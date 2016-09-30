Search
    Scoreboard

    By News Tribune Today at 11:07 p.m.

    Today’s Events

    Baseball

    MAJOR LEAGUES

    Twins at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m. (FSN/KDAL-AM 610/WMOZ-FM 106.9)

    Brewers at Colorado, 7:10 p.m. (FSN-Wis./WNXR-FM 107.3)

    Cross Country

    COLLEGE MEN AND WOMEN

    Wisconsin-Superior, St. Scholastica at Pre-Region Meet (Northfield, Minn.), 10:30 a.m.

    HIGH SCHOOL BOYS AND GIRLS

    Superior, Northwestern, Cloquet, Duluth Marshall, Hermantown, Proctor, South Ridge, North Shore, Esko, Silver Bay, Moose Lake-Willow River/Barnum, Wrenshall, Duluth Denfeld, Eveleth-Gilbert, Grand Rapids, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, Hibbing, International Falls, Virginia, Mesabi East, Duluth East at Swain Invitational (Enger Park G.C.), 10 a.m.

    Football

    COLLEGE

    Minnesota State-Moorhead at Minnesota Duluth, 1:05 p.m. (My9/WWAX-FM 92.1)

    St. Scholastica at Martin Luther (New Ulm, Minn.), 2 p.m.

    COMMUNITY COLLEGE

    Rochester at Fond du Lac (Cloquet), 6 p.m. (WKLK-FM 96.5)

    HIGH SCHOOL

    Ashland at Merrill, 1:30 p.m.

    Virginia at Minneapolis Edison, 2 p.m.

    Golf

    PGA

    Ryder Cup, at Chaska, Minn., 8 a.m.-6 p.m. (KBJR Ch. 6)

    COLLEGE MEN AND WOMEN

    St. Scholastica, Wisconsin-Superior at Viking Invite (Oakdale, Minn.), 11 a.m.

    Hockey

    COLLEGE MEN

    Wisconsin at University of Victoria, 7 p.m. (exhibition)

    Michigan Tech at Minnesota Duluth, 7:07 p.m. (My9/WWAX-FM 92.1)

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    Lindenwood at Minnesota, 2:07 p.m.

    Boston College at Minnesota Duluth, 3 p.m.

    Soccer

    COLLEGE MEN

    Crown at Wisconsin-Superior, 4:15 p.m.

    Minnesota-Morris at St. Scholastica, 4:15 p.m.

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    Crown at Wisconsin-Superior, 2 p.m.

    Minnesota-Morris at St. Scholastica, 2 p.m.

    HIGH SCHOOL BOYS

    Ashland at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln tournament, 9:30 a.m.

    Hermantown at Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 11 a.m.

    Crookston at Hibbing-Chisholm, noon

    Duluth Marshall at Chisago Lakes, noon

    East Grand Forks at Grand Rapids, noon

    Mesabi East Area at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 1 p.m.

    North Branch at Duluth Denfeld (PSS), 1 p.m.

    HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

    Crookston at Hibbing-Chisholm, noon

    East Grand Forks at Esko, 1 p.m.

    Hermantown at Cloquet-Carlton, 1 p.m.

    Duluth Denfeld at Chisago Lakes, 2 p.m.

    Minnetonka at Duluth East (Ordean Stadium), 2 p.m.

    North Branch at Two Harbors, 2 p.m.

    Mesabi East Area at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 2:30 p.m.

    Swimming

    HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

    Superior, Mesabi East at Duluth East, 1 p.m.

    Tennis

    HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

    Cloquet-Esko-Carlton at Cambridge-Isanti, 9:45 a.m.

    Grand Rapids-Greenway at Elk River tournament, 10 a.m.

    Superior at Ashland, 11 a.m.

    Volleyball

    COLLEGE

    St. Scholastica at Wisconsin-Eau Claire, 2 p.m.

    Wisconsin-Superior at Minnesota-Morris, 3 p.m.

