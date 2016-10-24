MN DNR Weekly Report for Oct. 24, 2016

CO Marty Stage (Ely) checked hunters and some ATV users and found many people enjoying the weather. Fall is well underway and soon deer season will be just another memory. It’s that time when we begin finding the deer baits hidden around the area. The fines and penalties are harsh and the neighbors don’t appreciate it. If anyone finds illegal deer feeding activity, please don’t hesitate to call. As always, we keep any information confidential.

CO Darin Fagerman (Grand Marais) encountered a married couple just driving around, smoking some dope and road hunting for grouse while their children were left back in a motel room. In the driver’s haste to cover up the marijuana smell, she reached towards a compartment to spray a cologne cover scent. In that compartment was a loaded handgun that she’d forgotten about. When asked if there were any other loaded handguns in the car, they also forgot about the second loaded handgun they had. They both received citations. Enforcement action was also taken for ATV violations and failing to remove bear bait stations after the season.

CO Anthony Bermel (Babbitt) reports plenty of people were out enjoying the MEA weekend. Time was spent on ongoing big game cases, checking grouse hunters, a BWCA patrol, and waterfowl enforcement. Enforcement action for the week included unplugged gun, no federal stamp, toxic shot violation, no HIP certification, can food container in the BWCA, no license in possession, and passing in a no passing zone.

CO David Schottenbauer (Silver Bay) worked area ATV and hunting activity in the remote areas north of Finland, and Isabella. Time was spent armoring division handguns, and training this week in Duluth as well.

CO Don Murray (Two Harbors) worked bear baiting and ATV activity during the week. Hints of fall approaching are becoming visible as leaves are slowly starting to change colors in the northland. A commercial bait retailer was inspected and a nuisance beaver call was handled. Enforcement action was taken for ATV licensing violations.

District 7 - Grand Rapids area

CO Jayson Hansen (Big Fork) worked small game, waterfowl, boating, ATV, and fishing enforcement. Violations included operate unregistered ATV, transport loaded firearm, cut balsam boughs w/o permit, ATV’s on roadway, youth w/o helmet on ATV. Various wildlife calls were also answered.

CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) checked anglers, waterfowl hunters, archery deer hunters, investigated a deer shot from the road, investigated an over limit of crappie complaint, and assisted the county with a K9 search for a handgun and pursuit. Enforcement action was taken for no HIP certification and hunt migratory waterfowl without license.

CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked small game hunters in the area with many grouse in the bag. It seems that with the leaves off more hunters are getting out and the success rate is up. Enforcement action was taken for operating an ATV without registration and operating an ATV with a juvenile without a helmet.

CO Gary Lefebvre (Pengilly) worked fishermen, ATV’s, bough cutters, small game, waterfowl and archery deer hunters. He also handled several hunting and trespass complaints during the week.

CO Jimmy Van Asch (Hill City) monitored big game, small game, angling, and ATV activities throughout the Hill City area. The unusually warm weather brought a large number of hunters and ATV riders out to enjoy the weekend. Late season fishing has produced some nice results for the anglers targeting pan fish. Waterfowl hunters are reporting poor numbers and few birds in the bag. Enforcement action was taken for transporting loaded firearms, possession of drug paraphernalia, insufficient number of PFD’s, no small game/angling license in possession, operating an ATV on a State HWY, and ATV passengers under 18 without helmet.

District 8 - Duluth area

CO Caleb Silgjord (Brookston) spent time during the week patrolling the station for small game hunters. Time was also spent working big game activity and following up on timber trespass issues. Violations for the week included allow illegal operation of an ATV by a juvenile, loaded firearm in a motor vehicle, and fail to display ATV registration.

CO Andy Schmidt (Duluth West) worked a TIP complaint relating to theft of spruce tree tops. Time was spent working small game hunters and archery deer hunters. Officer Schmidt also worked an ATV detail in the Nemadji State Forest. Nuisance animal complaints were handled.

CO Kipp Duncan (Duluth East) spent time following up on call for service and several ATV permits for the upcoming deer season were issued. Small game hunters were checked throughout the week, ATV enforcement was worked, and complaints were investigated and follow-up work will continue. Some examples of cases investigated during the week include an illegal tree top cutting, deer baiting, trespass waterfowl hunting, wetlands, and continued work on a conservation easement violation.

CO Scott Staples (Carlton) gave a talk on the K9 unit and gave a short demo to two area schools. A complaint on a waters violation was looked into and is still under investigation where work was being done in a protected stream. Complaints of hunting activity in Jay Cooke State Park were investigated and are still being followed up on. Grouse hunting activity was checked in the area with good success being reported. Several birds were seen on area trails and in hunter’s bags. OHV violations were encountered while on patrol with enforcement action being taken for equipment, operation, and registration violations being encountered. Several deer possession permits were handed out from car deer accidents.

Lake Superior Marine Unit

CO Matt Miller (Lake Superior Marine Unit) and COC conducted a basic outdoor recreation safety presentation for the Marine Safety Unit at the Duluth Federal Building. An incidentally trapped wolf was released successfully north of Two Harbors. Time was spent on ATV enforcement in the Nemadji State Forest during the busy MEA weekend. Several small game hunters were also checked. Time was also spent on the St Louis River checking for waterfowl hunters.

Lake Superior Unit - vacant.