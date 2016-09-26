MN DNR Weekly Report for Sept. 26, 2016

District 5 - Eveleth area

CO Darrin Kittelson (Int’l Falls) reports sturgeon and walleye fishing on the Rainy River were monitored. Grouse hunters are still having difficulties seeing grouse with the foliage cover. Possible wetland violation was investigated. Youth firearms safety class and a youth trapper’s education were attended.

CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports typical fall activities underway. Bear and beaver complaints continue to consume officer time – little duck hunting activity observed – ATV’s and grouse hunting activities continue to be monitored, area forest road and access sites were checked and equipment work completed.

CO John Velsvaag (Cook) checked anglers and hunters this past week. The officer took multiple calls on trapping and nuisance wildlife. CO Velsvaag saw limited duck hunting success but some parties did well.

CO Marc Hopkins (Tower) worked a case of a boater refusing to submit to watercraft inspection. The waterfowl season opened, with few ducks around. Enforcement action was taken on open water hunting and loaded firearm in a vehicle. The officer made contact with an armed uncooperative male far off the main road. After a struggle, a lengthy stand-off, and supporting officers arriving, the male was arrested and faces numerous charges. Thankfully no one was hurt.

CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked the waterfowl opener and other on-going seasons, ATV’s, invasive species and state park enforcement, investigated a report of a deer that died suspiciously, and taught a Firearm’s Safety Class in Hibbing. The officer assisted area law enforcement after a suspect rammed a squad car in his attempt to escape arrest. The officer spent considerable time dealing with an incident where a park visitor’s behavior at two separate parks was dealt with, resulting in barring him from all state parks. Enforcement action was taken on no small game license, unplugged gun, possess toxic shot, no HIP certification, no small game and waterfowl stamps in possession, angling without a license, no balsam bough permit and a number of ATV violations.

CO Mark Fredin (Aurora) continues to receive complaints of bear problems in the Palo area. Reports of a sow with two cubs and a boar missing a paw breaking into sheds where feed is present. Ironically a three pawed bear was causing problems one year ago in Aurora; speculation is it may be the same bear. Duck hunters reported few ducks with statements of boring hunt to waste of time.

CO Matt Frericks (Virginia) worked this week with a Conservation Officer Candidate doing Field Training. CO Frericks and the COC worked on station geography and small game enforcement. Numerous nuisance bear complaints were handled in the station. Advice was given on how to handle nuisance bears; residents are reminded to remove any food sources. During duck hunting opener few duck hunters were seen out, and even fewer ducks were taken. Trespass issues were investigated and are becoming more commonly reported. Landowners are reminded to ensure their land is posted legally.

CO Colleen Adam (Ray Station) spent the week working with equipment related issues as well as checking sturgeon and walleye anglers. Waterfowl hunters were finding birds to shoot at. Ample leaf cover helping to disguise the grouse. Fall colors are happening quickly.

International Falls #2 - vacant.

District 6 - Two Harbors area

CO Anthony Bermel (Babbitt) worked predominately small game hunters and also worked duck opener. CO Bermel taught the law and ethics portion of the Babbitt FAS class - thanks to the other volunteers as well. Compliance was good amongst the hunters encountered this week, and it was good to see several young hunters out with their parents. Most blue-wing teal left the area prior to the opener. Enforcement action was taken for marijuana in a motor vehicle, drug paraphernalia, and ATV violations.

CO Thomas Wahlstrom (Tofte) worked waterfowl opener, checked small game hunters and anglers along the north shore rivers. Enforcement action was taken for transporting loaded firearm, multiple ATV violations, and snagging fish.

CO Sean Williams (Ely) reports waterfowl opener was more active than normal, with more hunters and more birds found in the area; although the combination of hunters and birds did not mean greater success as most hunters checked were found to have very few ducks or geese. Violations included taking waterfowl from open water, and hunting without a license in possession.

CO Don Murray (Two Harbors) worked waterfowl, grouse, and archery deer hunting activity. A few hunting spots held some good numbers of teal and mallards in the area. Grouse remain harder to see with fall colors not yet reaching their peak and hanging on providing thick cover. Enforcement action was taken for licensing violations.

CO Mary Manning (Hovland) checked grouse hunters and inland anglers. Officer Manning answered calls about migratory bird hunting and worked a somewhat slow duck opener. The officer also followed up on a wetlands case, a public waters case, and a nuisance beaver complaint.

CO David Schottenbauer (Silver Bay) spent a fair amount of time working area duck hunting activity and grouse hunters. Heavy leaf cover is slowing grouse hunting success. Time was also spent working area roads and trails for recreational vehicle safety.

