Forgive long-suffering fans who have spent the past half-century living through gut-wrenching losses in every conceivable fashion if they are more concerned about that other 11 percent.

No question the Vikings have been impressive in beating Tennessee, division rival Green Bay and defending NFC champion Carolina in the first three weeks.

But there are still serious issues at Winter Park, first and foremost the injuries that claimed Teddy Bridgewater, Adrian Peterson and Matt Kalil.

It’s undeniable that those season-ending injuries have limited the offense’s effectiveness. Minnesota is 31st in total offense (265.3 yards per game), ahead of only the anemic Los Angeles Rams. The running game is dead last at 51 yards per game.

The old adage is that defense wins championships, something that was supported by Denver’s Super Bowl 50 victory. The Vikings defense is undoubtedly one of the league’s best, ranking third behind Philadelphia and Seattle in scoring defense, which should keep them relative all the way through December.

But football, at all levels, is in an era where offenses thrive. Mike Zimmer and Norv Turner are going to need to turn up the dial on the offense as the team faces the New York Giants, Houston and Philadelphia — all playoff candidates — in upcoming weeks.

The cupboard is not bare. Sam Bradford, Stefon Diggs and Kyle Rudolph give Minnesota options that opposing defenses must try to contain. But skill-position depth is a question mark and the offensive line’s run-blocking skills have proven nonexistent in September.

Add to that the trepidation every Vikings fan feels when Blair Walsh steps onto the field, and it makes it that much more important that the offense produces.

Producing hasn’t been a staple of Pigskin Picks in the first three weeks, though the hope is that last week’s 10-6 record against the spread will spark a resurgence.

N.Y. Giants (2-1) at Minnesota (3-0): Vikings have had some interesting primetime games against the Giants (Josh Freeman debacle, a 49-17 home win last year) and are a miserable 0-7 in last seven Monday night games. Bradford has been a godsend but lack of a running game can doom a team no matter how good the defense is. Giants’ three games have been decided by a combined six points so expect to stay up late to watch another exciting finish decided by a Walsh field goal (gulp!).

Line: Vikings by 4

Rick’s Pick: Vikings 19, Giants 17

Miami (1-2) at Cincinnati (1-2): Dolphins can’t run the ball and can’t stop the run, not a good combination. Plus, QB Ryan Tannehill makes too many mistakes. Bengals have lost back-to-back games vs. top AFC foes — which Miami is not — and are averaging nearly 300 yards a game through the air. Dolphins are 6-18 vs. spread so taking home favorite is the smart play.

Line: Bengals by 7

Rick’s Pick: Bengals 26, Dolphins 16

Indianapolis (1-2) at Jacksonville (0-3): Why does London want to keep hosting games when this is what the NFL gives them year after year? Colts pulled out San Diego game on Luck-to-Hilton connection, while Jags have lost last five games decided by one possession and six of last seven vs. Colts. It can’t be nil-nil at Wembley, right?

Line: Colts by 2

Rick’s Pick: Colts 23, Jaguars 20

Detroit (1-2) at Chicago (0-3): Healthy or not, Bears are truly awful. Now they’ve lost starting RB Jeremy Langford along with QB Jay Cutler. Lions stink outdoors and are 2-8 vs. spread in division games. Still, Detroit’s offense is outscoring Chicago 27-15 on average this year, Matthew Stafford has a big edge over Brian Hoyer at QB and Lions have won three straight at Soldier Field.

Line: Lions by 2½

Rick’s Pick: Lions 24, Bears 17

Buffalo (1-2) at New England (3-0): I’m convinced Bill Belichick could grab a guy off the street and put him in at QB and still win. In fact, that’s what the Patriots might have to do if Jimmy Garoppolo (shoulder) or Jacoby Brissett (thumb) are unable to suit up. Bills have their own injury woes at receiver and Rex Ryan chokes whenever he matches wits with Belichick.

Line: No line

Rick’s Pick: Patriots 23, Bills 17

Oakland (2-1) at Baltimore (3-0): Ravens’ three wins have come against teams with a 1-8 combined record and now they face the league’s worst defense (476 yards allowed per game). Justin Tucker field goals might not be enough vs. a team that won 37-33 in last year’s meeting and averages 5.9 yards per rush. But Raiders don’t fare well on East Coast, going 0-6 ATS at Baltimore.

