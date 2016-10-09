Outdoors notes for Oct. 9

Duluth Cross-Country Ski Club offer these events. Go to duluthxc.com to register.

* Cross-country skiing with Nikolai Anikin, 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays beginning Tuesday through March 7. Cost: $300 or $25 per lesson.

* Wednesday night hill bounding, 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays beginning Wednesday through Nov. 16. Free.

Twin Ports Walleye Association, 7 p.m. Tuesday, VFW, 2023 W. Michigan St. Call Dave at (218) 391-6874.

Courage Kenny Northland offers these events. Call Mark or Tara at (218) 726-4834 to register.

* Adaptive Climbing program, for ages 7 and older, Wednesdays beginning Wednesday through Nov. 16, at St. Scholastica. Cost: $60. 5:30-6:30 p.m. for beginner level climbers; 6:30-7:30 p.m. for intermediate level climbers

* Adaptive Ski program, for youth and adults at Spirit Mountain and Giants Ridge, Jan. 8-March 9. Registration begins Oct. 1. 5:45-8 p.m. Tuesdays; 5:45-8 p.m. Thursdays; 5:45-8 p.m. Sundays

River Talks offers “Big and Small: Plastic Garbage in the St. Louis River, Great Lakes and Pacific Ocean,” 7 p.m. Wednesday, Iron Mug Coffee & Ale House, 1096 88th Ave. W. Speaker: Lorena Rios Mendoza, associate professor at the University of Wisconsin-Superior. Go to bit.ly/1PmfFEX for more information.

Center Line Systems offers these classes at 3455A Zimmerman Road. Call (218) 730-7304 or email mark@center-line-systems.com for reservations.

* Drawing from concealment, 6-7:03 p.m. Thursday. Free.

* Basic fire skills, 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 15. Free.

* Day/night emergency signalling devices, 1-3 p.m. Oct. 15. Free.

Duluth Audubon Society October education program, 7 p.m. Thursday, Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Duluth, 835 W. College St. Program: “How do we see gulls, and how do they see us,” by Clinton Nienhaus, naturalist and educator. Free.

Sugarloaf Cove, near Schroeder, offers bird banding demos, 7 a.m. to noon Saturdays through October; weather permitting. Donations welcome. Call (218) 525-0001 or go to sugarloafnorthshore.org.

North Country National Scenic Trail hike to MacQuarrie Wetlands departs at 9 a.m. Oct. 15 from KD’s Restaurant in Solon Springs. Go to meetup.com/sscbhikers or northcountrytrail.org/hike100challenge or call (715) 292-3484.

Tettegouche State Park offers a series of survival and outdoor skills programs called Surviving the Zombie Apocalypse: Survival Skills for the 21st Century. Free, preregistration is required. Go to the events calendar tab at the Tettegouche State Park website — dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks/tettegouche/index.html — for complete details and to register.

* 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 15: Shelter Me

* 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 10: Twine and Cordage

Arrowhead Fly Fishers Club, an evening of fly tying, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 18, Proctor Community Center, 100 Pionk Drive. Equipment and instruction available.

Howl-O-Ween, for birth to age 8, 10 a.m. to noon or 1-3 p.m. Oct. 29, Hartley Nature Center, 3001 Woodland Ave. Features critter trail, crafts, games, treats and face-painting. Cost: $20 per family. Call (218) 724-6735 or go to hartleynature.org to register; limited space available. Cross-country ski classes for beginning and slower skiers, offered 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays with optional recreational sessions on the weekends, Xtraining 101, Nov. 8-March 9. Cost: $110. Call (218) 355-0960 or email runnski@gmail.com for details and to register.

