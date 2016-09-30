Scoreboard
Today’s Events
Baseball
MAJOR LEAGUES
Twins at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m. (FSN/KDAL-AM 610/WMOZ-FM 106.9)
Brewers at Colorado, 7:10 p.m. (FSN-Wis./WNXR-FM 107.3)
Cross Country
COLLEGE MEN AND WOMEN
Wisconsin-Superior, St. Scholastica at Pre-Region Meet (Northfield, Minn.), 10:30 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS AND GIRLS
Superior, Northwestern, Cloquet, Duluth Marshall, Hermantown, Proctor, South Ridge, North Shore, Esko, Silver Bay, Moose Lake-Willow River/Barnum, Wrenshall, Duluth Denfeld, Eveleth-Gilbert, Grand Rapids, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, Hibbing, International Falls, Virginia, Mesabi East, Duluth East at Swain Invitational (Enger Park G.C.), 10 a.m.
Football
COLLEGE
Minnesota State-Moorhead at Minnesota Duluth, 1:05 p.m. (My9/WWAX-FM 92.1)
St. Scholastica at Martin Luther (New Ulm, Minn.), 2 p.m.
COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Rochester at Fond du Lac (Cloquet), 6 p.m. (WKLK-FM 96.5)
HIGH SCHOOL
Ashland at Merrill, 1:30 p.m.
Virginia at Minneapolis Edison, 2 p.m.
Golf
PGA
Ryder Cup, at Chaska, Minn., 8 a.m.-6 p.m. (KBJR Ch. 6)
COLLEGE MEN AND WOMEN
St. Scholastica, Wisconsin-Superior at Viking Invite (Oakdale, Minn.), 11 a.m.
Hockey
COLLEGE MEN
Wisconsin at University of Victoria, 7 p.m. (exhibition)
Michigan Tech at Minnesota Duluth, 7:07 p.m. (My9/WWAX-FM 92.1)
COLLEGE WOMEN
Lindenwood at Minnesota, 2:07 p.m.
Boston College at Minnesota Duluth, 3 p.m.
Soccer
COLLEGE MEN
Crown at Wisconsin-Superior, 4:15 p.m.
Minnesota-Morris at St. Scholastica, 4:15 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN
Crown at Wisconsin-Superior, 2 p.m.
Minnesota-Morris at St. Scholastica, 2 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS
Ashland at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln tournament, 9:30 a.m.
Hermantown at Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 11 a.m.
Crookston at Hibbing-Chisholm, noon
Duluth Marshall at Chisago Lakes, noon
East Grand Forks at Grand Rapids, noon
Mesabi East Area at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 1 p.m.
North Branch at Duluth Denfeld (PSS), 1 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS
Crookston at Hibbing-Chisholm, noon
East Grand Forks at Esko, 1 p.m.
Hermantown at Cloquet-Carlton, 1 p.m.
Duluth Denfeld at Chisago Lakes, 2 p.m.
Minnetonka at Duluth East (Ordean Stadium), 2 p.m.
North Branch at Two Harbors, 2 p.m.
Mesabi East Area at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 2:30 p.m.
Swimming
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS
Superior, Mesabi East at Duluth East, 1 p.m.
Tennis
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS
Cloquet-Esko-Carlton at Cambridge-Isanti, 9:45 a.m.
Grand Rapids-Greenway at Elk River tournament, 10 a.m.
Superior at Ashland, 11 a.m.
Volleyball
COLLEGE
St. Scholastica at Wisconsin-Eau Claire, 2 p.m.
Wisconsin-Superior at Minnesota-Morris, 3 p.m.
Minnesota Duluth at Minnesota State-Mankato, 4 p.m.
St. Scholastica vs. Carroll (Eau Claire, Wis.), 4 p.m.
COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Fond du Lac at Mesabi Range, noon
HIGH SCHOOL
Cook County, Proctor, Silver Bay, Eveleth-Gilbert, Mesabi East at Two Harbors Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
Hermantown, Greenway at Mora Invitational, 9 a.m.
Northwestern at New Richmond Invitational, 9 a.m.
Virginia at Centennial Invitational, 9 a.m.
Auto racing
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series
Citizen Soldier 400 Lineup
After qualifying; race Sunday
At Dover, Del.
Lap length: 1.0 miles
(Car number in parentheses)
1. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford; 2. (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota; 3. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota; 4. (20) Matt Kenseth, Toyota; 5. (22) Joey Logano, Ford; 6. (4) Kevin Harvick, Chevrolet; 7. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota; 8. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet; 9. (24) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet; 10. (19) Carl Edwards, Toyota.
