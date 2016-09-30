Heck of the North gravel-road bike race takes place Saturday

The eighth annual Heck of the North gravel-road bike race will take place Saturday, starting and ending near Two Harbors.

The race, covering about 105 miles, will begin at 8 a.m. The start and finish lines are at the Alger Grade parking lot on Lake County Highway 2 about 8 miles north of Two Harbors.

Race officials report that this year's course mostly follows gravel roads, with some stretches of ATV and snowmobile trails, logging roads and a stream crossing.

In a change from last year, the race will not pass through the Lester Park and Seven Bridges Road areas in eastern Duluth, and instead will stay well north of the city.

A shorter, 56-mile race also will take place Saturday, also starting and ending at the Alger Grade parking lot.

The races are unsupported events and riders don't know the course ahead of race day; they use "cue cards" to follow the route.

The race "is born from the premise that you the rider are ultimately responsible for getting to the finish. Limited support. No sag wagons. No signs guiding you home. Just your ability to spin miles of forested gravel roads. Just your ability to navigate by cue card. Just your strength to see it through to the end," race director Jeremy Kershaw wrote on the race website.

For more information on the event, go to www.heckofthenorth.com.