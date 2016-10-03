MN DNR Weekly Report for Oct. 3, 2016

District 5 - Eveleth area

CO Darrin Kittelson (Int’l Falls) reports lots of people outside enjoying the nice weather over the weekend. Grouse hunters are still having difficulties locating birds, fishermen having better luck on the Rainy River, waterfowl hunters finding a few birds, and lots of ATV riders out enjoying the scenery. Enforcement action for the week included ATV and boat violations.

CO Troy Fondie (Orr) monitored duck hunting activities, very few hunters and fewer birds. ATV activities were monitored along with checking area forest roads. Angling and boating activities continue to be checked. Computer based training was completed and equipment work is ongoing

CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked ongoing hunting seasons, anglers, ATV riders, issued various permits, handled a road killed bald eagle call, a dead moose call, complaints of litter and taught an ATV Safety Class in Hibbing. Enforcement action was taken on no federal duck stamp, underage possession of alcohol, fail to display ATV registration, and operate ATV on a state snowmobile trail.

CO Mark Fredin (Aurora) reports after a very wet beginning of the week the weather improved and anglers were out with some walleye and crappie being caught. Bears continue to be a problem around Palo, Hoyt Lakes, and south of Embarrass. Grouse and waterfowl hunters were checked throughout the week.

CO Colleen Adam (Ray) checked grouse and duck hunters, responded to fishing complaint and nuisance bear issues. CO Adam assisted the NPS with search and rescue of two groups in Voyagers NP due to inclement weather.

International Falls #2 - vacant.

District 6 - Two Harbors area

CO Anthony Bermel (Babbitt) worked a busy week of waterfowl, small game, and fishing enforcement. One grouse hunter checked road hunting was intoxicated and arrested for DWI. Other enforcement action included extra line, no PFD, no small game license, no federal waterfowl stamp, no HIP certification, and over limit of waterfowl.

CO Thomas Wahlstrom (Tofte) worked waterfowl hunters, checked grouse hunters and anglers along the north shore rivers. With cooler weather many people were in the woods site seeing and traveling the backcountry roads on a busy weekend.

CO Sean Williams (Ely) reports grouse hunting continues to be difficult although more leaves have begun to fall, the understory remains thick and many hunters reported hearing but not seeing birds. Waterfowl hunting was slow with mostly mergansers and geese seen in the Ely area. Violations included waterfowl over limit, taking waterfowl with no federal stamp, and hunting with no small game license.

CO Don Murray (Two Harbors) worked small game, ATV, and fishing activity. More grouse were seen this week and fishing remained good closing out the lake trout season on Lake Superior. Several nuisance wildlife calls were also handled by the officer.

CO Mary Manning (Hovland) checked hunters and anglers this week. Fall is bringing an increase in traffic in the forest and an increase in complaints. The officer took reports of a hunter leaving a gut pile in a hiking trail parking lot, people parked blocking forest roads and driveways, and people camping illegally. Deer regulations for some State Parks have changed, so deer hunters should read up before the season opens. CO Manning was also busy issuing nuisance beaver permits and answering questions on nuisance bears. Enforcement action was taken for loaded firearm, no license in possession, and unattended fire.

CO David Schottenbauer (Silver Bay) checked anglers along the shore this week. Heavy traffic with folks looking at leaves caused several road hazards where there are usually none. CO Schottenbauer handled a beaver complaint, and took two bear complaints.

CO Marty Stage (Ely) checked hunters and some fishermen throughout the week. The weather has been great and there have been lots of people out enjoying the fall leaves. Duck hunters are reminded that they must have a PFD onboard their watercraft and that many waterfowl hunters have been saved due this simple device.

CO Darin Fagerman (Grand Marais) reports one of the busiest fall weekends he has ever seen. Lots of leaf lookers, photographers, and grouse hunters. Grouse can be found off the beaten path and a few people have reported some success. The officer came across a woman who was road hunting with a fully loaded shotgun in her vehicle. When asked why her shotgun was loaded, CO Fagerman was surprised when she stated that she didn’t know how to load or unload the shotgun so her husband loaded it for her. Then he’d unload any rounds left after she got done hunting. Enforcement action was taken for AIS, ATV violations, and loaded shotguns in motor vehicles.

