Drag racing: Line beats Anderson to the line

Wright native Jason Line captured his eighth Pro Stock title of the National Hot Rod Association season Sunday by beating teammate Greg Anderson of Duluth in the finals of the Carolina Nationals at Concord, N.C.

Line edged Anderson 6.621 seconds to 6.639 for the quarter-mile race and owned a slight 209.39 to 209.20 edge in mph to increase his lead in the season point standings. Line now has 2,110 total points, just 30 ahead of Anderson with five races remaining, including next weekend in St. Louis.

John Force won a Funny Car final for the 146th time of his illustrious career, while Antron Brown reached the finish line first in Top Fuel.