A: There is not a legally-imposed limit on how many shells or rounds of ammunition a hunter can carry with them or have in a magazine for deer hunting.

The only regulations the state has that affect the number of rounds in a firearm are for the open hunting seasons for migratory game birds (ducks, geese, mourning doves); for the lawful hunting of these species, firearms must contain a plug to limit magazine capacity or be otherwise limited to hold a total of no more than three shells, including the shell in the chamber.

Matthew S. Miller is a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources conservation officer with the Lake Superior Marine Unit. Send your questions to outdoors@duluthnews.com.