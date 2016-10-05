Fond du Lac Band reports 18 moose taken so far in hunt

Paul Sundberg of Grand Marais photographed this moose after calling it in with a series of cow grunt calls. (2011 file / News Tribune)

Hunters with the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa have taken 18 bull moose in the band’s moose hunt this fall, according to the band’s website. The hunt began Sept. 24 and will continue through Dec. 31 or until 25 bull moose are taken, according to the band.

The band is holding a moose hunt for the first time since 2012. In addition to the 25 bull moose permits available to band members, conservation officers with the band may take up to three additional bull moose for community needs, the band said.

The hunt is being held on lands in ceded territory in Northeastern Minnesota under rights reserved in an 1854 treaty.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is not holding a moose hunt this fall. The Fond du Lac Band and the state last held moose hunts in 2012 but had not held hunts in recent years because of the decline in the state’s moose population. Minnesota's moose population has dropped from an estimated 8,840 in 2006 to about 4,000, according to annual aerial surveys.

Wildlife officials with the DNR objected to the Fond du Lac Band's plans to hold a moose hunt this fall, but band officials decided to proceed with the hunt, said Steve Merchant, DNR wildlife populations manager.

"Clearly, the federal court has found they (band members) have hunting and fishing rights in the ceded territory," Merchant said before the hunt began. "We did express our concern about hunting a population that's in decline and is as low as it is. … We asked them to reconsider. That being said, we can only object if their hunting poses a conservation or health and safety issue. We cannot make a strong case that the taking of 25 moose poses a biological concern."

Petition against hunt

A Twin Cities-based nonprofit group called Save Minnesota Moose is petitioning the band to stop its hunt. As of late Wednesday afternoon, 1,030 people had signed the petition.

In deciding to authorize a moose hunt this fall, the Fond du Lac Band issued this statement: "After careful consideration of biological data indicating the moose herd has stabilized in recent years at around 4,000 animals, and taking into account the traditions and cultural practices of the band, the Fond du Lac Reservation Business Committee has authorized a moose hunt this fall.”

Results of this year's aerial survey of moose showed an estimated population of 4,020, up from an estimated 3,450 in 2015.

Fond du Lac Band officials did not return phone calls for comment on this story.

Enforcement officials with the Minnesota DNR are investigating a possible case of hunter harassment related to the Fond du Lac moose hunt, said Tom Provost, DNR regional enforcement officer in Grand Rapids.

“We have one low-level complaint, basically a vehicle driving through moose habitat that tribal members were hunting in, laying on the horn,” Provost said. “We have a vehicle description, and that’s it, just basic information that we’ll follow up on.”

Provost said the activity was reported to have occurred Sept. 27 in an area along the border between Lake and Cook counties.