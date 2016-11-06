Warm weather keeps deer processors busy

Venison can spoil if deer are not cooled down properly or processed quickly on warm days. The temperature reached a record 69 degrees at the Duluth International Airport, according to the National Weather Service.

By mid-afternoon, Chalstrom’s Bait and Tackle north of Duluth had taken in 40 deer for processing. The most that owner Sue Chalstrom could remember from a previous opener was 26.

“It’s really good (business) because of the warm weather,” Chalstrom said. “We were going fast and furious.”

Her son, John Chalstrom, processes the deer. He quit accepting deer in late afternoon so he could catch up, Sue Chalstrom said.

Four Seasons Market in Coleraine also was doing big business in processing on Saturday, said owner Zoran Vidovic.

“The weather is too hot,” Vidovic said. “We’re getting lots of calls: ‘Are you open?’ People know they need to get their deer in and get it ‘skun up.’”

Vidovic said Four Seasons had taken in 37 deer by 4:15 p.m. Saturday.

Some Northland hunters stopped long enough at Chalstrom’s to get their photos taken with bucks they shot Saturday. Dave Hutchinson of Duluth shot a nine-point buck Saturday near the Lester River, he said.