    Minnesota Duluth at Minnesota State-Mankato, 4 p.m.

    St. Scholastica vs. Carroll (Eau Claire, Wis.), 4 p.m.

    COMMUNITY COLLEGE

    Fond du Lac at Mesabi Range, noon

    HIGH SCHOOL

    Cook County, Proctor, Silver Bay, Eveleth-Gilbert, Mesabi East at Two Harbors Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

    Hermantown, Greenway at Mora Invitational, 9 a.m.

    Northwestern at New Richmond Invitational, 9 a.m.

    Virginia at Centennial Invitational, 9 a.m.

    Auto racing

    NASCAR Sprint Cup Series

    Citizen Soldier 400 Lineup

    After qualifying; race Sunday

    At Dover, Del.

    Lap length: 1.0 miles

    (Car number in parentheses)

    1. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford; 2. (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota; 3. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota; 4. (20) Matt Kenseth, Toyota; 5. (22) Joey Logano, Ford; 6. (4) Kevin Harvick, Chevrolet; 7. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota; 8. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet; 9. (24) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet; 10. (19) Carl Edwards, Toyota.

    11. (41) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet; 12. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet; 13. (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet; 14. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet; 15. (14) Tony Stewart, Chevrolet; 16. (34) Chris Buescher, Ford; 17. (5) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet; 18. (88) Jeff Gordon, Chevrolet; 19. (31) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet; 20. (21) Ryan Blaney, Ford; 21. (47) A.J. Allmendinger, Chevrolet; 22. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford; 23. (6) Trevor Bayne, Ford; 24. (10) Danica Patrick, Chevrolet; 25. (16) Greg Biffle, Ford; 26. (27) Paul Menard, Chevrolet; 27. (43) Aric Almirola, Ford; 28. (15) Clint Bowyer, Chevrolet; 29. (13) Casey Mears, Chevrolet; 30. (95) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet.

    31. (38) Landon Cassill, Ford; 32. (23) David Ragan, Toyota; 33. (7) Regan Smith, Chevrolet; 34. (44) Brian Scott, Ford; 35. (83) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota; 36. (98) Timmy Hill, Chevrolet; 37. (46) Michael Annett, Chevrolet; 38. (32) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Ford; 39. (55) Reed Sorenson, Toyota; 40. (30) Josh Wise, Chevrolet.

    Basketball

    WNBA Playoffs

    Semifinals

    (Best-of-5)

    Friday’s Results

    Minnesota 96, Phoenix 86 (Lynx lead 2-0)

    Game 2: Chicago at Los Angeles, night (Los Angeles leads 1-0)

    Sunday’s Games

    Game 3: Minnesota at Phoenix, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

    Game 3: Los Angeles at Chicago, 2 p.m. (ESPN)

    FOOTBALL

    NFL

    National Football Conference

    North

    W L T Pct

    Minnesota 3 0 0 1.000

    Green Bay 2 1 0 .667

    Detroit 1 2 0 .333

    Chicago 0 3 0 .000

    East

    Philadelphia 3 0 0 1.000

    N.Y. Giants 2 1 0 .667

    Dallas 2 1 0 .667

    Washington 1 2 0 .333

    South

    Atlanta 2 1 0 .667

    Carolina 1 2 0 .333

    Tampa Bay 1 2 0 .333

    New Orleans 0 3 0 .000

    West

    Seattle 2 1 0 .667

    Los Angeles 2 1 0 .667

    Arizona 1 2 0 .333

    San Francisco 1 2 0 .333

    American Football Conference

    East

    W L T Pct

    New England 3 0 0 1.000

    Buffalo 1 2 0 .333

    N.Y. Jets 1 2 0 .333

    Miami 1 3 0 .250

    South

    Houston 2 1 0 .667

    Tennessee 1 2 0 .333

    Indianapolis 1 2 0 .333

    Jacksonville 0 3 0 .000

    North

    Baltimore 3 0 0 1.000

    Pittsburgh 2 1 0 .667

    Cincinnati 2 2 0 .500

    Cleveland 0 3 0 .000

    West

    Denver 3 0 0 1.000

    Kansas City 2 1 0 .667

    Oakland 2 1 0 .667

    San Diego 1 2 0 .333

    Week 4

    Thursday’s Result

    Cincinnati 22, Miami 7

    Sunday’s Games

    Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville (London), 8:30 a.m. (CBS3)

