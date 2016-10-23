Minnesota’s bear season opened Sept. 1 and ended Oct. 16. This year’s bear harvest was up 35 percent over last year, when hunters took 1,972 bears.

This season’s harvest is the highest since 2010, when 2,966 bears were taken.

The increased harvest concerns Dave Garshelis, the DNR bear project leader in Grand Rapids.

“It’s higher than we wanted,” Garshelis said. “We were hoping for a harvest of less than 800 females, and it came out over 1,000.”

The DNR has been hoping the bear population, now estimated at 12,000 to 15,000, would increase somewhat. The agency has been issuing fewer permits to hunters in recent years in hopes of growing the population. A few more permits were available this year (3,850 total), but not so many that such a harvest increase would have been expected, Garshelis said.

Hunter success rates were at 34 percent across the bear range and over 40 percent in some areas.

Poor natural food conditions were thought to be part of the reason for the increased harvest. When natural foods, such as acorns and hazelnuts, are sparse, bears are more apt to visit baits put out by hunters.

The other possibility, Garshelis said, is that the bear population was higher than biologists had realized. Garshelis and other biologists will have to do more research to decide whether that is the case, he said. It is premature to speculate whether fewer bear permits will be issued next fall in light of this fall’s harvest, Garshelis said.

The DNR had 32 radio-collared research bears going into the season. Hunters were asked to avoid shooting those bears, but six of them, or 19 percent, were shot, Garshelis said.

The state’s all-time high bear harvest occurred in 1995 when 4,956 bears were taken.

Wisconsin bear harvest

Preliminary registration numbers indicate a strong 2016 bear hunt in Wisconsin, with 4,643 bears registered, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Preliminary registration totals for the 2016 bear hunt are as follows: Zone A: 1,135; Zone B: 833; Zone C: 1,071; and Zone D: 1,603.

“Wisconsin continues to have a healthy bear population, which provides more hunting opportunity than any other state in the country,” said David MacFarland, DNR large carnivore specialist

Lake trout rules to be discussed

Two public meetings will be held this week to discuss the next steps in managing lake trout in Wisconsin waters of Lake Superior, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday.

An emergency rule covering lake trout regulations expired Sept. 30, and DNR officials are seeking public comment on management options the agency is considering.

The meetings will run from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Northern Great Lakes Visitors Center, 29270 Highway G in Ashland, and from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the Saxon Community Center in Saxon.

Feedback from stakeholders will help inform development of another emergency rule covering the recreational lake trout open season that runs from Dec. 1 through Sept. 30, 2017.

Bike group to meet in Duluth

PeopleForBikes will hold a meeting Tuesday in Duluth called DRAFT: A PeopleForBikes Meetup. The event is at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Vikre Distillery, 525 South Lake Ave.

“DRAFT” is a new program of PeopleForBikes’ business network, which brings together startups, event organizers, bike industry/suppliers/retailers, bloggers and advocates. The event is free. Register for the event on eventbrite.com to secure a spot.