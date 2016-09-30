Local names & news

Sarah Kelly had 17 kills to lead No. 2 Minnesota Duluth to a seesaw 25-23, 25-22, 11-25, 15-25, 15-12 NSIC victory over No. 1 Concordia-St. Paul on Friday night before 1,463 at Gangelhoff Center in St. Paul.

Kelly had 11 of her kills as UMD edged their rivals in the first two sets before the Golden Bears (13-1 overall, 5-1 NSIC) dominated the next two sets.

Concordia didn’t help itself with four service errors in the deciding fifth set while Makenzie Morgen closed it out with two of her nine kills for the Bulldogs (14-0, 6-0 NSIC).

Allison Olley had 15 kills and four blocks for the Bulldogs, while Emily Torve had 46 set assists and Erin Schindler added 24 digs.

Emma Lange had 16 kills and seven blocks to lead the Golden Bears, while Kasey Williams paced the offense with 52 set assists.

The teams hold a rematch Nov. 4 at Romano Gym.

Saints sweep Bethany Lutheran

St. Scholastica picked up consecutive wins for the first time this season in a 25-15, 25-20, 25-10 UMAC win over Bethany Lutheran College on Friday in Mankato, Minn.

The Saints took the first set with the help of a 15-2 run. Both teams were tied at 16 in the second set before kills and several Bethany Lutheran errors gave CSS the second set. The Saints (5-10 overall, 2-1 UMAC) dominated the decisive third set, going on runs of 8-0 and 8-3.

Noelle Elvehjem had 10 kills for CSS, which made only 10 total errors. The Saints’ Alex Barsody had 17 digs, while Emily Kessler totaled 18 set assists.

Cycling

Heck of the North ride today

The eighth annual Heck of the North gravel-road bike race takes place today, starting and ending near Two Harbors.

The race, covering about 105 miles, begins at 8 a.m. The start and finish lines are at the Alger Grade parking lot on Lake County Highway 2 about 8 miles north of Two Harbors.

Race officials report that this year’s course mostly follows gravel roads, with some stretches of ATV and snowmobile trails, logging roads and a stream crossing.

In a change from last year, the race will not pass through the Lester Park and Seven Bridges Road areas in eastern Duluth, and instead will stay well north of the city.

A shorter, 56-mile race also takes place today at the same Alger Grade parking lot. The races are unsupported events and riders don’t know the course ahead of race day; they use “cue cards” to follow the route.

For more information on the event, go to heckof

thenorth.com.

College women’s soccer

Upper Iowa blanks UMD

Minnesota Duluth fell to .500 in NSIC play with a 2-0 loss to Upper Iowa on Friday night at Malosky Stadium.

After scoring a combined four goals in the last two games, the Bulldogs (4-3-2, 2-2-2) couldn’t find the net despite putting five shots on goal.

Christiana Atteberry opened the scoring for Upper Iowa (7-7, 1-4) in the 32nd minute.

UMD responded with seven shots through the first 15 minutes of the second half, but the Peacocks added a goal in the 61st minute to double their lead.

UMD’s Sisley Ng made three saves in UMD’s third shutout loss of the season.

College football

Saints hit road to play Knights

St. Scholastica is on the road today to play Martin Luther College in a UMAC game at 2 p.m. at the MLC Bowl in New Ulm, Minn.

The Saints (3-1 overall, 3-0 UMAC) are coming off a 49-13 victory over Crown College last week at Public Schools Stadium.

Martin Luther (0-4, 0-3) became the first team to score on Northwestern this season but ultimately fell 38-20. The Knights seek their first victory this season on homecoming, but it won’t be easy as the Saints come in with a 33-game UMAC winning streak and 24-game conference road winning streak.