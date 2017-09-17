Outdoors Notes for Sept. 17, 2017

League and open shooting, 2 p.m. to dusk Wednesdays, Proctor Gun Club, 5389 Highway 2. Call (218) 393-8927.

Superior Trap Club, 5642 Wisconsin 35, Superior, offers trap and junior trap shooting from 5 p.m. until dark Wednesdays through September. Call Rick at (715) 399-8528. Go to superiortrapclub.com.

Night Sky Seminar, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Clyde Iron Works, 2920 W. Michigan St. Go to StarrySkiesLS.org for more details.

Ash River Chapter of the Ruffed Grouse Society fundraiser dinner, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Ash Ka Nam Resort, 10209 Ash River Trail, Orr. Tickets: $60, $85 for spouse package or $35 for junior membership. Call Lynette Hraban at (218) 374-3181 or email info@ashkanam.com.

North Country Trail Association's Brule-St. Croix Chapter offers these hikes. Go to northcountrytrail.org or call (715) 292-3484.

• Saturday: UW-Superior MacQuarrie Wetlands. Five miles. Meet at UWS Yellowjacket Union at 9 a.m. or at MacQuarrie Trailhead on Hilpiper Road at 9:45 a.m. Co-sponsored by UWS.

• Sept. 30: National Public Lands Day. Winneboujou Bluff to Wills Road. Five miles. Meet at Twin Gables Restaurant in Brule.

• Oct. 14: Brule Valley Overlook. Five miles. Meet at Twin Gables Restaurant in Brule.

District 1 of Minnesota Trappers Association Trapper Education Field Training Day, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Ben Niemi Trail Grounds, Highway 7, Mountain Iron. Online portion of training must be completed prior to this event at mntrappers.org. Call Bert at (218) 848-2383 or Frank at (218) 742-1608 for required pre-registration.

Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute offers these events. Call (218) 726-4834 or email mark.hanna@allina.com to register.

• Sept. 25: Adaptive archery begins at Chalstrom's Archery Center

• Sept. 26: Power soccer begins at Laura MacArthur Elementary School

• Oct 2: Adaptive Alpine ski & snowboard registration opens.

• Oct. 11: Climbing at St. Scholastica begins.

15th annual Twin Ports Vintage Fest, Sept. 29-30, 6348 Rice Lake Road. Features swap meet, grass drag races, lawn tractor drag races and vintage snowmobile show. Go to twinportsvintagefest.com or call Dan at (218) 235-3608 or Steve at (218) 348-3591. For camping information, call David at (218) 348-4399.

Minnesota Firearms Safety Online Field Day, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 8, United Northern Sportsmen's Club, Highway 4 near Island Lake. The field day is for students who have taken the Minnesota online firearms safety course at huntercourse.com. To register for the field day, email Darrell Spencer at ds@leaveatrail.biz. Call (218) 393-1837 with questions.