2016 Northland venison processors

Carlson Meat and Grocery, 500 Third St., Carlton. Processes all types of big game. Offers full line of sausage making and smoked meats. Has refrigeration to store. Cost: $80. Call (218) 384-9910.

Cole Cuts, 4040 Normanna Road, Duluth. Deer processing includes skinning, cutting, grinding, wrapping and freezing. Sausage available. Custom cutters. Call (218) 391-1619.

Dewey’s Deer Processing, 2029 Baxter Ave., Superior. Complete processing with sausage available. Cost is by size: $40-$60. Call (715) 392-9353 or (715) 817-2270.

Emily Ol' Fashioned Meats, 39990 Highway 6, at highways 6 and 1 in Emily. Basic processing is $75 with a wide variety of sausage and other products available for an additional cost. Call (218) 763-6328 or check us out on Facebook: facebook.com/JonesEmilyMeats/.

Eveleth Country Foods IGA, 602 Fayal Road. Twenty varieties of deer sausage, polish, Thuringer and sticks are available. Price is $3-$4.50 per pound when product is finished. Call (218) 744-4350.

Four Seasons Market, between Coleraine and Bovey on U.S. Highway 169 in Cotton Park. Deer processing includes skinning, cutting, grinding, wrapping and freezing. Many varieties of sausage available, along with bacon, sticks, jerky, gyro meat and more. Call or stop in for prices. Deer accepted from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. during hunting season. Call (218) 245-1669.

Gamache and Sons Deer Processing, 10 Farmstead Road, Esko. Skinning, deboning, grinding and wrapping. Cost: $90. Licensed to accept deer donations for the food shelf through the state of Minnesota. Hours: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Call (218) 878-1077.

Hunter’s Choice Deer Processing, 2234 Pershing St., Piedmont Heights area of Duluth. Cut, ground and freezer-wrapped. Cut to your request. What you bring in is what you take home. Cost: $80. Call (218) 391-0468.

Hursh Meat Processing, 10083 E. Oak Road, Poplar. Skin, debone, cut, grind and vacuum seal for $80. Venison jerky sausage, smoked hinds, snack sticks, venison bacon, meatloaf and more, for extra fee. Licensed to accept deer donations for the food shelf through the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Minnesota deer welcome. Call (715) 364-6855 or (218) 393-1887.

J. Frisella Taxidermy and Wild Game Processing, 6187 E. Webb Road, South Range. All custom boneless cuts and ground. Double freezer-wrapped. Guaranteed you get your own venison back. Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Price range is $50-$75. Call (715) 394-4860. Please phone ahead.

Karsnia Meat Processing, 4580 County Road 90 E, International Falls. Cut, wrap and freeze beef, pork, moose and deer to your specifications. Contact Jim Karsnia at (218) 283-2876 or (218) 283-4774.

Kocian's Family Market, Main Street South, Bigfork. Full line of venison processing; $95. Cutting and sausage making all done on-site. Variety of sausages and smoked meats for extra fee. Call (218) 743-3113.

M&M Deer Processing, 5535 Forestry Road, Aurora. Skinning, $10; straight cuts (cut and boxed), $35; fully processed (cut, deboned, ground and wrapped), $65. Call (218) 229-3847 or (218) 225-3572.

Paul's Market and Catering, 623 Garfield St., Eveleth. Venison trimmings made into a variety of sausages. Call (218) 744-1244.

Pray’s Deer Processing, 7566 Barrs Lake Road, Duluth. Clean, boneless cuts; includes grinding, plastic- and freezer-wrapping. Cost: $85 per deer; sausage extra. Call (218) 391-3791.

Proctor Milkhouse, 304 Third Ave., Proctor. More than 80 varieties of sausage available. You get your own venison back. Fresh ground, 69 to 79 cents per pound; mixed with pork butt, $1.59 to $2.29 per pound; potato sausage available. All sausage is Cryovac-packed. Call (218) 624-0743.

Russ Kendall’s Smoke House, 149 Scenic Highway 61, Knife River. Variety of fresh and smoked sausages. Trimmings only. Summer sausage, brats, smoked sausage, jalapeno and cheese sticks and salami. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily. Call (218) 834-5995 for more information.

SHIR-MARK Game Processing, 5081 S. County Road A, Superior. Skinned, cut, wrapped and ground; all boneless. Cost: $85. Venison trimmings made into 21 types of fresh and smoked sausages. Minnesota deer welcome. Call (715) 398-5700.

Stokke's Meat Market. Trim only. A large variety of brats, sausage and snack sticks. Finished product is frozen and vacuum-sealed. Three convenient locations for drop-off and pickup: Adolph Store, 3710 Midway Road, (218) 624-9680; Stokke’s Proctor Mobil Mart, 130 S. Boundary, (218) 628-3617; and Stokke's Lakewood Market, 4942 Jean Duluth Road, (218) 525-4795.

Superior Meats, 6301 Tower Ave., Superior. Venison trimmings made into sausages, jerky, bacon and snack sticks. More than 40 varieties and award winning sausages. Call (715) 394-4431.