11. (41) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet; 12. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet; 13. (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet; 14. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet; 15. (14) Tony Stewart, Chevrolet; 16. (34) Chris Buescher, Ford; 17. (5) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet; 18. (88) Jeff Gordon, Chevrolet; 19. (31) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet; 20. (21) Ryan Blaney, Ford; 21. (47) A.J. Allmendinger, Chevrolet; 22. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford; 23. (6) Trevor Bayne, Ford; 24. (10) Danica Patrick, Chevrolet; 25. (16) Greg Biffle, Ford; 26. (27) Paul Menard, Chevrolet; 27. (43) Aric Almirola, Ford; 28. (15) Clint Bowyer, Chevrolet; 29. (13) Casey Mears, Chevrolet; 30. (95) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet.
31. (38) Landon Cassill, Ford; 32. (23) David Ragan, Toyota; 33. (7) Regan Smith, Chevrolet; 34. (44) Brian Scott, Ford; 35. (83) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota; 36. (98) Timmy Hill, Chevrolet; 37. (46) Michael Annett, Chevrolet; 38. (32) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Ford; 39. (55) Reed Sorenson, Toyota; 40. (30) Josh Wise, Chevrolet.
Basketball
WNBA Playoffs
Semifinals
(Best-of-5)
Friday’s Results
Minnesota 96, Phoenix 86 (Lynx lead 2-0)
Game 2: Chicago at Los Angeles, night (Los Angeles leads 1-0)
Sunday’s Games
Game 3: Minnesota at Phoenix, 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 3: Los Angeles at Chicago, 2 p.m. (ESPN)
FOOTBALL
NFL
National Football Conference
North
W L T Pct
Minnesota 3 0 0 1.000
Green Bay 2 1 0 .667
Detroit 1 2 0 .333
Chicago 0 3 0 .000
East
Philadelphia 3 0 0 1.000
N.Y. Giants 2 1 0 .667
Dallas 2 1 0 .667
Washington 1 2 0 .333
South
Atlanta 2 1 0 .667
Carolina 1 2 0 .333
Tampa Bay 1 2 0 .333
New Orleans 0 3 0 .000
West
Seattle 2 1 0 .667
Los Angeles 2 1 0 .667
Arizona 1 2 0 .333
San Francisco 1 2 0 .333
American Football Conference
East
W L T Pct
New England 3 0 0 1.000
Buffalo 1 2 0 .333
N.Y. Jets 1 2 0 .333
Miami 1 3 0 .250
South
Houston 2 1 0 .667
Tennessee 1 2 0 .333
Indianapolis 1 2 0 .333
Jacksonville 0 3 0 .000
North
Baltimore 3 0 0 1.000
Pittsburgh 2 1 0 .667
Cincinnati 2 2 0 .500
Cleveland 0 3 0 .000
West
Denver 3 0 0 1.000
Kansas City 2 1 0 .667
Oakland 2 1 0 .667
San Diego 1 2 0 .333
Week 4
Thursday’s Result
Cincinnati 22, Miami 7
Sunday’s Games
Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville (London), 8:30 a.m. (CBS3)
Tennessee at Houston, noon
Cleveland at Washington, noon
Seattle at N.Y. Jets, noon
Buffalo at New England, noon (CBS3)
Carolina at Atlanta, noon
Oakland at Baltimore, noon
Detroit at Chicago, noon (KQDS Ch. 21)
Denver at Tampa Bay, 3:05 p.m.
Los Angeles at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.
New Orleans at San Diego, 3:25 p.m.
