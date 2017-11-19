Duluth city deer harvest now over 200 deer and counting

The hunt began on Sept. 16 and will continue through Dec. 31. Last fall, hunters registered 281 deer in the city hunt.

A total of 299 hunters are taking part in this year's hunt, down about 65 from last year, said Brian Borkholder, secretary-treasurer of the ABA. A total of 136 hunters have taken at least one deer in this fall's hunt, while 163 hunters have shot no deer. Forty-five hunters have taken two deer or more.

In the hunt, a hunter must shoot an antlerless deer before taking a buck. There is no limit on the number of antlerless deer a hunter in the city hunt may take.

In recent years, hunters have taken far fewer deer than in the early years of the hunt.

"The areas where we're allowed to place hunters have been beaten to death over the last 12 or 13 years," Borkholder said. "The places that are essentially deer refuges are areas where we can't hunt. The City Council hasn't opened those areas to us."

In the 12 previous years of the hunt, a total of 5,853 deer have been taken.