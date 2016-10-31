MN DNR Weekly Report for Oct. 31, 2016

CO John Velsvaag (Cook) attended training and worked whitefish netting, duck hunters, and anglers on Lake Vermillion.

CO Marc Hopkins (Tower) worked trapping, small game hunters, fishing, and pre-deer season activities.

CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) continued field training with a COC and they worked on-going hunting seasons, water species trapping opener, anglers, and balsam bough, invasive species and state park enforcement. The officers also attended training at Camp Ripley. A balsam bough theft complaint was investigated and deer baiting complaints were checked on as well. Enforcement action was taken on no small game license in possession and no balsam bough permit.

CO Mark Fredin (Aurora) saw more activity in the woods this week with deer hunters getting stands in place for the upcoming season. Time was spent winterizing summer equipment. A trapper complained of sights being preempted before season. Bear complaints have finally slowed down.

CO Matt Frericks (Virginia) spent time speaking with landowners regarding trespass and other violations in anticipation of the upcoming deer season. Complaints were taken about people building permanent deer stands on public land. These stands were GPS’d and the occupants will be visited during the deer season. Annual training was attended in Camp Ripley.

CO Colleen Adam (Ray) worked small game hunters, fishing activity, and attended training. Enforcement action was taken for operating ATV on public highway, youth passenger without a helmet, and hunting in a closed area.

International Falls #2 - vacant.

District 6 - Two Harbors area

CO Sean Williams (Ely 1) reports he spent the weekend assisting neighboring officers with white fish netting enforcement. The opening of the season saw a good amount of activity and reports were good to excellent. Violations included taking fish without a license, netting out of season, and possession of marijuana.

CO Marty Stage (Ely) attended training at Camp Ripley and worked a whitefish gill netting detail in the BWCAW. Many violations were encountered including nets set the day before the opener. But many people were doing everything legally. Anyone planning to shoot a deer over illegal bait should use any quiet time they might have to imagine what the loss of their rifle, heavy fines, disdain of their neighbors, time off work to attend court in a distant county, and the likelihood of losing their hunting privileges. All too often these thoughts never occur until after the officer steps into view.

CO Darin Fagerman (Grand Marais) reports the numbers dropped to near nothing in the grouse woods. People who got in some stream trout fishing in the designated lakes found great fishing along with late season walleye fishing in other lakes. The CO saw some nice brook trout and splake. Limits of eater sized walleyes were also seen. Office Fagerman checked for deer baits and for bear bait stations left after season. Enforcement action was taken for driving after revocation and mudder trucks on a snowmobile trail.

CO Mary Manning (Hovland) handled calls about nuisance beavers, tree stand use in state and national forests, and deer baiting. The officer also helped with new shotgun instruction and qualifications for all field staff at Camp Ripley.

CO Anthony Bermel (Babbitt) worked whitefish netting in the BWCA with officers detecting numerous violations. Training was attended at Camp Ripley. Several deer roadkill possession tags were issued, and a road killed eagle was picked up. Other enforcement action was taken for no blaze orange.

CO David Schottenbauer (Silver Bay) spent most of the week assisting with the division’s transition into 870 shotguns. Time was also spent on an increased number of phone calls pertaining to the up-coming deer season.

CO Don Murray (Two Harbors) worked small game hunting /trapping activity and answered several calls pertaining to the upcoming firearms deer season. A training session was attended at Camp Ripley and nuisance wildlife calls were handled.

District 7 - Grand Rapids area

CO Randy Patten (Northome) checked anglers and hunters. Much of the week was spent checking on baiting complaints. Enforcement action taken for unregistered bear bait and failure to remove bait signs after season.

CO Jayson Hansen (Big Fork) worked small game, waterfowl, boating, ATV, trespass, bough/spruce top cutting, and fishing enforcement. Violations included ATV’s on roadway, and youth w/o helmet on ATV. Various wildlife calls were answered. He also assisted with firearms training at Camp Ripley. Deer hunters are reminded to go to a gun range to sight in their deer rifles/slug guns from now until deer season begins as it is a violation to sight them in outdoors. (See page 23 of the 2016 hunting synopsis).

CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) investigated baiting complaints, checked anglers, small game hunters, and waterfowl hunters. CO Fairbanks and his K9 partner also responded to K9 assist calls from the County and Tribal PD to locate suspects involved in pursuits. The area saw some new birds migrate in this week and the angler success was very good. Enforcement action was taken for license violations.

CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked duck hunting activity in the area with limited success had by hunters due to the warm weather. Enforcement action was taken for failing to sign a federal duck stamp and life jacket violations. Road-kill deer permits are escalating due to the beginning of rut so be careful while driving area roads.

CO Gary Lefebvre (Pengilly) checked ATV’s, small game, archery and waterfowl hunters. He also checked bough cutters and attended a training session at Camp Ripley during the week.

CO Jimmy Van Asch (Hill City) worked angling, waterfowl, small game, big game, and ATV enforcement. CO Van Asch assisted MN State Patrol Troopers with an erratic driving complaint. The driver was located and transported to the hospital. Hunters are still making last minute preparations for the upcoming firearms deer season. Follow up investigation was also completed on several ongoing cases.

District 8 - Duluth area

CO Andy Schmidt (Duluth West) spent much of the week working small game hunters and ATV complaint areas. Nuisance animal complaints were handled and the officer assisted State Patrol with car/deer crashes. The officer also attended training at Camp Ripley.

CO Kipp Duncan (Duluth East) answered many question on the upcoming deer season. Several ATV permits were issued. Many hunters were checked while grouse hunting. Deer shining enforcement was worked and Officer Duncan attended training at Camp Ripley.

CO Scott Staples (Carlton) attended a K9 meeting in the metro area and also gave a presentation to home schooled kids in the area on the job of a conservation officer and fur bearing animals. Shotgun training was attended at Camp Ripley. Complaints of late waterfowl hunting on an area lake was worked. Enforcement action was taken for shooting after hours and license violations. Extra patrols were done at area state parks and also in the Nemadji Forest where several OHV violations were dealt with. The deer are on the move in the area. Drivers are asked to be more cautious while driving in the evening hours.

Lake Superior Marine Unit

No report.

Lake Superior Unit - vacant.