Dallas at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m. (KQDS Ch. 21)
Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m. (KBJR Ch. 6)
Monday’s Game
N.Y. Giants at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN/KQDS-AM 1490/KQDS-FM 94.9)
Bye: Green Bay, Philadelphia
COLLEGE
(Overall records in parentheses)
Big Ten
West Division
Nebraska (4-0) 1-0
Wisconsin (4-0) 1-0
Iowa (3-1) 1-0
Minnesota (3-0) 0-0
Purdue (2-1) 0-0
Illinois (1-2) 0-0
Northwestern (1-3) 0-1
East Division
Michigan (4-0) 1-0
Maryland (3-0) 0-0
Ohio State (3-0) 0-0
Indiana (2-1) 0-0
Michigan State (2-1) 0-1
Penn State (2-2) 0-1
Rutgers (2-2) 0-1
Today’s Games
Minnesota at Penn State, 2:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network/KDAL-AM 610)
Wisconsin at Michigan, 2:30 p.m. (WDIO Ch. 10/WDSM-AM 710)
Northwestern at Iowa, 11 a.m. (ESPNU)
Rutgers at Ohio State, 11 a.m. (Big Ten Network)
Purdue at Maryland, 2:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network)
Illinois at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Michigan State at Indiana, 7 p.m. (Big Ten Network)
NSIC
North Division
Bemidji State (3-1) 0-0
Minn. Duluth (3-1) 0-0
MS-Moorhead (2-2) 0-0
Northern State (2-2) 0-0
Minot State (1-3) 0-0
St. Cloud State (1-3) 0-0
Mary (0-4) 0-0
Minn.-Crookston (0-4) 0-0
South Division
Sioux Falls (4-0) 0-0
Augustana (3-1) 0-0
MS-Mankato (3-1) 0-0
SW Minn. State (3-1) 0-0
Winona State (3-1) 0-0
Concordia-St. Paul (2-2) 0-0
Upper Iowa (1-3) 0-0
Wayne State (1-3) 0-0
Today’s Games
Minnesota State-Moorhead at Minnesota Duluth, 1 p.m. (My9/WWAX-FM 92.1)
Wayne State at Concordia-St. Paul, noon
Bemidji State at Mary, 1 p.m.
Minnesota State-Mankato at Winona State, 1 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Augustana, 1 p.m.
St. Cloud State at Minnesota-Crookston, 2 p.m.
Minot State at Northern State, 2:30 p.m.
Upper Iowa at Southwest Minnesota State, 6 p.m.
UMAC
Northwestern (4-0) 3-0
St. Scholastica (3-1) 3-0
Minn.-Morris (2-1) 2-1
MacMurray (2-2) 2-1
Westminster (2-2) 2-1
Eureka (2-2) 1-2
Crown (1-3) 1-2
Iowa Wesleyan (1-3) 1-2
Greenville (0-4) 0-3
Martin Luther (0-4) 0-3
Today’s Games
St. Scholastica at Martin Luther (New Ulm, Minn.), 2 p.m.
Minnesota-Morris at MacMurray, noon
Westminster (Mo.) at Crown, noon
Eureka at Greenville, 1 p.m.
Northwestern at Iowa Wesleyan, 1 p.m.
Golf
41st Ryder Cup
At Hazeltine National, Chaska, Minn.
Friday’s Results
United States 5, Europe 3
Foursomes
Jordan Spieth/Patrick Reed, U.S. def. Justin Rose/Henrik Stenson, 3 and 2
Phil Mickelson/Rickie Fowler, U.S. def. Rory McIlroy/Andy Sullivan, 1 up
Jimmy Walker/Zach Johnson, U.S. def. Sergio Garcia/Martin Kaymer, 4 and 2
Dustin Johnson/Matt Kuchar, U.S. def. Thomas Pieters/Lee Westwood, 5 and 4
Four-Ball
Rose/Stenson, Europe def. Spieth/Reed, 5 and 4
Garcia/Rafa Cabrera Bello, Europe def. J.B. Holmes/Ryan Moore, 3 and 2
Brandt Snedeker/Brooks Koepka, U.S., def. Kaymer/Danny Willett, 5 and 4
McIlroy/Pieters, Europe def. D. Johnson/Kuchar, 3 and 2
Hockey
NHL Preseason
Thursday’s Results
Winnipeg 4, Minnesota 1
Columbus 3, Nashville 2, OT
NY Rangers 3, New Jersey 1
Buffalo 1, Toronto 0, SO
Ottawa 4, Montreal 3, OT
Tampa Bay 2, Florida 0
Friday’s Results
Toronto 8, Buffalo 1
Pittsburgh 1, Chicago 0
Tampa Bay 2, Carolina 1, OT
Boston 2, Detroit 1, OT
St. Louis 4, Dallas 1
Winnipeg 5, Edmonton 1
Vancouver at Calgary, night
Los Angeles at Colorado, night
Arizona at San Jose, night
Today’s Games
Montreal at Ottawa, 2 p.m.
