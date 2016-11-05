Ask a Conservation Officer: Even if shot with bow, registered bear, deer as firearms kill during season
Q: I see on page 61 of the regulations handbook that “a licensed hunter may use a crossbow for bear or deer with a regular firearms license…” If I do so, am I to register it as a archery kill or a firearms kill?
A: If you choose to hunt bear or deer with a crossbow under your regular “firearms” license during the firearms season you would register it as a firearms kill.
If you are an archery hunter and unable to hunt by archery due to temporary or permanent disability and have the disability verified in writing by a licensed physician or chiropractor, you may obtain a special permit to hunt with a crossbow during the regular archery season with the respective “archery” license.
