Outdoors Notes for Sept. 10, 2017

• Beginner belay clinic, 7-10 p.m. Monday and Sept. 25. Free. No registration needed. Meet at Inland Wall at SpHC.

• Stand-up paddleboard yoga, 5:45-7:45 p.m. Tuesday. Cost: $15, $8 for UMD students. Register by noon Monday.

• Slackline clinic, 3-5 p.m. Fridays through Nov. 17. Free. No registration needed. Meet at RSOP Trailhead.

• North Shore Adopt-a-Crag, Saturday. No registration needed. Free. Call (218) 726-6257 for more information.

• Climb Shovel Point's sea cliffs, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 17. Cost: $60, $20 for UMD students. Register by noon Friday.

• Mountain biking at Mission Creek, 4-7:30 p.m. Sept. 18. Cost: $12, $6 for UMD students. Register by noon Friday.

For a list of upcoming naturalist events at Jay Cooke State Park near Duluth, visit dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks/jay_cooke.

League and open shooting, 2 p.m. to dusk Wednesdays, Proctor Gun Club, 5389 Highway 2. Call (218) 393-8927.

Superior Trap Club, 5642 Wisconsin 35, Superior, offers trap and junior trap shooting from 5 p.m. until dark Wednesdays through September. Call Rick at (715) 399-8528. Go to superiortrapclub.com.

Aitkin Area Chapter of the Ruffed Grouse Society fundraiser dinner, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, The Landing, 170 Southgate Drive, Aitkin. Tickets: $60, $85 for spouse package and $35 for juniors. Call Jim McDonald at (218) 927-2669 or (218) 927-9998.

Duluth Audubon Society meeting, 7 p.m. Thursday, Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Duluth, 835 W. College St. Topic: "Wintering Golden Eagles in Minnesota," with Scott Mehus, director of the Education Department at the National Eagle Center in Wabasha. Free.

North Country Trail Association's Brule-St. Croix Chapter offers these hikes. Go to northcountrytrail.org or call (715) 292-3484.

• Saturday: Pattison State Park. Four miles. Meet at Fuller's Family Restaurant in South Superior at 9 a.m. or at Pattison State Park at 9:45 a.m. State park admission or sticker required.

• Sept. 23: UWS MacQuarrie Wetlands. Five miles. Meet at UW-Superior Yellowjacket Union at 9 a.m. or at MacQuarrie Trailhead on Hilpiper Road at 9:45 a.m. Co-sponsored by UWS.

• Sept. 30: National Public Lands Day. Winneboujou Bluff to Wills Road. Five miles. Meet at Twin Gables Restaurant in Brule.

• Oct. 14: Brule Valley Overlook. Five miles. Meet at Twin Gables Restaurant in Brule.

Paddle Duluth Community Days offers youth and families a chance to explore Duluth while paddling, Sept. 16 on the St. Louis River at Thomson for whitewater rafting and picnic. Youth program from 2-5:30 p.m. and community paddling from 5:30-8 p.m. All equipment is provided. Open to children ages 5 and older with an adult. Go to facebook.com/northlandpaddler or northlandpaddlers.org.

Arrowhead Fly Fishers Club, 7 p.m. Sept. 19, Clyde Iron, 2920 W. Michigan St. Fly casting practice at 6 p.m.

Ash River Chapter of the Ruffed Grouse Society fundraiser dinner, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 22, Ash Ka Nam Resort, 10209 Ash River Trail, Orr. Tickets: $60, $85 for spouse package or $35 for junior membership. Call Lynette Hraban at (218) 374-3181 or email info@ashkanam.com.

District 1 of Minnesota Trappers Association Trapper Education Field Training Day, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 23, Ben Niemi Trail Grounds, County Highway 7, Mountain Iron. Online portion of training must be completed prior to this event at mntrappers.org. Call Bert at (218) 848-2383 or Frank at (218) 742-1608 for required pre-registration.

Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute offers these events. Call (218) 726-4834 or email mark.hanna@allina.com to register.

• Sept. 25: Adaptive archery begins at Chalstrom's Archery Center

• Sept. 26: Power soccer begins at Laura MacArthur Elementary School

• Adaptive alpine ski & snowboard registration opens.

• Climbing at St. Scholastica begins.

Minnesota Firearms Safety Online Field Day, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 8, United Northern Sportsmen's Club, County Highway 4 near Island Lake. The field day is for students who have taken the Minnesota online firearms safety course at huntercourse.com. To register for the field day, email Darrell Spencer at ds@leaveatrail.biz. Call (218) 393-1837 with questions.