The visible portions of a person’s hat and outer clothing above the waist (excluding sleeves and gloves) must be blaze orange or a pattern consisting of at least 50 percent blaze orange.

This requirement applies in any area open to firearms/muzzleloader deer hunting, but does not apply in areas closed to muzzleloaders and open only to bowhunting.

Keep yourself safe in the woods and wear that blaze orange clothing! More information available in the Hunting Regulation synopsis on Page 32.

Matthew S. Miller is a Minnesota Conservation Officer with the Lake Superior Marine Unit. Send your questions to outdoors@duluthnews.com.