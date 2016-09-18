Tennis: Argentina bounces Britain in Davis Cup

Argentina substitute Leonardo Mayer ended Great Britain’s reign as Davis Cup champions with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 win over Dan Evans to secure an enthralling 3-2 triumph in the fifth round of their semifinal Sunday.

Mayer, who unexpectedly replaced the in-form Juan Martin del Potro for the deciding match, propelled the South American nation into their first final since 2011 when they lost to Spain.

Andy Murray, whose defeat by Del Potro in a five-hour thriller in the opening singles Friday left Britain facing an uphill task, had pulled the hosts level at 2-2 by beating Guido Pella 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 in Sunday’s first reverse singles.

Argentina will face Croatia, which beat France 3-2 in the other semifinal, in the Nov. 25-27 final.

Despite four previous final appearances in 1981, 2006, 2008 and 2011, Argentina has never won the team competition.