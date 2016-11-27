Ask a Conservation Officer: Trappers must observe blaze orange regulations in deer hunting season
Q: How much blaze orange clothing must I wear when marten/fisher trapping?
A: Minnesota’s 2016 marten/fisher trapping season opened on Nov. 26 and ends on Thursday, Dec. 1. This season overlaps the muzzleloader deer season. Because of this, trappers and small game hunters must meet the blaze orange requirements of any firearms deer season.
The visible portions of a person’s hat and outer clothing above the waist (excluding sleeves and gloves) must be blaze orange or a pattern consisting of at least 50 percent blaze orange.
This requirement applies in any area open to firearms/muzzleloader deer hunting, but does not apply in areas closed to muzzleloaders and open only to bowhunting.
Keep yourself safe in the woods and wear that blaze orange clothing! More information available in the Hunting Regulation synopsis on Page 32.
Matthew S. Miller is a Minnesota Conservation Officer with the Lake Superior Marine Unit. Send your questions to outdoors@duluthnews.com.