NY Rangers at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Washington vs NY Islanders, at Bridgeport, Conn., 6 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Nashville, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Arizona, 8 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN
NCHC
Today’s Games
Michigan Tech at Minnesota Duluth, 7:07 p.m. (My9/WWAX-FM 92.1)
Toronto at Western Michigan, 6 p.m. (exhibition)
Waterloo at Miami, 7:05 p.m. (exhibition)
Manitoba at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m. (exhibition)
Mount Royal at Denver, 8 p.m. (exhibition)
Sunday’s Games
Michigan Tech at Minnesota Duluth, 4:07 p.m. (My9/WWAX-FM 92.1)
Mount Royal at Colorado College, 7:07 p.m. (exhibition)
Regina at St. Cloud State, 7:07 p.m. (exhibition)
BIG TEN
Today’s Game
Victoria at Wisconsin, 7 p.m. (exhibition)
Sunday’s Games
Queen’s at Penn State, noon (exhibition)
Windsor at Michigan, 2 p.m. (exhibition)
Toronto at Michigan State, 3 p.m. (exhibition)
Wilfrid Laurier at Ohio State, 3 p.m. (exhibition)
COLLEGE WOMEN
WCHA
Friday’s Results
Boston College 3, Minnesota Duluth 3, OT
Ohio State 4, Rensselaer 1
North Dakota 3, Mercyhurst 1
Bemidji State 2, Syracuse 1
St. Cloud State 4, Merrimack 2
Minnesota State-Mankato 2, RIT 1, OT
Minnesota 3, Lindenwood 0
Today’s Games
Boston College at Minnesota Duluth, 3:07 p.m.
North Dakota at Mercyhurst, noon
Ohio State at Rensselaer, 2 p.m.
Bemidji State at Syracuse, 2 p.m.
RIT at Minnesota State-Mankato, 2:07 p.m.
Lindenwood at Minnesota, 2:07 p.m.
Merrimack at St. Cloud State, 3:07 p.m.
Transactions
Baseball
American League
Boston Red Sox - Reassigned 3B Yoan Moncada to the minor leagues.
Football
National Football League
Miami Dolphins - Activated G Jamil Douglas from the practice squad.
NCAA Football
South Carolina - Announced S Toure Boyd has left the program and is expected to transfer to another school.
Basketball
NCAA Basketball
Penn St. - Announced F Joe Hampton has left the program for personal reasons.
Hockey
National Hockey League
Chicago Blackhawks - Signed LW Graham Knott to a three-year, entry-level contract.
Colorado Avalanche - Assigned D Sergei Boikov, D Cody Corbett, C Rocco Grimaldi, RW Cole Sanford, and C Julien Nantel to San Antonio (AHL).
Columbus Blue Jackets - Assigned D Jaime Sifers, LW Brett Gallant, C Alexander Broadhurst, D Blake Siebenaler, C Jordan Maletta, C Ryan Craig, and LW Paul Bittner to Cleveland (AHL).
Dallas Stars - Released LW Samuel Laberge and RW Connor Chatham.
Edmonton Oilers - Assigned G Nick Ellis to Bakersfield (AHL).
Florida Panthers - Assigned D Michael Downing, C Chase Balisy, LW Juho Lammikko, and G Mike McKenna to Springfield (AHL).
Minnesota Wild - Assigned D Zach Palmquist, RW Marc Hagel, and LW Mario Lucia to Iowa (AHL). Released LW Colton Beck.
Nashville Predators - Signed D Frederic Allard to an entry-level contract.
New York Islanders - Assigned D Loic Leduc, C Carter Verhaeghe, C Kyle Schempp, C Bracken Kearns, and C Ben Holmstrom to Bridgeport (AHL). Released LW Joshua Winquist.
New York Rangers - Assigned G Brandon Halverson and G Jeff Malcolm to Hartford (AHL).
Pittsburgh Penguins - Assigned RW Reid Gardiner, LW Christian Hilbrich, C Jarrett Burton, LW Gage Quinney, LW Milos Bubela, RW Tom Kostopoulos, D Ryan Segalla, and G Douglas Carr to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).
St. Louis Blues - Assigned G Ville Husso, C Justin Selman, LW MacKenzie MacEachern, and C Jacob Doty to Chicago (AHL). Released C Yan Stastny.
Vancouver Canucks - Assigned G Micheal Garteig and LW Michael Carcone to Utica (AHL). Released RW Alexis D’Aoust.
Washington Capitals - Assigned C Beck Malenstyn to Calgary (WHL). Assigned C Tim McGauley and LW Chris Bourque to Hershey (AHL). Assigned C Garrett Pilon to Kamloops (WHL). Assigned D Lucas Johansen to Kelowna (WHL). Assigned D Dmitriy Zaitsev to Moose Jaw (WHL). Assigned D Connor Hobbs and D Colby Williams to Regina (WHL). Released C Dylan Margonari. Released C Ryan Bourque, C Dustin Gazley, G Parker Milner, D Hubert Labrie, D Joey Leach, RW Josh Pitt, RW John Parker, RW Steve Mcparland, RW Nolan LaPorte, C Dan DeSalvo, and RW Domenic Monardo.
Volleyball
COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Friday’s Results
Vermilion def. Fond du Lac 25-5, 25-10, 25-19
Gogebic def. Fond du Lac 25-5, 25-3