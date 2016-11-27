Search
    Big bucks for Nov. 27

    By News Tribune Today at 1:00 a.m.

    Big-buck contest leaders

    Here’s a sampling of leaders in several big-buck contests around the Northland. All weights are for field-dressed deer. Hometowns not available for all leaders:

    Brimson Sportsmen’s Club (Hugo’s Bar) Brimson

    1. 239.6, Devyn Deschampe, Grand Marais

    2. 236.6, Stacy Houglum, Grand Marais

    3. 221.0, John Harra

    Big doe: 138.6, Kevin O’Brien

    Buck’s Hardware Hank, Grand Marais

    (By weight)

    1. 244, Devyn Deschampe, Grand Marais

    2. 240, Deb Vannett, Grand Marais

    3. 230, Stan Pelto, Grand Marais

    (By outside antler spread)

    1. 23 inches, Kennedy Soehren, Tomah, Wis.

    2. 22 5/8 inches, Chad Smith, Grand Marais

    3. 21¾ inches, Trevor Deschampe, Grand Portage

    Crossroads Convenience and Gas, Iron

    1. 208.4, John Rinne, Eveleth

    2. 205.6, Aaron Koivunen, Eveleth area

    3. 200, Darrell Bjerklie, Biwabik

    Big doe: 145, Justin Holmes, Mountain Iron

    Fisherman’s Corner, Pike Lake

    1. 246, Devyn Deschampe, Grand Marais

    2. 223, Stacy Houglum, Grand Marais

    3. 200, Gregory Levach

    Lawrence Lake Legion, Bovey

    1. 234.6, John Card, Bovey

    2. 234.2, Jager Nash, Nashwauk

    3. 229.0, James Janson, Grand Rapids

    Big doe: 134.4, Kim Hoshal, Coleraine

    Fredenberg Minno-ette

    1. 214, Nick Neby, Fredenberg

    2. 200, Andy Robbins, Fredenberg

    3. 191, Dave Jauert, Fredenberg

    Big doe: 161, Jim Olson, Hermantown

    Deer River Sportman’s Club/Deer River Vets

    1. 210, Caleb Villeneuve, Deer River

    2. 209, Rick Serfling, Deer River

    3. 207, Willie Bixby, Deer River

    Big doe: 138, Mason Olson, Deer River

