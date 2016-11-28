MN DNR Weekly Report for Nov. 28, 2016

CO John Slatinski (International Falls #2) reports the recent weather has created some less than desirable conditions for trapping and muzzleloader deer hunting but it is still allowing viable fishing opportunities on the Rainy River. Trapping activity has been relatively slow with complaints heard about both the warm and wet weather limiting access to certain areas and poor fur market conditions. Muzzleloader deer hunters were checked with limited success at this point. Officer Slatinski met with local DNR Forestry personnel about an unpermitted fire which resulted in fire suppression activities and followed up on an illegal spruce top harvesting incident. Enforcement action was taken on illegal trapping sets and various burning violations.

CO Colleen Adam (Ray) checked a variety of outdoor recreational enthusiasts enjoying the fresh snow and decent temperatures. Archery and muzzleloader deer hunters appreciated the snow for fresh sign and tracking. One group was recovering equipment and vehicles left behind at the shack after the big storm.

CO Marc Hopkins (Tower) spent the week working trappers, muzzle loading season, and some snowmobile activity. The officer is investigating a possible illegally taken deer, and some illegal trapping.

CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked end of season deer hunting complaints, muzzleloader deer, fisher, marten and bobcat trapping openers, followed up on a spruce top theft case, dealt with early season snowmobiles and located a hit and run driver reported to the Hibbing PD. A complaint of a dog dragging six deer heads back home was investigated. A bat was seen trying to eke out an in-flight meal, before sunset, with a foot of snow on the ground and in 31 degree weather. One can safely assume it went to bed hungry. Enforcement action was taken on fail to register big game, unlawful party hunting, fail to display snowmobile registration, and operate snowmobile on a public highway.

CO Matt Frericks (Virginia) patrolled the Virginia and surrounding areas for fisher and pine marten trappers and the few muzzleloader deer hunters who may be out. Very few traps and snares were located. Several trespass cases were closed with a citation being issued. Some small lakes have frozen over.

CO Mark Fredin (Aurora) checked trapping activity throughout the week. Time was spent on equipment maintenance and office work was completed. Some of the smaller swamps have frozen over but lakes remain open water.

District 6 - Two Harbors area

CO Sean Williams (Ely 1) reports a good start for the fisher and marten trapping season, an above average amount of trappers were checked and trapping success was fair. Although unseasonably warm weather has been holding strong snow continued to fall over the week and the ground is still covered. There was increasing snowmobile activity also with most sleds found operating in the road ditches as most lakes are still wide open.

CO Darin Fagerman (Grand Marais) checked hunters and trappers throughout the week. Very few people were out. Enforcement action was taken for driving off road vehicle on snowmobile trail and for failing to remove bear bait station after season.

CO Mary Manning (Hovland) handled office work and prepared equipment for the change in season. The officer also patrolled checking traps and looking for early fisher and marten traps.

CO Anthony Bermel (Babbitt) worked a quiet muzzleloader deer and pine marten trapping opener. Assistance was giving to Officers Stage and Williams on a closed season deer case in which a deer was seized. Evidence was seen on a local lake where some brave souls were out fishing on very thin ice. Enforcement action for the week included litter, unregistered ATV, untagged trap, and storage of personal property on public land.

CO David Schottenbauer (Silver Bay) worked area trapping and hunting activity this week. CO Schottenbauer noted a few folks trying to venture out on very thin ice until heavy snow ended those bad ideas for everyone in the area. CO Schottenbauer also worked up in the Ely area this last weekend.

CO Thomas Wahlstrom (Tofte) followed up on wildlife complaints and big game investigations. The officer checked a few snowmobilers out testing their sleds and focused on trapping enforcement.

CO Marty Stage (Ely) worked the opener of muzzleloader deer and marten fisher trapping. Time was spent on a case involving intoxicated people shooting an illegal doe off their cabin corn feeder and trying to cover it with a tribal tag.

CO Don Murray (Two Harbors) worked trapping activity and continued to investigate big game cases from the firearms deer season. Ice conditions continue to be poor to nonexistent on most area lakes and ice travel should not be considered at this time.

District 7 - Grand Rapids area

CO Randy Patten (Northome) finished work on cases from deer season. He maintained equipment, took winter equipment out of storage and put summer equipment away, and checked anglers.

CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) conducted follow up investigation on cases from the firearms deer season, monitored snowmobile activity, checked hunters and assisted the State Patrol with vehicles off the roadway. The warmer weather brought out many small game hunters this week. Enforcement action was taken for license issues and registration issues.

CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked trapping and muzzleloader openers over the past week. Newly added snowfall has helped hunters in the woods. Follow-up on deer season cases was performed with the added enforcement of snowmobile laws.

CO Gary Lefebvre (Pengilly) worked trappers, small game hunters and muzzleloader deer hunters. He also taught a snowmobile safety class during the week.

CO Jimmy Van Asch (Hill City) worked deer hunting activity over the opening weekend of muzzleloader season. Muzzleloaders are reporting limited success. Trapping activity was monitored throughout the surrounding areas. CO Van Asch also spent time handling nuisance animal calls and following up on snowmobile complaints.

District 8 - Duluth area

CO Caleb Silgjord (Brookston) spent time during the week following up on cases from deer season. The muzzleloader season opener was worked with some hunters being seen. A check of one hunter resulted in enforcement action being taken for transporting a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle and hunting deer with the aid of bait. A complaint regarding a deer being shot illegally in the city of Duluth was handled. The suspect was found to have shot not one, but two deer over a large baited area. It was also found that the hunter was not participating the city organized hunt and had placed a lent license on one of the deer. The suspect will potentially face the loss of his archery equipment and hunting privileges as well as large fines and restitution.

CO Andy Schmidt (Brookston) spent much of the week closing out cases from deer season. Trespassing and shooting complaints were investigated along with dogs chasing deer. The opening weekend of muzzleloader and fisher/marten trapping was worked.

CO Kipp Duncan (Duluth East) followed up on calls and questions on the firearm deer season. A couple car hit deer permits were issued. Archery deer hunting continued to be worked and a few muzzleloader hunters were checked. Trapping activity was worked and investigations were started for illegal trapping.

CO Jeff Humphrey (Cromwell) continued with follow up work from firearms deer season including investigations into deer poaching, hunting w/out a license, unlawful party hunting, hunter harassment, and dogs chasing/killing deer. Muzzleloader deer season and trapping enforcement work continue.

Lake Superior Marine Unit

CO Matt Miller (Lake Superior Unit) wrapped up deer season investigations and prepped equipment for storage. Questions were answered about deer depredation complaints, and marten/fisher trapping season. Enforcement action taken for ATV violations.

Lake Superior Unit - vacant.