CO Marty Stage (Ely) checked duck hunters over the weekend. The duck hunters that were out, did relatively well compared to recent years. The rainy windy conditions were great for waterfowl, but not as good for the grouse hunters. Grouse hunters are plugging along, but the leaves are only beginning to fall, so it is harder to see grouse. The water temperatures are dropping so be careful on the water and remember to wear a PFD.

District 7 - Grand Rapids area

CO Randy Patten (Northome) started field training with a COC. Officers checked duck hunters opening weekend. Enforcement action was taken on no license in possession, no PFD, AIS, and an unplugged gun. The weather was good for the opener and many hunters were afield. Not many birds were seen in the bag. Some fishing activity was observed.

CO Jayson Hansen (Big Fork) worked boating, ATV, small game, bear hunting, waterfowl hunting and fishing enforcement. Violations included operate ATV on roadway, youth on ATV w/o helmets, and transport aquatic macrophytes. CO Hansen also spent some time on UOF and FTO work.

CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) worked the waterfowl opener, checked anglers and worked trespass complaints. Success was on the up side for waterfowl hunters. Enforcement action was taken for license issues.

CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked a busy week with duck hunting opener being a success for many hunters. It was noted that on opening morning of duck season, every boat CO Sutherland checked had youth hunters in it. It was a good sight to see as those youth are the future of hunting. CO Sutherland took enforcement action for not possessing duck stamps, small game licenses, and for not having a license while angling. CO Sutherland also presented the Wall of Shame at the Itasca County Minnesota Deer Hunters banquet.

CO Jimmy Van Asch (Hill City) worked angling, migratory waterfowl, small game, ATV, and AIS activity. Waterfowl hunters were seen having success on the opening weekend. CO Adam and CO Van Asch checked both sturgeon and walleye anglers on the Rainy River. The sturgeon and walleye bite continued to produce good results throughout the weekend. Two fishermen angling for sunfish were observed, each using two poles, and were later found in possession of an over limit of sunfish back at their cabin. Enforcement action was taken for an over limit of sunfish, angling without a license, angling with extra lines, unmeasurable fish, no angling/small game license in possession, failing to drain water related equipment, and allowing illegal operation of an ATV by a juvenile.

District 8 - Duluth area

CO Kipp Duncan (Duluth East) checked grouse and waterfowl hunters over the weekend. Very few grouse were taken, but many hunters had success with waterfowl. ATV activity and archery deer hunters were also worked. Night deer shining complaint areas were monitored, calls were taken and complaints were investigated.

CO Jeff Humphrey (Cromwell) checked anglers and area hunters for the waterfowl opener. A slow opener was observed and reported with mostly wood ducks and mallards taken. Some anglers were reporting a good bite on pan fish. CO Humphrey investigated complaints involving use of motorized decoys, trespass, commercial bough harvesting, hunter harassment and an illegal taking of a deer. An investigation into untagged commercial minnow traps was completed. Patrols into the FDL State Forest and Sawyer WMA were conducted. CO Humphrey assisted State Patrol with a car/deer incident. CO Humphrey assisted CO’s Staples and Schmidt with the Cloquet area firearms safety classes. Violations for ATV operation, various waterfowl equipment and licensing, unlawful possession of firearm while archery deer hunting, and miscellaneous drug possession/paraphernalia were encountered.

CO Scott Staples (Carlton) spoke to a firearm safety class in Cloquet and finished an investigation into a complaint of a wolf that killed a cow. Several other animal complaints were dealt with in the area as well such as nuisance bear, dead bear on the interstate, issuing a permit for a car killed turkey, checking on an injured bald eagle, issued a nuisance beaver permit, and dogs chasing deer. A TIP call of a hunter hunting waterfowl past legal hours was investigated and enforcement action was taken for hunting after hours and possessing toxic shot.

CO Andy Schmidt (West Duluth) spent most of the week working small game and archery deer hunters. ATV trails and complaint areas were worked. Waterfowl opener was busy and hunters had some success. Late shooting complaints were worked over the weekend. Nuisance bear complaints were common this week. Officer Schmidt assisted with a firearm safety class in Cloquet.

Brookston – vacant.

Lake Superior Marine Unit

CO Matt Miller (Lake Superior Marine Unit) checked duck hunters and anglers. Follow-up was done on a burning violation. Duck hunters found a rather slow opener with clearing skies and moderate local duck numbers. Enforcement action taken for public access and waterfowl violations.

Lake Superior Unit - vacant.