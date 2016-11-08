MN DNR Weekly Report for Nov. 7, 2016

CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports the lowest number of hunters he can recall. Hunting was poor, very few deer observed harvested. Lots of complaining about no deer and too many wolves. ATV activity was monitored, as were public access sites.

CO John Velsvaag (Cook) checked deer hunters this past week and responded several complaints. C.O. Velsvaag also checked grouse hunters and anglers. Fishing has been picking up. Hunting deer over bait continues to be very problematic.

CO Marc Hopkins (Tower) worked the week preparing for the deer season. The officer investigated an illegal taking of a deer out of season and enforcement action was taken. A number of hunters were charged with hunting over bait and their firearms were seized. The officer also investigated an untagged deer and enforcement action was taken. A number of nice deer were taken in the area, and success appeared to be better than previous years.

CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) continued field training a new officer and they spent a big part of the week leading up to the firearms deer season working deer baiting complaints. Success on the deer opener was lackluster with warm temperatures limiting deer movement for hunters. Enforcement action was taken on hunt deer over baited area, no deer license in possession, take a doe without a doe permit, transport loaded firearm, and a couple of ATV violations.

CO Mark Fredin (Aurora) worked deer opener and found hunter numbers in the area appear to be down somewhat. Assistance was given to CO Bermel on a GM big game (deer) take out of season violation. Reported hunting over bait was checked, issues of fail to validate license, and failing to register deer before being processed were checked out. A public waters violation investigation was also conducted.

CO Matt Frericks (Virginia) and COC primarily focused on deer firearms season. The unusually warm fall appears to be causing less movement in the area by the deer. Harvest has been slow on opening weekend. ATV enforcement accompanied the influx of hunters into the area. Arrest was made for driving while intoxicated on an ATV. Other violations observed included transport of untagged big game animal, failure to validate site tag, and no license in possession.

CO Colleen Adam (Ray) worked small game hunters, fishing activity and firearms deer opener. Enforcement contacts involved illegal trail use, ATV registration and operation issues, deer and bear hunting violations. Many hunters were disappointed with the lack of success, but expressed the true meaning for them was deer camp traditions.

International Falls #2 - vacant.

District 6 - Two Harbors area

CO Sean Williams (Ely 1) reports deer opener was extremely active, opening morning saw a good turn out and good amount of hunter success. Warmer weather the rest of the weekend discouraged a lot of hunters and success slowed considerably on Sunday. Deer baiting continues to be a significant problem and several hunters were found hunting illegally over the weekend. Other violations included failure to validate deer tag, untagged big game animal, and failure to register big game.

CO Darin Fagerman (Grand Marais) reports assistance was given to Duluth area officers on the opening day of firearms deer season. People were encountered hunting over bait piles, rifles were seized and charges are pending. The Grand Marais #1 station was extremely quiet as more fishing licenses were checked than deer licenses.

CO Mary Manning (Hovland) worked a very warm deer opener checking hunters afield. The officer followed up on baiting and illegal stand complaints. Sunshine and warm weather lulled at least one hunter into a nap; he was so startled by the officer’s arrival that he fell out of his lawn chair. CO Manning also followed up on a litter complaint; the litter bug cares enough to purchase organic baby food for their child, but not enough to properly dispose of trash and leave their child a clean environment.

CO Anthony Bermel (Babbitt) worked a very busy firearms deer season opener with lots of violations encountered. A citizen night hunting TIP that included a license plate number led Officer Bermel to a residence where two illegal doe deer and a van were seized with numerous charges pending for the violator. Other enforcement action for the week included several hunting deer over bait citations, transporting loaded firearms in motor vehicles, trespass, fail to display ATV registration, set extra whitefish net, and possession of game fish from whitefish net.

CO David Schottenbauer (Silver Bay) worked on TIP complaints prior to the deer season opener. Deer opener was warm, but success seemed low in the area.

CO Thomas Wahlstrom (Tofte) worked the very warm firearm deer season opener. The officer responded to TIP calls, a lot of questions about state park hunts and rules relating to deer hunting were handled. Enforcement action was taken for hunting without a license and hunting over bait.

CO Don Murray (Two Harbors) worked an unusually warm deer opener on the North Shore. Hunters reported seeing more mosquitos than deer as temperatures climbed into the 70’s. The deer harvest seemed low for opening weekend but hunters were not complaining, just enjoying the great weather and a day outdoors. Enforcement action was taken for hunting over bait, trespass, and ATV violations.

CO Marty Stage (Ely) helped a neighboring officer deal with illegal deer baiting violations and also worked whitefish netters. CO Stage found that compliance for the whitefish netters is increasing on many of the laws that have been ignored for years. One person that was charged several years ago for abandoning his net in the lake, was caught keeping northerns and walleyes illegally this year. The nets were set in 12’ of water instead of the under 6’ required and was pretty much in violation of every other law pertaining to whitefish netting except that his net was tagged as required.

