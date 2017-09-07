The Grand Portage and Bois Forte bands will hunt moose this fall under the regulations of the 1854 Treaty Authority, which manages off-reservation hunting and fishing seasons for the two bands under an agreement with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Nine permits to take bull moose will be available for each band, according to the 1854 Treaty Authority website.

Under an agreement worked out last year between the DNR and the 1854 Treaty Authority, the two bands were allowed five permits each to take bull moose for cultural and educational purposes. Only one bull was taken, by a Bois Forte band member.

Minnesota’s moose numbers have fallen 58 percent from an estimated 8,840 in 2006 to an estimate of 3,710 this year, according to the DNR. The population is considered “stable” by DNR wildlife biologists.

The DNR last held a moose hunt for state hunters in 2012, then canceled the hunt over concern for the moose population.

The Fond du Lac moose hunt this fall will run from Sept. 23 to Dec. 31. The 1854 Treaty Authority hunt will open Sept. 30 and continue through Oct. 29.

The DNR has no formal agreement with the Fond du Lac Band about off-reservation hunting and fishing seasons.

“Really, it’s within their treaty rights to hunt in the treaty territory,” said Jim Leach, director of the DNR’s Fish and Wildlife Division. “We don’t have a position on it. The DNR has not objected to it.”

The DNR’s relationship with the 1854 Treaty Authority is different. The DNR makes an annual payment to the Bois Forte and Grand Portage bands in exchange for the bands not exercising some of their off-reservation hunting and fishing rights. But the bands’ taking of moose is not considered a “hunt,” Leach said.

“The negotiation (with the 1854 Treaty Authority) has been on an educational and cultural permit to allow them to continue to take moose for educational and cultural purposes,” Leach said. “It’s to maintain that tradition within their culture, and it has significance to Native Americans.”

Representatives of the Fond du Lac Band and the 1854 Treaty Authority did not return calls for comment on Thursday.

The tribal hunts do not pose a population-level threat to the state’s moose population, Leach said, noting that the state holds a limited hunt for both cow and bull elk in northwestern Minnesota each fall.

“You can take the population down further without having a population-level impact, and that’s what I think is happening here,” Leach said.

The DNR and cooperating agencies survey Minnesota’s moose population each winter. After the results of that survey are available, the DNR re-evaluates whether to resume the state moose hunt, Leach said.

“We revisit it every year, and our decision has been not to,” Leach said. “I think we all wish the population of moose would increase and we could have a state moose hunting season as well.”