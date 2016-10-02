Expect tougher pheasant hunting in North Dakota

Pheasant hunters headed for North Dakota this fall can expect to work harder to shoot their limits, and success likely will vary depending on how specific areas weathered this past summer’s storms, biologists say.

North Dakota’s regular pheasant season opens Saturday.

R.J. Gross, upland game management biologist for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department in Bismarck, said the impact of weather variations was apparent during late-summer roadside surveys.

Wherever crops showed signs of hail damage, pheasant counts were lower, Gross said.

“We do 20-mile routes, and we had routes where the first five miles had no hail and plenty of broods,” Gross said. “Then there’d be hailed-out crops, and you wouldn’t see anything, which makes sense.”

Statewide, total pheasants are down 7 percent from last year, and Game and Fish observers counted 10 percent fewer broods during the roadside counts.

Total bird numbers in southwest North Dakota, the state’s prime pheasant country, were down 21 percent, and brood numbers were down 19 percent from 2015, the agency reported. Observers tallied 21 broods and 168 birds per 100 survey miles.

That’s still considerably higher than the northwest, where total pheasant numbers increased a whopping 129 percent to 12 broods and 93 birds per 100 miles — the second-best count in the state.

The southwest remains the state’s pheasant hot spot, even when numbers are down.

“That southwest area, it’s so good, and it’s just going to stay that way,” said Matt Olson, North Dakota regional field representative for Pheasants Forever in Lisbon. “It took a little bit of a decrease but there still are just so many birds down in that area.”

The continued loss of land in the Conservation Reserve Program is a concern. North Dakota now has about 1.2 million acres of CRP, down from more than 3 million during the peak in the early to mid-2000s.

About 39,000 acres are set to expire this year, with another 345,000 acres expiring in 2017.

Compounding the problem is the difficulty in enrolling new land in CRP because the current Farm Bill caps national enrollment at 24 million acres. In South Dakota, the top pheasant state in the country, only two out of 727 CRP applications were accepted, Pheasants Forever reported earlier this year — 101 total acres out of more than 42,000 acres offered.

“The interest is out there — it’s just the funding isn’t there,” Gross said.