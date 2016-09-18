Search
    College men’s soccer: UWS upset bid falls short

    By News Tribune Today at 6:16 p.m.

    Wisconsin-Superior committed an own goal off a deflected corner kick in the second minute of overtime to give St. Thomas a 1-0 nonconference victory Sunday at South Field in St. Paul.

    The game featured very little offensive action, with the Yellowjackets (0-6) failing to put a single shot on goalkeeper Grant Larson and the favored Tommies (6-0-2), who only tested UWS goalie Ben Wilhelm twice.

    UWS has failed to score in five of its six contests this season.

