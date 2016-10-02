Q: Wisconsin now allows fluorescent pink clothing in place of blaze-orange clothing for hunting. What is Minnesota’s policy on fluorescent pink clothing for hunting?

A: Minnesota law requires small game hunters to be wearing at least one visible piece of blaze-orange clothing above their waist.

When hunting or trapping in an area with an open firearms or muzzleloader deer season, both your hat (if worn) and visible portion of your outer clothing (excluding sleeves and gloves) must be blaze orange. This does not include waterfowl hunters or trappers on the water, or archery hunters in an area open only to archery. Blaze orange includes any pattern consisting of at least 50 percent blaze orange in a square foot area.

Minnesota law does not currently allow for fluorescent pink to be supplanted where blaze orange is required. People with sincerely held religious beliefs that prevent the wearing of blaze orange may instead wear bright red. Wearing blaze orange afield during hunting seasons helps to keep hunting a very safe outdoor activity. See page 32 in the 2016 Hunting Synopsis book for more details.

Matthew S. Miller is a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources conservation officer with the Lake Superior Marine Unit. Send your questions to outdoors@duluthnews.com.