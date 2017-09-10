Outdoors calendar

• Sept. 16-17 — Wisconsin youth waterfowl hunt

• Sept. 23 — Minnesota waterfowl opener; Minnesota and Wisconsin woodcock hunting opener; Wisconsin waterfowl opener in north zone.

• Sept. 30 — Minnesota fall turkey season opener and prairie chicken season.

• Oct. 4-10 — Wisconsin bear season in all zones other than Zone C with bait and other legal methods not using dogs.

• Oct. 7-8 — Wisconsin youth deer hunt.

• Oct. 14 — Minnesota pheasant opener.

• Nov. 4-19 — Minnesota firearms deer season in Series 100 units.

• Nov. 18-26 — Wisconsin gun deer season.

• Nov. 25-Dec. 10 — Minnesota muzzleloader deer season.

• Nov. 27-Dec. 6 — Wisconsin muzzleloader deer season.

Consult regulations for other seasons.

QUOTE:

"There are two kinds of hunting: ordinary hunting and ruffed grouse hunting."

— ALDO LEOPOLD, from an essay titled "Smoky Gold" in "A Sand County Almanac"

DO IT: Go every day

Much is made of the "best" spots to see fall color. You'll see just such a list in today's Outdoors pages, courtesy of the Superior Hiking Trail Association. We all welcome those suggestions. But simply walking your home trails on a daily basis this time of year will yield plenty of fall-color surprises. One day, a single crimson maple leaf. Another day, raindrops beaded up atop a fallen aspen leaf. The next, who knows?