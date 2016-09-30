Scoreboard

Cross Country

COLLEGE MEN AND WOMEN

Wisconsin-Superior, St. Scholastica at Pre-Region Meet (Northfield, Minn.), 10:30 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS AND GIRLS

Superior, Northwestern, Cloquet, Duluth Marshall, Hermantown, Proctor, South Ridge, North Shore, Esko, Silver Bay, Moose Lake-Willow River/Barnum, Wrenshall, Duluth Denfeld, Eveleth-Gilbert, Grand Rapids, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, Hibbing, International Falls, Virginia, Mesabi East, Duluth East at Swain Invitational (Enger Park G.C.), 10 a.m.

Football

COLLEGE

Minnesota State-Moorhead at Minnesota Duluth, 1:05 p.m. (My9/WWAX-FM 92.1)

St. Scholastica at Martin Luther (New Ulm, Minn.), 2 p.m.

COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Rochester at Fond du Lac (Cloquet), 6 p.m. (WKLK-FM 96.5)

HIGH SCHOOL

Ashland at Merrill, 1:30 p.m.

Virginia at Minneapolis Edison, 2 p.m.

Golf

PGA

Ryder Cup, at Chaska, Minn., 8 a.m.-6 p.m. (KBJR Ch. 6)

COLLEGE MEN AND WOMEN

St. Scholastica, Wisconsin-Superior at Viking Invite (Oakdale, Minn.), 11 a.m.

Hockey

COLLEGE MEN

Wisconsin at University of Victoria, 7 p.m. (exhibition)

Michigan Tech at Minnesota Duluth, 7:07 p.m. (My9/WWAX-FM 92.1)

COLLEGE WOMEN

Lindenwood at Minnesota, 2:07 p.m.

Boston College at Minnesota Duluth, 3 p.m.

Soccer

COLLEGE MEN

Crown at Wisconsin-Superior, 4:15 p.m.

Minnesota-Morris at St. Scholastica, 4:15 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN

Crown at Wisconsin-Superior, 2 p.m.

Minnesota-Morris at St. Scholastica, 2 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS

Ashland at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln tournament, 9:30 a.m.

Hermantown at Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 11 a.m.

Crookston at Hibbing-Chisholm, noon

Duluth Marshall at Chisago Lakes, noon

East Grand Forks at Grand Rapids, noon

Mesabi East Area at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 1 p.m.

North Branch at Duluth Denfeld (PSS), 1 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

Crookston at Hibbing-Chisholm, noon

East Grand Forks at Esko, 1 p.m.

Hermantown at Cloquet-Carlton, 1 p.m.

Duluth Denfeld at Chisago Lakes, 2 p.m.

Minnetonka at Duluth East (Ordean Stadium), 2 p.m.

North Branch at Two Harbors, 2 p.m.

Mesabi East Area at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 2:30 p.m.

Swimming

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

Superior, Mesabi East at Duluth East, 1 p.m.

Tennis

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton at Cambridge-Isanti, 9:45 a.m.

Grand Rapids-Greenway at Elk River tournament, 10 a.m.

Superior at Ashland, 11 a.m.

Volleyball

COLLEGE

St. Scholastica at Wisconsin-Eau Claire, 2 p.m.

Wisconsin-Superior at Minnesota-Morris, 3 p.m.

Minnesota Duluth at Minnesota State-Mankato, 4 p.m.

St. Scholastica vs. Carroll (Eau Claire, Wis.), 4 p.m.

COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Fond du Lac at Mesabi Range, noon

HIGH SCHOOL

Cook County, Proctor, Silver Bay, Eveleth-Gilbert, Mesabi East at Two Harbors Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Hermantown, Greenway at Mora Invitational, 9 a.m.

Northwestern at New Richmond Invitational, 9 a.m.

Virginia at Centennial Invitational, 9 a.m.

Auto racing

NASCAR Sprint Cup Series

Citizen Soldier 400 Lineup

After qualifying; race Sunday

At Dover, Del.

Lap length: 1.0 miles

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford; 2. (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota; 3. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota; 4. (20) Matt Kenseth, Toyota; 5. (22) Joey Logano, Ford; 6. (4) Kevin Harvick, Chevrolet; 7. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota; 8. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet; 9. (24) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet; 10. (19) Carl Edwards, Toyota.

