The harvest was up in Zone 1 (Northeastern Minnesota) from 35,008 last year to 44,034 this year, an increase of 25.7 percent.

The harvest was stable compared to last year in Zone 2, and down in Zone 3.

The buck harvest in Zone 1 was 33,008 this year compared to last year’s 27,718, an increase of nearly 19 percent.

Early Wisconsin deer harvest down slightly

According to preliminary totals from Wisconsin’s gun deer season, which closes today, hunters had registered 130,004 deer through Monday, three days into the state’s nine-day deer season, compared to 133,953 last year, Department of Natural Resources officials said.

A total of 575,363 gun deer licenses were sold before opening day on Nov. 19, compared to 591,783 in 2015.

DNR ponders tactics to combat CWD

Now that Minnesota’s firearms deer season is over, wildlife officials with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources are deciding what actions to take in the wake of chronic wasting disease found in two deer taken by hunters.

Two deer killed by hunters in southeastern Minnesota were infected with chronic wasting disease, according to the Department of Natural Resources. The deer, both males, were killed near Lanesboro in Fillmore County during the first firearms deer season.

DNR officials said they will work with landowners to collect additional samples from deer in the area to assess disease distribution. Sample collection could take the form of a late winter deer hunt, landowner shooting permits and sharpshooting in conjunction with cooperating landowners who provide permission.

The two deer with CWD were harvested about one mile apart. They are the only deer to test positive from 2,493 samples collected Nov. 5-13 by DNR officials. Results are still pending from 373 additional test samples collected Nov. 19-21, the opening three days of a second firearms season in southeastern Minnesota.

CWD is a fatal brain disease to deer, elk and moose but is not known to affect human health.

These are the first wild deer found to have CWD since a deer harvested in the fall of 2010 near Pine Island, Minn., tested positive. The DNR, landowners and hunters worked together to sample more than 4,000 deer in the Pine Island area from 2011 to 2013, and no additional infected deer were found.

The DNR began CWD testing in southeastern Minnesota again this fall in response to expanded CWD infections in Wisconsin, Illinois and northeast Iowa, as well as new and growing infections in Arkansas and Missouri. The increasing prevalence and geographic spread of the disease also prompted an expanded carcass import restriction that does not allow whole carcasses of deer, elk, moose and caribou to be brought into Minnesota.

Hawk count mounts

As of Nov. 20, the fall hawk count at Duluth’s Hawk Ridge Bird Observatory had reached 66,282, according to Janelle Long, executive director of the observatory. That total was led by broad-winged hawks (23,495), sharp-shinned hawks (22,604) and red-tailed hawks (8,864).

From 1991 to 2013, hawk counts averaged 76,000 annually at Hawk Ridge. The counting will continue through Wednesday.

Salomon commits to nordic center

The Duluth Cross-Country Ski Club (DXC) announced on Wednesday that ski and sports gear manufacturer Salomon has committed to donating $10,000 to the campaign for the Grand Avenue Nordic Center.

Plans call for the center to have a 3.3-kilometer cross-country ski trail with snowmaking capabilities at the base of Spirit Mountain. The club has raised $40,000 in six weeks toward a goal of $500,000 for the center.