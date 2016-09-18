College women’s soccer: Mankato routs Bulldogs

Minnesota State-Mankato scored two goals in the first nine minutes, followed by a Taylor Kenealy hat trick to defeat Minnesota Duluth 5-0 in an NSIC game Sunday in Mankato.

Dana Savino scored in the fifth minute, followed by Morgan Cottew’s goal at 8:34 for a 2-0 lead. Kenealy sealed matters with goals in the 16th, 19th and 48th minutes for the Mavericks (2-2-1 overall, 1-1 NSIC)

UMD (2-2-2, 0-1-2), which was outshot 9-3, ended a three-game road trip still in search of its first conference win.