11. (41) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet; 12. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet; 13. (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet; 14. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet; 15. (14) Tony Stewart, Chevrolet; 16. (34) Chris Buescher, Ford; 17. (5) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet; 18. (88) Jeff Gordon, Chevrolet; 19. (31) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet; 20. (21) Ryan Blaney, Ford; 21. (47) A.J. Allmendinger, Chevrolet; 22. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford; 23. (6) Trevor Bayne, Ford; 24. (10) Danica Patrick, Chevrolet; 25. (16) Greg Biffle, Ford; 26. (27) Paul Menard, Chevrolet; 27. (43) Aric Almirola, Ford; 28. (15) Clint Bowyer, Chevrolet; 29. (13) Casey Mears, Chevrolet; 30. (95) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet.

31. (38) Landon Cassill, Ford; 32. (23) David Ragan, Toyota; 33. (7) Regan Smith, Chevrolet; 34. (44) Brian Scott, Ford; 35. (83) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota; 36. (98) Timmy Hill, Chevrolet; 37. (46) Michael Annett, Chevrolet; 38. (32) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Ford; 39. (55) Reed Sorenson, Toyota; 40. (30) Josh Wise, Chevrolet.

Basketball

WNBA Playoffs

Semifinals

(Best-of-5)

Friday’s Results

Minnesota 96, Phoenix 86 (Lynx lead 2-0)

Game 2: Chicago at Los Angeles, night (Los Angeles leads 1-0)

Sunday’s Games

Game 3: Minnesota at Phoenix, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 3: Los Angeles at Chicago, 2 p.m. (ESPN)

FOOTBALL

NFL

National Football Conference

North

W L T Pct

Minnesota 3 0 0 1.000

Green Bay 2 1 0 .667

Detroit 1 2 0 .333

Chicago 0 3 0 .000

East

Philadelphia 3 0 0 1.000

N.Y. Giants 2 1 0 .667

Dallas 2 1 0 .667

Washington 1 2 0 .333

South

Atlanta 2 1 0 .667

Carolina 1 2 0 .333

Tampa Bay 1 2 0 .333

New Orleans 0 3 0 .000

West

Seattle 2 1 0 .667

Los Angeles 2 1 0 .667

Arizona 1 2 0 .333

San Francisco 1 2 0 .333

American Football Conference

East

W L T Pct

New England 3 0 0 1.000

Buffalo 1 2 0 .333

N.Y. Jets 1 2 0 .333

Miami 1 3 0 .250

South

Houston 2 1 0 .667

Tennessee 1 2 0 .333

Indianapolis 1 2 0 .333

Jacksonville 0 3 0 .000

North

Baltimore 3 0 0 1.000

Pittsburgh 2 1 0 .667

Cincinnati 2 2 0 .500

Cleveland 0 3 0 .000

West

Denver 3 0 0 1.000

Kansas City 2 1 0 .667

Oakland 2 1 0 .667

San Diego 1 2 0 .333

Week 4

Thursday’s Result

Cincinnati 22, Miami 7

Sunday’s Games

Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville (London), 8:30 a.m. (CBS3)

Tennessee at Houston, noon

Cleveland at Washington, noon

Seattle at N.Y. Jets, noon

Buffalo at New England, noon (CBS3)

Carolina at Atlanta, noon

Oakland at Baltimore, noon

Detroit at Chicago, noon (KQDS Ch. 21)

Denver at Tampa Bay, 3:05 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.

New Orleans at San Diego, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m. (KQDS Ch. 21)

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m. (KBJR Ch. 6)

Monday’s Game

N.Y. Giants at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN/KQDS-AM 1490/KQDS-FM 94.9)

Bye: Green Bay, Philadelphia

COLLEGE

(Overall records in parentheses)

Big Ten

West Division

Nebraska (4-0) 1-0

Wisconsin (4-0) 1-0

Iowa (3-1) 1-0

Minnesota (3-0) 0-0

Purdue (2-1) 0-0

Illinois (1-2) 0-0

Northwestern (1-3) 0-1

East Division

Michigan (4-0) 1-0

Maryland (3-0) 0-0

Ohio State (3-0) 0-0

Indiana (2-1) 0-0

Michigan State (2-1) 0-1

Penn State (2-2) 0-1

Rutgers (2-2) 0-1

Today’s Games

Minnesota at Penn State, 2:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network/KDAL-AM 610)

Wisconsin at Michigan, 2:30 p.m. (WDIO Ch. 10/WDSM-AM 710)

Northwestern at Iowa, 11 a.m. (ESPNU)

Rutgers at Ohio State, 11 a.m. (Big Ten Network)

Purdue at Maryland, 2:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

Illinois at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Michigan State at Indiana, 7 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

