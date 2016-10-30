Minnesota firearms deer hunting notes
Minnesota deer hunters are reminded to register deer before processing them, before antlers are removed and within 48 hours after taking the animal, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
Before registering a deer, hunters must validate the site tag that accompanies each license. The validated tag must be attached to the deer when the deer is placed on a motor vehicle or an ATV, a vehicle or a trailer being towed by an ATV or brought into a camp, yard or other place of habitation.
Hunters may register deer by phone by calling (888) 706-6367; on the internet at mndnr.gov/gameregistration; or in person at a registration station. A list of all registration stations organized by city and county is available at any DNR wildlife office or at mndnr.gov/hunting/deer.
Hides for Habitat
If you shoot a deer this fall, you may want to consider donating its hide to the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association’s “Hides for Habitat” program. Look for the orange donation boxes at many locations across the Northland; for a list, go to mndeerhunters.com.
Proceeds raised by the sale of the hides are earmarked for use by MDHA for habitat projects throughout Minnesota. Since 1985, the “Hides for Habitat” program has collected more than 842,000 deer hides and raised $5.08 million to help fund habitat projects.
Trail closures during deer season
Much of the Superior Hiking Trail along Minnesota’s North Shore will be closed to hikers during Minnesota’s firearms deer season, which opens Saturday and continues through Nov. 20.
The Superior Hiking Trail Association closes the trail where there is private land in a trail section or when a land-managing public agency requests a trail closure.
Here are the trail sections that will be closed during deer season:
- Rossini Road trailhead west of Two Harbors to Sugarloaf Road (Minnesota Highway 61 milepost 73) south of Schroeder; and from the Hovland Lakewalk (Highway 61 milepost 123) through Judge C.R. Magney State Park to the Arrowhead Trail trailhead north of Hovland.
- State parks: Gooseberry Falls, Split Rock Lighthouse and Tettegouche state parks will be open to the public on the lake side of Minnesota Highway 61 but closed to the public on the inland side. Cascade River State Park will be open to hunting above the waterfall area and west of the river, including Lookout Mountain. Judge C.R. Magney State Park will be open to hunting in all areas except the lake side of Minnesota Highway 61 and up to Devil’s Kettle Falls.
- The rest of the trail, including the trail in state parks unless specifically closed to the public, is open to hiking — but the SHTA discourages people from hiking on the trail during this two-week period. If you do hike on the trail, you must wear blaze orange as a safety precaution. From the northern boundary of the city of Duluth to the Sucker River trailhead there is an intensive-management deer harvest zone where up to five deer may be taken.
- Good places to hike during the firearms season are Jay Cooke State Park and the city of Duluth, where there is no firearms deer hunting.