    Tennessee at Houston, noon

    Cleveland at Washington, noon

    Seattle at N.Y. Jets, noon

    Buffalo at New England, noon (CBS3)

    Carolina at Atlanta, noon

    Oakland at Baltimore, noon

    Detroit at Chicago, noon (KQDS Ch. 21)

    Denver at Tampa Bay, 3:05 p.m.

    Los Angeles at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.

    New Orleans at San Diego, 3:25 p.m.

    Dallas at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m. (KQDS Ch. 21)

    Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m. (KBJR Ch. 6)

    Monday’s Game

    N.Y. Giants at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN/KQDS-AM 1490/KQDS-FM 94.9)

    Bye: Green Bay, Philadelphia

    COLLEGE

    (Overall records in parentheses)

    Big Ten

    West Division

    Nebraska (4-0) 1-0

    Wisconsin (4-0) 1-0

    Iowa (3-1) 1-0

    Minnesota (3-0) 0-0

    Purdue (2-1) 0-0

    Illinois (1-2) 0-0

    Northwestern (1-3) 0-1

    East Division

    Michigan (4-0) 1-0

    Maryland (3-0) 0-0

    Ohio State (3-0) 0-0

    Indiana (2-1) 0-0

    Michigan State (2-1) 0-1

    Penn State (2-2) 0-1

    Rutgers (2-2) 0-1

    Today’s Games

    Minnesota at Penn State, 2:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network/KDAL-AM 610)

    Wisconsin at Michigan, 2:30 p.m. (WDIO Ch. 10/WDSM-AM 710)

    Northwestern at Iowa, 11 a.m. (ESPNU)

    Rutgers at Ohio State, 11 a.m. (Big Ten Network)

    Purdue at Maryland, 2:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

    Illinois at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

    Michigan State at Indiana, 7 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

    NSIC

    North Division

    Bemidji State (3-1) 0-0

    Minn. Duluth (3-1) 0-0

    MS-Moorhead (2-2) 0-0

    Northern State (2-2) 0-0

    Minot State (1-3) 0-0

    St. Cloud State (1-3) 0-0

    Mary (0-4) 0-0

    Minn.-Crookston (0-4) 0-0

    South Division

    Sioux Falls (4-0) 0-0

    Augustana (3-1) 0-0

    MS-Mankato (3-1) 0-0

    SW Minn. State (3-1) 0-0

    Winona State (3-1) 0-0

    Concordia-St. Paul (2-2) 0-0

    Upper Iowa (1-3) 0-0

    Wayne State (1-3) 0-0

    Today’s Games

    Minnesota State-Moorhead at Minnesota Duluth, 1 p.m. (My9/WWAX-FM 92.1)

    Wayne State at Concordia-St. Paul, noon

    Bemidji State at Mary, 1 p.m.

    Minnesota State-Mankato at Winona State, 1 p.m.

    Sioux Falls at Augustana, 1 p.m.

    St. Cloud State at Minnesota-Crookston, 2 p.m.

    Minot State at Northern State, 2:30 p.m.

    Upper Iowa at Southwest Minnesota State, 6 p.m.

    UMAC

    Northwestern (4-0) 3-0

    St. Scholastica (3-1) 3-0

    Minn.-Morris (2-1) 2-1

    MacMurray (2-2) 2-1

    Westminster (2-2) 2-1

    Eureka (2-2) 1-2

    Crown (1-3) 1-2

    Iowa Wesleyan (1-3) 1-2

    Greenville (0-4) 0-3

    Martin Luther (0-4) 0-3

    Today’s Games

    St. Scholastica at Martin Luther (New Ulm, Minn.), 2 p.m.

    Minnesota-Morris at MacMurray, noon

    Westminster (Mo.) at Crown, noon

    Eureka at Greenville, 1 p.m.

    Northwestern at Iowa Wesleyan, 1 p.m.

    Golf

    41st Ryder Cup

    At Hazeltine National, Chaska, Minn.

    Friday’s Results

    United States 5, Europe 3

    Foursomes

    Jordan Spieth/Patrick Reed, U.S. def. Justin Rose/Henrik Stenson, 3 and 2

    Phil Mickelson/Rickie Fowler, U.S. def. Rory McIlroy/Andy Sullivan, 1 up

    Jimmy Walker/Zach Johnson, U.S. def. Sergio Garcia/Martin Kaymer, 4 and 2

    Dustin Johnson/Matt Kuchar, U.S. def. Thomas Pieters/Lee Westwood, 5 and 4

    Four-Ball

    Rose/Stenson, Europe def. Spieth/Reed, 5 and 4

    Garcia/Rafa Cabrera Bello, Europe def. J.B. Holmes/Ryan Moore, 3 and 2

    Brandt Snedeker/Brooks Koepka, U.S., def. Kaymer/Danny Willett, 5 and 4

    McIlroy/Pieters, Europe def. D. Johnson/Kuchar, 3 and 2

    Hockey

    NHL Preseason

    Thursday’s Results

    Winnipeg 4, Minnesota 1

    Columbus 3, Nashville 2, OT

    NY Rangers 3, New Jersey 1

    Buffalo 1, Toronto 0, SO

    Ottawa 4, Montreal 3, OT

    Tampa Bay 2, Florida 0

    Friday’s Results

    Toronto 8, Buffalo 1

    Pittsburgh 1, Chicago 0

    Tampa Bay 2, Carolina 1, OT

    Boston 2, Detroit 1, OT

    St. Louis 4, Dallas 1

    Winnipeg 5, Edmonton 1

    Vancouver at Calgary, night

    Los Angeles at Colorado, night

    Arizona at San Jose, night

    Today’s Games

    Montreal at Ottawa, 2 p.m.

    NY Rangers at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

    Washington vs NY Islanders, at Bridgeport, Conn., 6 p.m.

    Boston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

    Tampa Bay at Nashville, 7 p.m.

    St. Louis at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

    Anaheim at Arizona, 8 p.m.

    COLLEGE MEN

    NCHC

    Today’s Games

    Michigan Tech at Minnesota Duluth, 7:07 p.m. (My9/WWAX-FM 92.1)

    Toronto at Western Michigan, 6 p.m. (exhibition)

    Waterloo at Miami, 7:05 p.m. (exhibition)

    Manitoba at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m. (exhibition)

    Mount Royal at Denver, 8 p.m. (exhibition)

    Sunday’s Games

    Michigan Tech at Minnesota Duluth, 4:07 p.m. (My9/WWAX-FM 92.1)

    Mount Royal at Colorado College, 7:07 p.m. (exhibition)

    Regina at St. Cloud State, 7:07 p.m. (exhibition)

    BIG TEN

    Today’s Game

    Victoria at Wisconsin, 7 p.m. (exhibition)

    Sunday’s Games

    Queen’s at Penn State, noon (exhibition)

    Windsor at Michigan, 2 p.m. (exhibition)

    Toronto at Michigan State, 3 p.m. (exhibition)

    Wilfrid Laurier at Ohio State, 3 p.m. (exhibition)

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    WCHA

    Friday’s Results

    Boston College 3, Minnesota Duluth 3, OT

    Ohio State 4, Rensselaer 1

    North Dakota 3, Mercyhurst 1

    Bemidji State 2, Syracuse 1

    St. Cloud State 4, Merrimack 2

    Minnesota State-Mankato 2, RIT 1, OT

    Minnesota 3, Lindenwood 0

    Today’s Games

    Boston College at Minnesota Duluth, 3:07 p.m.