NSIC

North Division

Bemidji State (3-1) 0-0

Minn. Duluth (3-1) 0-0

MS-Moorhead (2-2) 0-0

Northern State (2-2) 0-0

Minot State (1-3) 0-0

St. Cloud State (1-3) 0-0

Mary (0-4) 0-0

Minn.-Crookston (0-4) 0-0

South Division

Sioux Falls (4-0) 0-0

Augustana (3-1) 0-0

MS-Mankato (3-1) 0-0

SW Minn. State (3-1) 0-0

Winona State (3-1) 0-0

Concordia-St. Paul (2-2) 0-0

Upper Iowa (1-3) 0-0

Wayne State (1-3) 0-0

Today’s Games

Minnesota State-Moorhead at Minnesota Duluth, 1 p.m. (My9/WWAX-FM 92.1)

Wayne State at Concordia-St. Paul, noon

Bemidji State at Mary, 1 p.m.

Minnesota State-Mankato at Winona State, 1 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Augustana, 1 p.m.

St. Cloud State at Minnesota-Crookston, 2 p.m.

Minot State at Northern State, 2:30 p.m.

Upper Iowa at Southwest Minnesota State, 6 p.m.

UMAC

Northwestern (4-0) 3-0

St. Scholastica (3-1) 3-0

Minn.-Morris (2-1) 2-1

MacMurray (2-2) 2-1

Westminster (2-2) 2-1

Eureka (2-2) 1-2

Crown (1-3) 1-2

Iowa Wesleyan (1-3) 1-2

Greenville (0-4) 0-3

Martin Luther (0-4) 0-3

Today’s Games

St. Scholastica at Martin Luther (New Ulm, Minn.), 2 p.m.

Minnesota-Morris at MacMurray, noon

Westminster (Mo.) at Crown, noon

Eureka at Greenville, 1 p.m.

Northwestern at Iowa Wesleyan, 1 p.m.

Golf

41st Ryder Cup

At Hazeltine National, Chaska, Minn.

Friday’s Results

United States 5, Europe 3

Foursomes

Jordan Spieth/Patrick Reed, U.S. def. Justin Rose/Henrik Stenson, 3 and 2

Phil Mickelson/Rickie Fowler, U.S. def. Rory McIlroy/Andy Sullivan, 1 up

Jimmy Walker/Zach Johnson, U.S. def. Sergio Garcia/Martin Kaymer, 4 and 2

Dustin Johnson/Matt Kuchar, U.S. def. Thomas Pieters/Lee Westwood, 5 and 4

Four-Ball

Rose/Stenson, Europe def. Spieth/Reed, 5 and 4

Garcia/Rafa Cabrera Bello, Europe def. J.B. Holmes/Ryan Moore, 3 and 2

Brandt Snedeker/Brooks Koepka, U.S., def. Kaymer/Danny Willett, 5 and 4

McIlroy/Pieters, Europe def. D. Johnson/Kuchar, 3 and 2

Hockey

NHL Preseason

Thursday’s Results

Winnipeg 4, Minnesota 1

Columbus 3, Nashville 2, OT

NY Rangers 3, New Jersey 1

Buffalo 1, Toronto 0, SO

Ottawa 4, Montreal 3, OT

Tampa Bay 2, Florida 0

Friday’s Results

Toronto 8, Buffalo 1

Pittsburgh 1, Chicago 0

Tampa Bay 2, Carolina 1, OT

Boston 2, Detroit 1, OT

St. Louis 4, Dallas 1

Winnipeg 5, Edmonton 1

Vancouver at Calgary, night

Los Angeles at Colorado, night

Arizona at San Jose, night

Today’s Games

Montreal at Ottawa, 2 p.m.

NY Rangers at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Washington vs NY Islanders, at Bridgeport, Conn., 6 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 8 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN

NCHC

Today’s Games

Michigan Tech at Minnesota Duluth, 7:07 p.m. (My9/WWAX-FM 92.1)

Toronto at Western Michigan, 6 p.m. (exhibition)

Waterloo at Miami, 7:05 p.m. (exhibition)

Manitoba at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m. (exhibition)

Mount Royal at Denver, 8 p.m. (exhibition)

Sunday’s Games

Michigan Tech at Minnesota Duluth, 4:07 p.m. (My9/WWAX-FM 92.1)

Mount Royal at Colorado College, 7:07 p.m. (exhibition)

Regina at St. Cloud State, 7:07 p.m. (exhibition)

