by beating Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed 5 and 4 in the afternoon. Spieth and Reed won the foursome meeting between the two pairs 3 and 2 earlier in the day. It was the first loss for Spieth and Reed as partners in Ryder Cup play, with the duo now 3-1-1 together.

Spanish countrymen Sergio Garcia and Rafa Cabrera Bello teamed up to beat J.B. Holmes and Ryan Moore 3 and 2 in the afternoon. Cabrera Bello, a Ryder Cup rookie, sat out the morning session.

Friday afternoon was the first time Europe has won a four-ball session since 2010. Friday was a change of sorts as the Americans have typically led the four-ball competitions with Europe controlling foursomes.

“Wow, that was a bit of an exciting sort of day,” European captain Darren Clarke said. “From the results after the foursomes this morning, to this afternoon, it was certainly match-play golf at its utmost.”

Getting their first chance of the tournament, Brandt Snedeker and Brooks Koepka earned the U.S. team’s lone points in the afternoon with a decisive 5 and 4 win over Germany’s Martin Kaymer and England’s Danny Willett.

“You can hear the roars, you can hear the chants, you can hear everything; so you know what’s going on,” Koepka said. “We just tried to play well, get the crowd going and tried to get those other guys pumped up and see if they can turn their matches around. I think that was the big thing. We were playing so well, we just wanted to get the crowd fired up and maybe get the other guys fired up, too.”

Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler of the United States sat in the afternoon after pulling out an 18-hole, 1-up victory over McIlroy and England’s Andy Sullivan in the morning.

Jimmy Walker and Zach Johnson posted a comeback on the second nine in the morning, closing out the match by winning five straight holes against Garcia and Kaymer in a 4 and 2 victory.

McIlroy will start first in this morning’s foursomes, again joined by Pieters. They will be countered by Fowler and Mickelson.

Snedeker and Koepka will pair against Stenson and England’s Matthew Fitzpatrick; Walker and Zach Johnson will play Rose and England’s Chris Wood; and Reed and Spieth will close the morning matches against Garcia and Cabrera Bello.