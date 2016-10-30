Minnesota firearms deer hunting notes

Before registering a deer, hunters must validate the site tag that accompanies each license. The validated tag must be attached to the deer when the deer is placed on a motor vehicle or an ATV, a vehicle or a trailer being towed by an ATV or brought into a camp, yard or other place of habitation.

Hunters may register deer by phone by calling (888) 706-6367; on the internet at mndnr.gov/gameregistration; or in person at a registration station. A list of all registration stations organized by city and county is available at any DNR wildlife office or at mndnr.gov/hunting/deer.

Hides for Habitat

If you shoot a deer this fall, you may want to consider donating its hide to the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association’s “Hides for Habitat” program. Look for the orange donation boxes at many locations across the Northland; for a list, go to mndeerhunters.com.

Proceeds raised by the sale of the hides are earmarked for use by MDHA for habitat projects throughout Minnesota. Since 1985, the “Hides for Habitat” program has collected more than 842,000 deer hides and raised $5.08 million to help fund habitat projects.

Trail closures during deer season

Much of the Superior Hiking Trail along Minnesota’s North Shore will be closed to hikers during Minnesota’s firearms deer season, which opens Saturday and continues through Nov. 20.

The Superior Hiking Trail Association closes the trail where there is private land in a trail section or when a land-managing public agency requests a trail closure.

Here are the trail sections that will be closed during deer season: