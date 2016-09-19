Volleyball player Makenzie Morgen went home to Appleton, Wis., over Thanksgiving break last fall, and after talking it over with her family, decided she wanted to transfer from the University of Maryland-Baltimore County.

There was just one problem: She didn’t know where to transfer.

She returned home for Christmas break and went college shopping.

“There was no time to waste,” Morgen said. “It all happened really fast.”

Morgen ended up at Minnesota Duluth, where she has had an instant impact in her first season with the Bulldogs. The 5-foot-10 sophomore outside hitter leads the Bulldogs with 96 kills.

“I know what I’m capable of and that I can make a big impact on this team, so I don’t know if surprised is the right word,” Morgen said. “I think there are a lot of big shoes to fill with players we’ve had in the past. The challenge I’m in now is knowing I need to get kills and make plays, but also, to be efficient. That’s what I’m working at now, is to be more efficient.”

Morgen is second on the team in digs (79) while adding 14 blocks. She won a battle with junior Megan Norby and freshman Hanna Meyer to replace Mariah Scharf, who led UMD with 533 kills last fall but didn’t have the same all-around game that Morgen possesses.

“Makenzie is like a baseball player who is known as a five-tool athlete, in that she can pass, defend, attack, block and serve,” UMD coach Jim Boos said. “She supplies all the skills needed from a player who is going to be on the court outside of the setter’s role. That’s one of the exciting parts of her game.

“Mariah was a three-rotational player who really gave us two tools: attack and block. When you have players out there for six rotations, it creates stability. You start getting continuity within your group, and that helps build chemistry and consistency with what you’re doing.”

Morgen was a Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association second-team All-State selection for Appleton East High School. She visited UMD as a high school sophomore but opted to head east upon graduating in 2015. Maryland-Baltimore County, an NCAA Division I school located in Baltimore, wasn’t what she hoped it would be. She led the Retrievers (12-14 in 2015) in kills with 265 and was the America East Conference rookie of the year. She maintained a 4.0 grade-point average and met lots of friends, but something was missing.

Morgen decided to transfer and took care of the necessary paperwork. She wanted to transfer to another school for second semester, knowing it would help ease her transition with a new team, having the opportunity to get to know teammates in the spring.

Upon the advice of her old club coach, B.J. Bryant of the Wisconsin Volleyball Academy, a good friend of Boos, she decided to give UMD another look.

“I felt really comfortable coming into the program, which is something I didn’t have at my first school,” Morgen said. “I just did not feel like the environment out there was helping me grow as a person, and not just as a volleyball player. That was something that I really wanted in a coaching staff, and something that I knew I would get here at UMD.”

Morgen is extremely bright and has Midwest values. She has an outgoing personality that quickly endeared her to teammates, and she already was familiar with the UMD players from the Green Bay area. There was no tension with a new player coming in and taking another player’s spot.

“Everyone was really helpful and welcoming,” Morgen said. “I think I’m definitely one that thrives off competition. I always want to push myself to be better, and I know the others on this team are pushing themselves to be better, too. We have that throughout the whole program. Everyone understands and assumes their role, and if they’re not starting, they work to push the starters to make them better.”

Boos said the UMD coaching staff was thankful to land a player of Morgen’s capability.

Morgen is very high on her new teammates, saying they might not be as big and strong as some of those at the D-I level, but they’re more athletic and fit her style of player better.

Morgen said she doesn’t regret her decision to attend Maryland-Baltimore County because it has helped her realize just how good she has it here.

“I think I got a better sense of what I was looking for in terms of a school and coaching staff after my first experience, and that helped me realize that UMD was the right fit for me,” she said. “I think it was a really good learning experience and I met a lot of really fun people. I had a good time living in a new place, learning to be independent and do everything on my own. It was a good experience, but I think this is definitely the right place for me in the long run.”

MAKENZIE MORGEN, AT A GLANCE:

Year: UMD sophomore volleyball player

Hometown: Appleton, Wis.

Age: 19

Majors: Biology and psychology

GPA: 4.0

Family: Father, Mike; mother, Paula; brother, Bradley, 22

Post-graduation plans: Possibly go to medical school and work with pediatrics

GETTING TO KNOW MAKENZIE MORGEN

Game-day ritual: I’m kind of superstitious about how I do my hair. I try to find one (style) that works and stick with it the entire season

Most memorable volleyball moment: Making the sectional final my senior year

My first job (age): Babysitting (13)

Person I’d most like to meet: Beach volleyball player Kerri Walsh-Jennings

What most people don’t know about me: I can play guitar and piano

Prized possession: Laptop

Other hobbies: Traveling, hanging out with friends and exploring

Pastime: Going up north with my family and boating, usually on Lake Winnebago

Best athlete I’ve competed against (or in this case, with, as part of Wisconsin’s High Performance team): M.E. Dodge, now with the Wisconsin Badgers

If I could change one thing about myself: I’d like to be taller

Sport I’d like to try someday: Hockey

Favorite social media site: Instagram

The best thing about college volleyball: Meeting new people and having the opportunity to take your game to a whole other level and understand it in a different way

Biggest influence on my athletic career: My mom has been very helpful with understanding the mental side of it, the character building side of the game, and not just the skills part of it

Advice to aspiring young athletes: Don’t be afraid to try something new and to buy into what you’re doing and give 110 percent all the time.