Line: Ravens by 3

Rick’s Pick: Ravens 27, Raiders 21

Tennessee (1-2) at Houston (2-1): Texans have had 10 days to rue shutout loss and the J.J. Watt-less defense will be ready against a club it has shellacked the past four outings. Their 32nd-ranked red-zone offense needs to cash in on opportunities, however. Titans running game has picked up with DeMarco Murray, but Tennessee is 5-19 vs. AFC South and has covered only three of last 27 division games.

Line: Texans by 6½

Rick’s Pick: Texans 27, Titans 10 (best bet)

Seattle (2-1) at N.Y. Jets (1-2): Russell Wilson’s knee injury could shelve him, meaning Trevone Boykin would be next up. He couldn’t do any worse than Ryan Fitzpatrick did Sunday when the $12 million man threw six interceptions. Yet Jets can win this game by running the ball and getting to the QB. Western teams have a tough time traveling east.

Line: Seahawks by 3

Rick’s Pick: Jets 17, Seahawks 16

Cleveland (0-3) at Washington (1-2): Cody Kessler did a decent job in his debut and now faces a forgiving defense allowing more than 300 yards passing per game. In addition, Isaiah Crowell averages 6.1 yards per carry and Terrelle Pryor is developing into a threat anywhere on the field. But expect Kirk Cousins to team with Desean Jackson on a couple deep passes to break it open.

Line: Redskins by 7½

Rick’s Pick: Redskins 31, Browns 20

Carolina (1-2) at Atlanta (2-1): NFC South frontrunner is the carrot in this potentially high-scoring matchup. Falcons offense looked beyond efficient Monday, but QB Matt Ryan came out of 45-point explosion with a thumb injury. Vikings authored blueprint for beating Carolina, something only Atlanta was able to do in 2015 regular season. The Falcons, 6-1 ATS as a home dog, do it again.

Line: Panthers by 3½

Rick’s Pick: Falcons 31, Panthers 24

Denver (3-0) at Tampa Bay (1-2): I’ve learned my lesson about picking against Super Bowl champions (0-for-3), who have posted eight straight victories and covered five in a row. Bucs defense is so porous it would let water flow uphill. Another lightning storm might be their only hope.

Line: Broncos by 3

Rick’s Pick: Broncos 28, Bucs 20

Dallas (2-1) at San Francisco (1-2): Tony Romo can take his time healing with the performance of Dak Prescott. Fellow rookie Ezekiel Elliott is a workhorse and Cole Beasley is the Cowboys’ version of Julian Edelman. San Fran is not as woeful as two-game road trip showed but who are the playmakers? 49ers haven’t beaten Dallas at home since 1997 and won’t Sunday, either.

Line: Cowboys by 2½

Rick’s Pick: Cowboys 30, 49ers 20

New Orleans (0-3) at San Diego (1-2): Drew Brees visits his former club with the knowledge that only one 0-4 team has ever reached the playoffs (San Diego, ironically, in 1992). Saints defense might be worst in NFL history so no matter how much Brees throws for, it may not be enough. Chargers are so banged up that Philip Rivers might need to recruit the waterboy as a receiver, but against this ‘D’ it would work.

Line: Chargers by 3½

Rick’s Pick: Chargers 37, Saints 31

Los Angeles (2-1) at Arizona (1-2): Rams might be most vexing team in the league, winning past two despite being outgained. Can they really be above .500 with Case Keenum hurling to Kenny Britt and Todd Gurley averaging 2.9 per carry? Expect David Johnson to have a big game for Cards, who are equally vexing having lost twice as big favorites.

Line: Cardinals by 8½

Rick’s Pick: Cardinals 23, Rams 16

Kansas City (2-1) at Pittsburgh (2-1): Battle of playoff-esque teams takes center stage Sunday night. KC defense grounded Jets at same time as Steelers suffered meltdown in Philly. But rarely do things go the same way two weeks in a row, and Pittsburgh is excellent coming off a loss under Mike Tomlin. Plus, Le’Veon Bell’s return is a boost for Steelers faithful.

Line: Steelers by 6

Rick’s Pick: Steelers 24, Chiefs 19

Last week (season) — straight up: 9-7 (28-20); against the spread 10-6 (22-26); best bets 1-2.

Rick Weegman is the News Tribune sports editor and does not know any bookies named Fats or Muscles.