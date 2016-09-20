Local names and news

Four teams are represented on this year’s All-NCHC preseason team, but Minnesota Duluth is not one of them.

The Bulldogs were shut out from the six-member team after the 30 ballots cast by local and national media were counted.

North Dakota sophomore forward Brock Boeser was the lone unanimous choice. Teammate Cam Johnson, a junior goaltender, also made the team.

Denver sophomore forward Dylan Gambrell was two votes shy of being a unanimous selection while Pioneers senior defenseman Will Butcher received 27 votes. Miami junior defenseman Louie Belpedio received 17 votes and Nebraska-Omaha senior forward Austin Ortega picked up 11 to round out the team.

Boeser and Butcher were first-team all-league selections at the end of 2015-16 while Belpedio was an honorable mention. Boeser and Gambrell were all-rookie team picks in 2015-16.

The NCHC will release its preseason rankings at

2 p.m. today on Twitter at twitter.com/TheNCHC.

College volleyball

Bulldogs rack up another sweep

No. 2-ranked Minnesota Duluth remained undefeated with a 25-21, 25-18, 25-21 win over St. Cloud State Tuesday night in NSIC play in St. Cloud.

Makenzie Morgen led with 15 kills and had three blocks in UMD’s seventh consecutive straight-set win. Morgen hit .406 and was the lone Bulldog to reach double-digit kills.

Both teams traded points in a close opening set until the Bulldogs broke a 21-21 tie with four straight points. In the second set, both teams were tied at 18 before UMD scored seven straight points to go up 2-0. In the final set, Sarah Kelly and Sydnie Mauch combined for 10 kills to finish off the Huskies. Overall, both Mauch and Kelly finished with nine kills each.

Setter Emily Torve had 44 assists for UMD (11-0, 3-0 NSIC), which remains in a tie for first place in the NSIC standings with No. 1 Concordia-St. Paul.

UMD returns to Duluth to face Upper Iowa at 7 p.m. Friday in NSIC play.

College volleyball

Yellowjackets snap losing skid at Crown

Wisconsin Superior snapped a four-match losing streak with a nonconference win over conference-rival Crown College Tuesday night in St. Bonifacius, Minn., sweeping the match 25-19, 25-15, 25-20.

Alexis Landherr paced the Yellowjackets (4-12, 1-0 UMAC) with 11 kills. Sophomore setter Emily VerWay recorded 21 assists and five kills. VerWay also had five of the Yellowjackets’ 14 aces.

The Yellowjackets were able to pick up the win despite struggling on the attack with a .155 hitting percentage and 17 attack errors. They out-hit Crown, which as a team had 20 errors and hit 0.96.

The Yellowjackets head to Mankato, Minn., next to face another UMAC rival, Bethany Lutheran, in another nonconference match on Friday at 7 p.m.

