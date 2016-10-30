About the Minnesota firearms deer season

The outlook: Department of Natural Resources wildlife biologists say the deer population is rising after two mild winters. This year, the DNR has offered antlerless deer permits in many permit areas across Northeastern Minnesota (deadline to apply was Sept. 8).

Licenses: Resident adult deer license (18 and older), $30; resident youth license (ages 13-18), $5; resident youth ages 10-12 must obtain a free license; nonresident adult deer license, $165. License agents may add a $1 service charge.

Registering your deer: Registration may be done in person, by telephone or by internet. Consult regulations (mndnr.gov) for details.

Baiting: Hunting deer with bait is illegal. Check regulations (mndnr.gov) for baiting definitions.

ATV/snowmobile use: To minimize disturbance during hunting hours, licensed hunters may use ATVs and snowmobiles during deer season only before or after legal shooting hours, and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Muzzleloader season: Nov. 26 to Dec. 11

Wisconsin gun deer season: Nov. 19-27