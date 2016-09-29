Local names & news
Running
Grandma’s registration opens Saturday
Registration for the 41st Grandma’s Marathon weekend, which includes Grandma’s Marathon, the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon and William A. Irvin 5K, opens at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Entries for Grandma’s Marathon ($110 fee) will be taken on a first-come, first-serve basis until the race reaches 9,000 participants. Those who register to run the 26.2-mile race before Dec. 31 will receive a commemorative quarter-zip jacket free of charge. After Dec. 31, runners will have the option to purchase the jacket at a discounted price.
The entry process for the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon ($95) is conducted through a lottery in which 7,000 participants will be randomly selected. Half-marathon hopefuls can submit their registration for the lottery between Oct. 1-31. The drawing will be conducted during the first week of November, and selected participants will be notified via email.
The William A. Irvin 5K ($35) is limited to the first 2,000 participants.
Registration is available online at GrandmasMarathon.com. For more information, contact Grandma’s Marathon at (218) 727-0947 or grandmas@grandmas
marathon.com.
College volleyball
Concordia, UMD in 1-2 matchup
Top-ranked Concordia-St. Paul hosts No. 2 Minnesota Duluth at 7 p.m. today at the Gangelhoff Center.
Dubbed “Roast the Dogs,” with free hot dogs given out before the game, the annual St. Paul clash between the NCAA Division II titans draws a crowd. UMD should have a strong contingent with the Bulldogs having a large alumni base in the Twin Cities.
UMD (13-0) leads the overall series 25-22, but Concordia (13-0) has won 22 of the past 36 meetings. UMD has won 13 of the past 25 matchups, but the Golden Bears won seven national championships from 2007-13.
Go to portal.stretchinternet.com/umd to watch the match live.