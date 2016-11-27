Big bucks for Nov. 27
Big-buck contest leaders
Here’s a sampling of leaders in several big-buck contests around the Northland. All weights are for field-dressed deer. Hometowns not available for all leaders:
Brimson Sportsmen’s Club (Hugo’s Bar) Brimson
1. 239.6, Devyn Deschampe, Grand Marais
2. 236.6, Stacy Houglum, Grand Marais
3. 221.0, John Harra
Big doe: 138.6, Kevin O’Brien
Buck’s Hardware Hank, Grand Marais
(By weight)
1. 244, Devyn Deschampe, Grand Marais
2. 240, Deb Vannett, Grand Marais
3. 230, Stan Pelto, Grand Marais
(By outside antler spread)
1. 23 inches, Kennedy Soehren, Tomah, Wis.
2. 22 5/8 inches, Chad Smith, Grand Marais
3. 21¾ inches, Trevor Deschampe, Grand Portage
Crossroads Convenience and Gas, Iron
1. 208.4, John Rinne, Eveleth
2. 205.6, Aaron Koivunen, Eveleth area
3. 200, Darrell Bjerklie, Biwabik
Big doe: 145, Justin Holmes, Mountain Iron
Fisherman’s Corner, Pike Lake
1. 246, Devyn Deschampe, Grand Marais
2. 223, Stacy Houglum, Grand Marais
3. 200, Gregory Levach
Lawrence Lake Legion, Bovey
1. 234.6, John Card, Bovey
2. 234.2, Jager Nash, Nashwauk
3. 229.0, James Janson, Grand Rapids
Big doe: 134.4, Kim Hoshal, Coleraine
Fredenberg Minno-ette
1. 214, Nick Neby, Fredenberg
2. 200, Andy Robbins, Fredenberg
3. 191, Dave Jauert, Fredenberg
Big doe: 161, Jim Olson, Hermantown
Deer River Sportman’s Club/Deer River Vets
1. 210, Caleb Villeneuve, Deer River
2. 209, Rick Serfling, Deer River
3. 207, Willie Bixby, Deer River
Big doe: 138, Mason Olson, Deer River