District 7 - Grand Rapids area

CO Randy Patten (Northome) and COC checked anglers, bough harvesters, waterfowl hunters, and grouse hunters over the week. Handled complaints on camping, baiting deer, nuisance beaver, wolves, and AIS watercraft transportation laws. Assisted the Sheriff’s Department with an intrusion alarm and the search and recovery of a lost hunter who was found by other hunters. Enforcement action was taken for no license in possession, fail to display ATV registration, operate ATV without headlights, and transport a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle.

CO Jayson Hansen (Bigfork) worked small game, waterfowl, and big game hunting. Time was also spent on AIS and boating issues. CO Hansen patrolled for ATV activities. Violations included transport aquatic macrophytes and no HIP certification.

CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) worked waterfowl hunters, checked anglers, monitored OHV activity, issued road kill permits, and worked small game hunters. Enforcement action was taken for license issues and registration issues.

CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked duck hunters in the area with a new arrival of ring-bills to the area. Teal and wood ducks were still present so waterfowl opportunities were good for most hunters. CO Sutherland took enforcement action for failing to have a license in possession and not having blaze orange while small game hunting. CO Sutherland also gave a presentation to a law enforcement class about ATV laws and a presentation to a church group about what the job of a conservation officer is all about.

CO Gary Lefebvre (Pengilly) worked fishermen, watercraft, ATV’s, state parks and campgrounds. He also checked waterfowl and small game hunters during the week.

CO Jimmy Van Asch (Hill City) spent the week monitoring angling, archery, waterfowl, and small game activities throughout the surrounding areas. Anglers targeting fall pan fish are reporting good success on the area lakes. The foliage is still making grouse hunters work for their birds. Nuisance animal complaints and questions regarding the upcoming firearms deer season were answered.

District 8 - Duluth area

CO Andy Schmidt (Duluth West) spent much of the week working waterfowl and small game hunters. Some birds were seen but foliage is hampering upland hunters. Time was spent working ATV complaint areas. Nuisance animal complaints, specifically beaver and bear, were handled. Officer Schmidt assisted with a search warrant.

CO Kipp Duncan (Duluth East) spent the majority of the week working waterfowl and small game hunting locations. Several calls were returned and office work was completed. Other activities included working on a trespass complaint, following up on a car hit moose, checking archery deer hunters, ATV enforcement, and fishing locations. Officer Duncan assisted with a big game investigation that involved multiple officers from around the area.

CO Jeff Humphrey (Cromwell) conducted regulatory checks on numerous hunters throughout the area. Waterfowl hunters reported a slower week. Hunters were concentrated on and around water with residual rice. Duck numbers were poor to fair with a few ring necks and mallards being taken. CO Humphrey took a TIP call on a fishing complaint which is under investigation. CO Humphrey assisted other officers with search warrants in Pine and Carlton Counties as a result of big game investigations. Nuisance animal calls continued with lions, bear and beaver complaints. Violations for ATV/OHM operation and registration, various small game/waterfowl equipment and licensing were encountered.

CO Scott Staples (Carlton) taught off-highway vehicle law classes to area law enforcement this past week. Time was spent patrolling area state forests with several enforcement contacts made for various violations. Violations included no horse pass on a state trail, registration violations, hunting without licenses, transport loaded firearm and equipment violations on ATVs. A public waters violation case is under investigation where fill was placed to divert water from a bridge. A complaint was received on the Munger Trail of some substance that a complainant thought might have fallen from a plane or came from aliens. Further investigation found it to be a large fungus known as a Puff Ball that someone smashed on the trail.

Brookston-Vacant

Lake Superior Marine Unit

No report.

Lake Superior Unit - vacant.