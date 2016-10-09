If you’d like to keep up with deer news from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, check out the agency’s new deer management webpage at dnr.state.mn.us/mammals/deer/management. Or go to the mndnr.gov and search “deer management.”

The site includes news for deer hunters, including an invitation to apply for five to seven at-large seats on the DNR Deer Advisory Committee. Priority will be given to applicants who demonstrate a willingness to work collaboratively with others from diverse perspectives and who have knowledge of deer management issues in Minnesota. Deadline for applications is Oct. 19.

The website also includes a link to the DNR’s Deer Management Plan and information on the new rule prohibiting hunters from bringing whole deer, elk, moose and caribou into Minnesota from other places in North America.

Late-migrating hummingbird

Leif Brush of Duluth was surprised to see a juvenile ruby-throated hummingbird show up at his hummingbird feeder on Monday. He was even more surprised to see the bird every day after that through Friday. That’s late for a hummingbird to be migrating. Most of them move through this area by early September.

Duluth birder Laura Erickson, host of the “For the Birds” radio program, has been tracking hummingbird migrations for many years.

“Over the years, I’ve had two or three October ruby-throated hummingbirds — the latest on an Oct. 25,” Erickson said. “October sightings are indeed exceptional and exciting.”

She said late migrants are invariably young birds from a late hatching and have taken longer to get fattened up for migration than normal.

Hummingbird feeders do not, as some believe, encourage hummingbirds to stick around longer than they should, Erickson said.

“The vast bulk of hummingbirds migrate when food is most abundant and are never tempted to linger at even the best feeding stations …” Erickson said. “They stick around until their body fat levels tell them it’s time to go. If we leave our feeders out and one flying by notices, it will certainly take advantage, and if it desperately needs calories, it may stick around a few days. That’s because moving on when its body is depleted is more likely to kill it than if it waits a few days or even a couple of weeks.”

ATV restrictions in deer season

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will restrict recreational use of off-highway vehicles (OHVs) in some areas during the upcoming firearms deer hunting season. Vehicles affected by the restrictions include all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), off-highway motorcycles (OHMs) off-road vehicles (ORVs) and snowmobiles that are not being used in conjunction with deer hunting by a licensed deer hunter.

The restrictions, which apply to state forest trails and access routes but not to state forest roads, aim to protect recreational riders from potentially unsafe riding conditions and to minimize conflicts between deer hunters and recreational riders who may inadvertently disturb them.

Licensed deer hunters may only use an OHV or snowmobile in restricted areas during the legal hunting season at these times:

* Before legal shooting time.

* From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

* After legal shooting hours.

Effective dates of the recreational riding restrictions will be:

* Nov. 5-20 for the Northeastern Minnesota 100 series deer season.

* Nov. 5-13 for the Minnesota 200 series deer season.