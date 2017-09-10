Outdoors calendar
• Saturday — Minnesota archery deer and grouse hunting openers; Wisconsin archery and crossbow deer opener; Wisconsin grouse hunting opener in Zone A; Wisconsin goose season opener in exterior zone, north.
• Sept. 16-17 — Wisconsin youth waterfowl hunt
• Sept. 23 — Minnesota waterfowl opener; Minnesota and Wisconsin woodcock hunting opener; Wisconsin waterfowl opener in north zone.
• Sept. 30 — Minnesota fall turkey season opener and prairie chicken season.
• Oct. 4-10 — Wisconsin bear season in all zones other than Zone C with bait and other legal methods not using dogs.
• Oct. 7-8 — Wisconsin youth deer hunt.
• Oct. 14 — Minnesota pheasant opener.
• Nov. 4-19 — Minnesota firearms deer season in Series 100 units.
• Nov. 18-26 — Wisconsin gun deer season.
• Nov. 25-Dec. 10 — Minnesota muzzleloader deer season.
• Nov. 27-Dec. 6 — Wisconsin muzzleloader deer season.
Consult regulations for other seasons.
QUOTE:
"There are two kinds of hunting: ordinary hunting and ruffed grouse hunting."
— ALDO LEOPOLD, from an essay titled "Smoky Gold" in "A Sand County Almanac"
DO IT: Go every day
Much is made of the "best" spots to see fall color. You'll see just such a list in today's Outdoors pages, courtesy of the Superior Hiking Trail Association. We all welcome those suggestions. But simply walking your home trails on a daily basis this time of year will yield plenty of fall-color surprises. One day, a single crimson maple leaf. Another day, raindrops beaded up atop a fallen aspen leaf. The next, who knows?