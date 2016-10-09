Venison processors: Sign up now

If you’re a venison processor and you’d like to be listed in the News Tribune’s annual list of Northland venison processors, be sure to email ndahl@duluthnews.com by Oct. 17 with your listing. Include your company’s name, address, contact information and processing services. Some processors list prices. Some don’t. It’s up to you. We’ll publish the list on Oct. 30 in our Outdoors pages. If we’ve already contacted you, you don’t need to send us any more information.