    North Dakota at Mercyhurst, noon

    Ohio State at Rensselaer, 2 p.m.

    Bemidji State at Syracuse, 2 p.m.

    RIT at Minnesota State-Mankato, 2:07 p.m.

    Lindenwood at Minnesota, 2:07 p.m.

    Merrimack at St. Cloud State, 3:07 p.m.

    Transactions

    Baseball

    American League

    Boston Red Sox - Reassigned 3B Yoan Moncada to the minor leagues.

    Football

    National Football League

    Miami Dolphins - Activated G Jamil Douglas from the practice squad.

    NCAA Football

    South Carolina - Announced S Toure Boyd has left the program and is expected to transfer to another school.

    Basketball

    NCAA Basketball

    Penn St. - Announced F Joe Hampton has left the program for personal reasons.

    Hockey

    National Hockey League

    Chicago Blackhawks - Signed LW Graham Knott to a three-year, entry-level contract.

    Colorado Avalanche - Assigned D Sergei Boikov, D Cody Corbett, C Rocco Grimaldi, RW Cole Sanford, and C Julien Nantel to San Antonio (AHL).

    Columbus Blue Jackets - Assigned D Jaime Sifers, LW Brett Gallant, C Alexander Broadhurst, D Blake Siebenaler, C Jordan Maletta, C Ryan Craig, and LW Paul Bittner to Cleveland (AHL).

    Dallas Stars - Released LW Samuel Laberge and RW Connor Chatham.

    Edmonton Oilers - Assigned G Nick Ellis to Bakersfield (AHL).

    Florida Panthers - Assigned D Michael Downing, C Chase Balisy, LW Juho Lammikko, and G Mike McKenna to Springfield (AHL).

    Minnesota Wild - Assigned D Zach Palmquist, RW Marc Hagel, and LW Mario Lucia to Iowa (AHL). Released LW Colton Beck.

    Nashville Predators - Signed D Frederic Allard to an entry-level contract.

    New York Islanders - Assigned D Loic Leduc, C Carter Verhaeghe, C Kyle Schempp, C Bracken Kearns, and C Ben Holmstrom to Bridgeport (AHL). Released LW Joshua Winquist.

    New York Rangers - Assigned G Brandon Halverson and G Jeff Malcolm to Hartford (AHL).

    Pittsburgh Penguins - Assigned RW Reid Gardiner, LW Christian Hilbrich, C Jarrett Burton, LW Gage Quinney, LW Milos Bubela, RW Tom Kostopoulos, D Ryan Segalla, and G Douglas Carr to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

    St. Louis Blues - Assigned G Ville Husso, C Justin Selman, LW MacKenzie MacEachern, and C Jacob Doty to Chicago (AHL). Released C Yan Stastny.

    Vancouver Canucks - Assigned G Micheal Garteig and LW Michael Carcone to Utica (AHL). Released RW Alexis D’Aoust.

    Washington Capitals - Assigned C Beck Malenstyn to Calgary (WHL). Assigned C Tim McGauley and LW Chris Bourque to Hershey (AHL). Assigned C Garrett Pilon to Kamloops (WHL). Assigned D Lucas Johansen to Kelowna (WHL). Assigned D Dmitriy Zaitsev to Moose Jaw (WHL). Assigned D Connor Hobbs and D Colby Williams to Regina (WHL). Released C Dylan Margonari. Released C Ryan Bourque, C Dustin Gazley, G Parker Milner, D Hubert Labrie, D Joey Leach, RW Josh Pitt, RW John Parker, RW Steve Mcparland, RW Nolan LaPorte, C Dan DeSalvo, and RW Domenic Monardo.

    Volleyball

    COMMUNITY COLLEGE

    Friday’s Results

    Vermilion def. Fond du Lac 25-5, 25-10, 25-19

    Gogebic def. Fond du Lac 25-5, 25-3

