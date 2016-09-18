College women’s soccer: Second half dooms UWS

St. Mary’s University scored four second-half goals in a 24-minute span to down Wisconsin-Superior 4-0 in a nonconference game Sunday at Yellowjackets Complex.

Emily Loof broke the scoreless deadlock with a breakaway goal in the 63rd minute. Abby Lafko followed up 5:01 later by heading in a corner kick, while Hailey Cottle (77th) and Bridget Leverich (87th) completed the scoring for St. Mary’s (2-3-1).

Goalkeeper Gabriella Pederson only faced shot by the Yellowjackets (0-4) to record the shutout.

UWS goalie Bailey Henderson stopped 10 shots.