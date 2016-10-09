Flyin’ Prime, a favorite camp recipe

Hunters at the Take ’Em Club duck camp on Lake of the Woods shoot lots of ducks and geese each fall. As a result, they eat a lot of ducks and geese. The hunters prepare the waterfowl in many ways — duck stroganoff, duck stir-fry, marinated and barbecued duck and more.

“The key to cooking waterfowl is to keep it rare — and take super-good care of it,” says Phil Bakken of Tower, one of the club members.

One of the group’s favorite waterfowl recipes is one they call “Flyin’ Prime” — Canada goose breast marinated and grilled, so named because they believe it’s difficult to discern from prime rib of beef.

Here’s how camp member Casey Sunsdahl of Soudan prepares it:

* Marinate goose breasts in Worcestershire sauce, olive oil, pepper “and love” for 24 to 30 hours.

* Grill breasts over gas or charcoal grill until rare to medium-rare.

* Cut in quarter-inch slices. Serve.