District 7 - Grand Rapids area

CO Randy Patten (Northome) spent most of the week preparing for deer season and dealt with a wolf complaint. He handled calls on trespassing, baiting deer, operating ATV’s in closed hours, shining, illegal permanent stands, vehicle killed deer, careless discharge of a firearm, and requests for various permits. Enforcement action taken for hunting deer over bait, operate ATV’s in closed hours, transport loaded firearm, and failure to validate site tag.

CO Jayson Hansen (Big Fork) worked small game, waterfowl, big game, ATV, trespass, bough/spruce top cutting, and fishing enforcement. Violations included ATV’s on roadway, fail to display registration, no license in possession, youth w/o helmet on ATV, taking deer with the aid of bait, unregistered deer, untagged deer, DUI, and fail to validate tag at kill site. Various wildlife calls were answered.

CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked a busy deer opener with hunter harvest seeming to be good. Many young bucks were harvested showing good numbers in the local population. Enforcement action was taken for hunting over bait, failing to tag a deer, failing to validate a deer tag, transporting an illegally taken deer, allowing a minor to take game illegally, shoot from the roadway at a big game animal, lending and borrowing a license, and operating an ATV on the roadway.

CO Gary Lefebvre (Pengilly) worked small game archery and waterfowl hunters. He also checked firearms deer hunters and handled several hunting and trespass complaints during the week.

CO Jimmy Van Asch (Hill City) focused on the 2016 firearms deer season that opened over the weekend. Hunters are reporting mediocre success with the unusually warm weather that was experienced. Hunting deer over bait continues to be a chronic exercise for several hunters that were visited opening morning by conservation officers. CO Van Asch also spent time investigating trespass and shining complaints. Enforcement action was taken for hunting deer over bait, transporting a loaded firearm, failure to validate deer tags, and no deer license in possession.

CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) checked anglers, waterfowl hunters, worked the firearms deer opener, investigated baiting complaints, and monitored trapping activity. The warm weather brought out many anglers. Enforcement action was taken for hunt deer over bait, transport loaded firearm, and license issues.

District 8 - Duluth area

CO Caleb Silgjord (Brookston) spent time during the week checking small game hunters and investigating baiting complaints. The deer opener was worked. Many hunters were checked and success was found to be moderate. Even with warm temps deer were said to be moving during daytime hours according to some hunters. Assistance was provided to other district officers with baiting complaints that resulted in several citations being issued and firearms being seized. Violations for the week included hunting deer over bait, transport loaded firearms, hunting without a license in possession, and allow illegal operation of a motorcycle by a juvenile.

CO Andy Schmidt (Duluth West) worked a busy deer opener. Baiting issues continue and were main priority for the weekend. Complaints of ATV operation during closed hours were investigated. Deer shining activity was worked and a trespass and hunter harassment complaint was investigated.

CO Kipp Duncan (Duluth East) spent the majority of the week working complaints and following up on potential illegal deer stands prior to the firearm deer opener. Nice weather allowed for several fisherman to be out fishing so fishing enforcement was also worked. Night shining complaint areas were worked, and many contacts with ATV riders were also made. Opening weekend involved investigating illegal deer stands that resulted in hunting over bait and requests to remove stands that are constructed illegally on state lands. Calls were also taken for hunter harassment and trapping violations. License violations were also investigated. Many hunters were checked during the weekend with the majority of hunters enjoying the warm weather even though the hunting success was pretty low.

CO Jeff Humphrey (Cromwell) reports a slow deer opener with many hunters complaining but enjoying the unseasonably warm weather. Hunters reported minimal deer movement and activity. CO Humphrey conducted pre-season scouting for unlawful deer baiting activity which resulted in enforcement action on deer opener. CO Humphrey also assisted other officers with baiting complaints in Pine and St. Louis Counties. CO Humphrey encountered several OHV violations throughout the week and received complaints of unlawful OHV operation from some deer hunters. Area grouse hunters were all smiles with birds seemingly everywhere. Area waterfowl activity was minimal however hundreds of migrating swans were observed on area lakes. Other calls, questions, and complaints included nuisance animals, trapping, deer licensing and various hunting regulations, promiscuous shooting, and bough harvesting.

CO Scott Staples (Carlton) conducted extra patrols in area state parks after receiving complaints of common park violations. The firearms deer season proved to be busy with a fair amount of success found in the area despite being a buck’s only area. Complaints of trespassing and dumped deer were investigated. One hunter was educated on hunter safety when he was stopped for one ATV violation and his rifle was found to be loaded. While waiting for his citation he decided to unload his rifle and it went off shooting a hole in the door of his pickup truck. SAFETY is a huge part of the hunting experience. We all need to be careful when handling firearms. Other enforcement action was taken for trespassing, hunting with the aid of bait, hunting without license in possession, and operating ATVs during prohibited hours.

Lake Superior Marine Unit

CO Matt Miller (Lake Superior Marine Unit) spent the week answering questions and preparing for the firearms deer season opener. Several hunters were contacted and cited for hunting over illegal bait on opening weekend. Time was also spent on ATV enforcement and late season angling activity. A hunter harassment complaint was also investigated.

Lake Superior Unit - vacant.