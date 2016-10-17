MN DNR Weekly Report for Oct. 17, 2016

CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports continued monitoring of area forest road and public access sites, grouse hunting remains poor, and ATV activity has remained steady. Beaver related complaints continue. Equipment work is on-going.

CO Marc Hopkins (Tower) spent the week at Camp Ripley for Wildfire Cause and Origin training.

CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked on-going hunting seasons, invasive species enforcement, attended a meeting in St. Paul, issued various permits, and worked a balsam bough buyer complaint. A hunter recently revoked from small game hunting, was found hunting waterfowl five days after his revocation notification letter had been received. The hunter was cited and the firearm seized. Enforcement action was taken on unplugged gun, driving after revocation, fail to keep balsam buyer records, no burning permit and hunting after revocation.

CO Matt Frericks (Virginia) continued field training duties with COC. The officers followed up on an aquatic plant violation and assisted St. Louis County deputies with a troubled landowner. Few duck hunters were seen in the area and some of those encountered have resorted to illegal methods including taking from public accesses and using motors on a non-motorized lake. Some trespass issues were investigated and a trapping issue was dealt with. An inexperienced trapper handling beaver issues was educated on some of the laws regarding trapping.

CO Colleen Adam (Ray) worked small game hunters and attended training. Leaves are falling giving hunters better odds, but not an abundance of birds in the game bag. Violations for operating on closed road, loaded firearm in motor vehicle, fail to transfer ownership ATV, operate unregistered ATV, hunting without a license and fail to display registration ATV.

International Falls #2 - vacant.

District 6 - Two Harbors area

CO Sean Williams (Ely 1) reports he attended training over the week at Camp Ripley for Wildland Fire Origin and cause. Grouse and waterfowl reports continue to improve, and warmer weather over the weekend made for plenty of activity. Violations included operating an OHM on a roadway, allowing illegal juvenile operation of an ATV, and failure to display ATV registration.

CO Marty Stage (Ely #2) found a lot of people out enjoying fall colors and nice weather. Deer hunters are reminded that many of the products sold at the feed, seed and fleet stores are not legal to use for deer hunting; even though they are not labeled as such. In Minnesota, salt or minerals may be used, but anything containing foods such as molasses or grains of any sort are not legal.

CO Darin Fagerman (Grand Marais) encountered a man who was proud of his new kayak as he was just going out onto a lake for a fishing trip. The man went on to explain he didn’t know how he was going to run three rods out of his kayak since he wasn’t used to it. The officer then told him that he’d make his predicament a little easier since you can only use one rod at a time in Minnesota. Officer Fagerman also had to explain what kind of fish were in this particular lake and what the limits were as the man didn’t seem to understand the rules. The man did have a fishing license on him which at least is a better start than some encountered. CO Fagerman is about ready to put the grouse season in the poor column.

CO Mary Manning (Hovland) checked anglers and grouse hunters; birds continue to be elusive. The officer patrolled ATV trails and forest roads checking riders. The officer also followed up on open wetlands and hunting cases, spoke with local radio reporter, and answered questions about the fall deer hunt in the state parks.

CO Anthony Bermel (Babbitt) spent time on trespass complaints, fielded law-related questions, and worked a variety of enforcement activities. The officer took a TIP complaint in a neighboring station resulting in an over limit of walleyes. Other enforcement action included no small game license, unattended line, fail to display ATV registration, and no license in possession. Some spotty duck hunting success was noted, and grouse hunters are averaging about a bird per hunter.

CO David Schottenbauer (Silver Bay) worked area hunting activity. Time was spent checking up on some archery complaints. CO Schottenbauer worked area trails and remote roads via ATV for activity as well.

CO Don Murray (Two Harbors) worked small game and fishing enforcement activity over the weekend. Some anglers were doing well on walleye and pan fish in the area. Grouse are becoming easier to find as leaves are steadily falling.

District 7 - Grand Rapids area

CO Randy Patten (Northome) finished field training with COC. Officers checked waterfowl hunters, small game hunters, and anglers. Officers followed up on a TIP complaint of waterfowl hunters shooting from a boat while under power. Enforcement action was taken on ATV violations and transporting a loaded firearm. Nice weather brought out many people who enjoying the outdoors.

CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) checked anglers, taught the law and ethics portion of a firearms safety class, monitored archery hunting activity, and checked waterfowl hunters. The fall bite was very good this week but waterfowl hunter success was slower.

CO Gary Lefebvre (Pengilly) worked fishermen, ATV’s, small game, waterfowl, and archery deer hunters. He also handled trespass complaints and checked bough cutters and buyers during the week.

CO Jimmy Van Asch (Hill City) attended the Minnesota Wildfire Investigation Course held at Camp Ripley. Students received instruction from the MN DNR Forestry and Enforcement divisions and Wisconsin Forestry instructors. Time was also spent following up and completing ongoing investigations.

District 8 - Duluth area

CO Andy Schmidt (Duluth West) worked small game hunters, waterfowl hunters, and ATV complaint areas. The officer followed up on a TIP complaint regarding trapping in the city of Duluth

CO Jeff Humphrey (Cromwell) observed a slow to average waterfowl week with mixed results from hunters. Grouse hunters were reporting much better success with birds being more visible. CO Humphrey took calls and questions on baiting, nuisance animals, trespass, early shooting, and firearms deer season. CO Humphrey spoke to a firearms safety class in west Duluth and also conducted site visits on reported wetland/water violations. A large volume of off highway vehicle traffic was observed over the weekend. Violations for ATV/OHM operation and registration, various small game/waterfowl equipment and licensing, and unlawful burning were encountered

CO Scott Staples (Carlton) reports lots of off-highway vehicle activity in the area this past week. Enforcement contacts were made for allowing unlawful juvenile operation, illegal operation on the roadways, equipment and registration violations. A shotgun was found on an ATV trail in the Nemadji State Forest by a recreational ATV operator. It is thought that the firearm fell off an ATV. So far we have been unable to locate the owner. It was turned over to the DNR and anyone with information who might have lost it is asked to call me at 218-879-9434 to claim it. A complaint from a local State Park was followed up on when a camper refused to pay for a camp site. A citation was mailed for the violation. A permit to possess a car killed bear was issued to a local resident. Waterfowl hunters were worked in the area after receiving complaints of late shooting. Enforcement action was taken for unplugged shotgun, taking a Grebe, and possessing toxic shot. A complaint of a nuisance bear was taken and addressed. An arrest was also made for hunting deer over a baited area.

Brookston – vacant.

Lake Superior Marine Unit

CO Matt Miller (Lake Superior Marine Unit) checked a few late season trollers and inland bird hunters. Fall colors are quickly fading, and grouse are becoming more visible. A meeting was attended in St Paul, and the large patrol boat trailered and winterized for the season. Enforcement action taken for small game violations

Lake Superior Unit - vacant.