BIG TEN

Today’s Game

Victoria at Wisconsin, 7 p.m. (exhibition)

Sunday’s Games

Queen’s at Penn State, noon (exhibition)

Windsor at Michigan, 2 p.m. (exhibition)

Toronto at Michigan State, 3 p.m. (exhibition)

Wilfrid Laurier at Ohio State, 3 p.m. (exhibition)

COLLEGE WOMEN

WCHA

Friday’s Results

Boston College 3, Minnesota Duluth 3, OT

Ohio State 4, Rensselaer 1

North Dakota 3, Mercyhurst 1

Bemidji State 2, Syracuse 1

St. Cloud State 4, Merrimack 2

Minnesota State-Mankato 2, RIT 1, OT

Minnesota 3, Lindenwood 0

Today’s Games

Boston College at Minnesota Duluth, 3:07 p.m.

North Dakota at Mercyhurst, noon

Ohio State at Rensselaer, 2 p.m.

Bemidji State at Syracuse, 2 p.m.

RIT at Minnesota State-Mankato, 2:07 p.m.

Lindenwood at Minnesota, 2:07 p.m.

Merrimack at St. Cloud State, 3:07 p.m.

Transactions

Baseball

American League

Boston Red Sox - Reassigned 3B Yoan Moncada to the minor leagues.

Football

National Football League

Miami Dolphins - Activated G Jamil Douglas from the practice squad.

NCAA Football

South Carolina - Announced S Toure Boyd has left the program and is expected to transfer to another school.

Basketball

NCAA Basketball

Penn St. - Announced F Joe Hampton has left the program for personal reasons.

Hockey

National Hockey League

Chicago Blackhawks - Signed LW Graham Knott to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Colorado Avalanche - Assigned D Sergei Boikov, D Cody Corbett, C Rocco Grimaldi, RW Cole Sanford, and C Julien Nantel to San Antonio (AHL).

Columbus Blue Jackets - Assigned D Jaime Sifers, LW Brett Gallant, C Alexander Broadhurst, D Blake Siebenaler, C Jordan Maletta, C Ryan Craig, and LW Paul Bittner to Cleveland (AHL).

Dallas Stars - Released LW Samuel Laberge and RW Connor Chatham.

Edmonton Oilers - Assigned G Nick Ellis to Bakersfield (AHL).

Florida Panthers - Assigned D Michael Downing, C Chase Balisy, LW Juho Lammikko, and G Mike McKenna to Springfield (AHL).

Minnesota Wild - Assigned D Zach Palmquist, RW Marc Hagel, and LW Mario Lucia to Iowa (AHL). Released LW Colton Beck.

Nashville Predators - Signed D Frederic Allard to an entry-level contract.

New York Islanders - Assigned D Loic Leduc, C Carter Verhaeghe, C Kyle Schempp, C Bracken Kearns, and C Ben Holmstrom to Bridgeport (AHL). Released LW Joshua Winquist.

New York Rangers - Assigned G Brandon Halverson and G Jeff Malcolm to Hartford (AHL).

Pittsburgh Penguins - Assigned RW Reid Gardiner, LW Christian Hilbrich, C Jarrett Burton, LW Gage Quinney, LW Milos Bubela, RW Tom Kostopoulos, D Ryan Segalla, and G Douglas Carr to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

St. Louis Blues - Assigned G Ville Husso, C Justin Selman, LW MacKenzie MacEachern, and C Jacob Doty to Chicago (AHL). Released C Yan Stastny.

Vancouver Canucks - Assigned G Micheal Garteig and LW Michael Carcone to Utica (AHL). Released RW Alexis D’Aoust.

Washington Capitals - Assigned C Beck Malenstyn to Calgary (WHL). Assigned C Tim McGauley and LW Chris Bourque to Hershey (AHL). Assigned C Garrett Pilon to Kamloops (WHL). Assigned D Lucas Johansen to Kelowna (WHL). Assigned D Dmitriy Zaitsev to Moose Jaw (WHL). Assigned D Connor Hobbs and D Colby Williams to Regina (WHL). Released C Dylan Margonari. Released C Ryan Bourque, C Dustin Gazley, G Parker Milner, D Hubert Labrie, D Joey Leach, RW Josh Pitt, RW John Parker, RW Steve Mcparland, RW Nolan LaPorte, C Dan DeSalvo, and RW Domenic Monardo.

Volleyball

COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Friday’s Results

Vermilion def. Fond du Lac 25-5, 25-10, 25-19

Gogebic def. Fond du Lac 25-5, 25-3