Zephaneah Akana sprints for the finish line of the NorthShore Inline Marathon on Saturday in Duluth. Akana was the top woman. Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com

Justin Stelly raises his arms as he wins the NorhtShore Inline Marathon in Duluth on Saturday. Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com

Justin Stelly’s former neighborhood in Kaplan, La., experienced record flooding a month ago, but the world-class rollerblader wasn’t about to let what little rain fell Saturday keep him from the finish of the 21st annual NorthShore Inline Marathon.

Stelly, now living in Denver, edged former European champion Yann Guyader of Nantes, France, and Bont teammate Jorge Cifuentes of Sunny Isles, Fla., in a photo finish on Harbor Drive to win in 1 hour, 10 minutes, 57 seconds on a slightly wet, overcast day along the North Shore.

It marked the second NorthShore Inline Marathon win for Stelly, who also took first in 2010.

Stelly, 29, was among a pack of 13 that broke away from the main field early on in the 26.2-mile Two Harbors-to-Duluth race and kept in close contact the rest of the way.

“The first half was completely wet but we still skated a pretty fast half-marathon,” Stelly said. “The second half we pulled back because there was a lot of headwind. Everyone stayed together and wouldn’t let anyone get away.

“It stayed that way until maybe two miles to go with everyone jockeying for position. Everyone knew it was going to come down to a sprint, when it turns into a different race. It becomes a sprinter’s race rather than an endurance race like the rest of the marathon.

“It became a drag race between me and Yann.”

The wet weather kept anyone from breaking away, something Guyader did in winning the 2011 NorthShore by several minutes.

“It was a rather slow race because it was wet most of the race so we could not push hard. It was more tactical, stop-and-go, few breakaways,” said the 32-year-old Guyader, who was in first just before the final turn behind the DECC but was passed up by Stelly as they finished alongside the William A. Irvin oreboat. “I’m just not fast enough now. I’m getting old.”

Stelly has been on Team USA’s inline speedskating team since 2007 and won a bronze medal at 500 meters in the 2012 world championships.

He said he wants to compete another four or five years on the inline circuit but he recently took a year off his job managing setups at a Denver-area events center to concentrate on long-track speedskating. His hope is to make the 2018 U.S. Olympic speedskating team at 5 and 10 kilometers.

Stelly was born in an area of southern Louisiana that missed being ravaged by Hurricane Katrina in 2005 but his neighborhood, about two hours west of New Orleans, was devastated by recent flooding. Among the houses destroyed was his grandmother’s house.

“I went back last week and (spent) a lot of time working on houses, replacing drywall,” he said. “I spent most of the time working on my grandmother’s house.”

Despite his hectic schedule, Stelly plans on returning to Duluth.

“I love the course, especially the new paved roads (on I-35),” he said. “Absolutely, I’ll come back. I love this race and will continue to come back and support it.”

WOMEN

Runner-up Rice ‘unretires’ for one race

As manager for Team Bont, Debbie Rice’s job isn’t to lace up a pair of skates and race 26.2 miles at a moment’s notice.

Rice, a 49-year-old from Tampa, Fla., retired from inline racing after winning the 2009 Masters world championships.

But there she was Saturday finishing second by a skate lace to Zephaneah Akana.

“I wasn’t supposed to race but one of our girls, Brittany Bowe, the Olympian, had a concussion last month and couldn’t get a doctor’s release,” Rice said. “Since (Team Bont) didn’t have a girl in the race, I registered (Friday) night.

“I would have been happy to just finish because I’m not in any race shape at all. I haven’t been training at all.”

Despite the high placement, Rice is definitely not unretiring.

“It’s just too painful for me,” she said. “It was kind of nerve-wracking to do this. I didn’t want to go out there and look like an idiot.”

The 24-year-old Akana of Greeley, Colo., had quite a few years on Rice and outsprinted her and a pack of several skaters to the line to win in 1:26:15.

The Honolulu native and former Couderay, Wis., resident had raced several times at the NorthShore but never finished higher than fifth.

“I kept telling myself, ‘You came this far, you’re not stopping now,’ ” Akana said. “Just make it to the line. I was praying through the whole race.”

Akana said a steady rain fell once they entered Duluth, making the course slick. But the former Team USA skater and Winter Olympics speedskater wannabe handled the conditions better than her competitors to cross the line first.

“This is by far my favorite marathon,” she said. “I don’t really care for marathons other than this one. Most marathons you have to do laps and this marathon is (point) A to B. The world championships are usually around a city block.”

A total of 560 men and 410 women completed the full marathon.

r Chris Lomen of Minneapolis won the inline half-marathon in 43:40, the same time as runner-up Ovid Westin of Maple Grove, Minn. Nicole Werts of St. Louis Park, Minn., was the women’s winner in 45:53.

r Shawn Woodland of Duluth crossed the line first in the Wheels Off Half-Marathon in 1:25:49, while the women’s winner was Ericka Olin of Duluth in 1:26:55.

r Ethan Walpole of Superior claimed first in the Tunnel 10K men’s race, while Tammy Davis of Duluth was the women’s winner.

21ST ANNUAL NORTHSHORE INLINE MARATHON

Saturday’s Results

Men

1. Justin Stelly, Denver, 1:10:57; 2. Yann Guyader, France, 1:10:57; 3. Jorge Cifuentes, Sunny Isles, Fla., 1:10:57; 4. Jorge Botero, Winter Park, Fla., 1:10:59; 5. Jordan Belchos, Calgary, Alberta, 1:10:59; 6. Zach Stoppelmoor, West Des Moines, Iowa, 1:11:00; 7. Stefen Howard, Traverse City, Mich., 1:11:01; 8. Sean O’Brien, Milford, Mass., 1:11:01; 9. Jeffrey SniderPeltz, Wheaton, Ill., 1:11:01; 10. Michael Garcia, Miramar, Fla., 1:11:02.

Women

1. Zephaneah Akana, Greeley, Colo., 1:26:15; 2. Debbie Rice, Orlando, Fla., 1:26:15; 3. Jamie Carney, Haltom City, Texas, 1:26:16; 4. Debbie Brown, Brighton, Colo., 1:26:17; 5. Deborah White, Richmond, Va., 1:26:18; 6. Vanessa Ayala, David, Fla., 1:26:18; 6. Hannah Hendrickson, Bemidji, Minn., 1:26:19; 7. Hayley Betts, Ocklawaha, Fla., 1:26:26; 8. Kara Parker, St. Paul, 1:26:26; 9. Marcia Woodfield, Brooklyn, N.Y., 1:29:58; 10. Susan Scheer, Hayward, 1:31:06.