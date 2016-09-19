MN DNR Weekly Report for Sept. 19, 2016

District 5 - Eveleth area

CO Darrin Kittelson (Int’l Falls) reports fishing enforcement and opening of small game season took up most of the officer’s time. Grouse hunters found little success as rainy weather and heavy foliage played a major role in their inability to see birds. Nuisance animal complaints and questions from public in regards to hunting were answered and handled. Enforcement action for the week involved sturgeon fishing violations.

CO Troy Fondie (Orr) monitored area forest roads, continued work on beaver complaints, checked public access sites, and began work on seasonal equipment issues. Worked grouse hunters and ATV violations.

CO John Velsvaag (Cook) spent most of the week checking anglers on the Rainy River. CO Velsvaag also checked grouse hunters and saw very few grouse taken. CO Velsvaag took a couple of calls about fishing regulations and fox trapping.

CO Marc Hopkins (Tower) responded to a large bull moose killed by a vehicle in the Embarrass area. Many samples were collected for research and the meat was donated. The officer spent most of the week working ATV and angling enforcement. There are also a number of trespass issues being investigated. The officer took a complaint of a suspicious male at Bear Head State Park, and DNR along with local law enforcement are investigating.

CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked the small game and archery deer opener, bear hunters and baiting, ATV’s, anglers, and invasive species and state park enforcement. Most grouse hunters checked had birds in their bag. Two discarded bear carcasses and other litter found in a road ditch led the officer to a suspect who identified two suspects that did the dumping. Further investigation discovered the initial suspect was baiting for the hunters/litter bugs and he had committed a number of bear baiting violations, which then made the litter bugs responsible for illegally hunting over the illegal bait stations. Several violations were the result. Moral of the story is to dispose of your litter properly. Enforcement action for the week consisted of hunt within 100 yards of an unregistered bear bait station, no ID sign on bear bait station, fail to register bear bait station, littering, no gifting receipt, no small game license in possession, fail to drain water related equipment, transport aquatic macrophytes, and several ATV and OHM violations.

CO Matt Frericks (Virginia) spoke at a Firearms Safety class in Cherry and has started taking other calls from young sportsmen and women anxious to obtain their firearms safety certificates. CO Frericks reminds young hunters to not wait till the last minute to get their certificates. Reports of taking geese after legal shooting hours were investigated and followed up on. The small game opener saw very few people out on the cool, windy day. Little of the foliage has fallen in the Virginia area making grouse hunting very difficult. Some baited deer stands were located. Photographs and GPS readings were taken of these stands. These stands will be monitored throughout the fall to build a case should CO Frericks find someone in the stand hunting deer over the baited area.

District 6 - Two Harbors area

CO Sean Williams (Ely 1) reports opening weekend of grouse season had mixed reports, the leaves on the understory and heavy brush made it difficult for early season hunting. Most hunters checked reported seeing little to no birds, but a few hunters had great success seeing and taking several. One hunter checked was reporting seeing no grouse in spite of spending several hours looking. As he finished telling Officer Williams the areas he had hunted a grouse walked out into the open trail. Officer Williams suggested that someone should probably shoot that grouse and while the hunter attempted to walk closer it flushed followed by another grouse that was sitting out of sight in the heavy brush. When he returned they both agreed at least now he couldn’t say he hadn’t seen anything.

CO Marty Stage (Ely) worked small game opener and found success to be good for those taking part. Officer Stage assisted Ely PD with a fleeing felon incident and worked an older TIP case. There are still a lot of visitors heading into the BWCAW and taking advantage of the great weather we’ve been having. Cabin owners are reminded to be alert for invasive species when taking out their docks this year.

CO Mary Manning (Hovland) patrolled ATV trails and forest roads checking riders and hunters. The officer answered questions on electrofishing on area lakes, youth ATV operations, moose hunts and wolf populations. Special thanks to all the sportsmen and women who have been spending their time, energy and resources to continue clearing storm debris from last winter and open up “unmaintained” travel routes so that everyone may use them.

CO Anthony Bermel (Babbitt) worked a variety of seasonal enforcement activities during the week. Grouse hunting success on opening weekend was very spotty ranging from no birds seen to limits taken. Enforcement action included unregistered ATV and no federal waterfowl stamp. Nuisance bears continue to be commonplace in the city of Babbitt.

CO David Schottenbauer (Silver Bay) worked area angling activity along the shore this week. Time was spent checking ATV activity in the area as well. Small game opener was busy with many groups hitting the woods.

CO Thomas Wahlstrom (Tofte) spent the week checking bear hunters, ATV riders and small game hunters over the opening weekend. Enforcement action was taken for hunting without a license, transport loaded firearm, and multiple ATV violations.

CO Don Murray (Two Harbors) worked a quiet small game and archery deer opener. Hunters reported flushing birds but thick cover prevented a bird in the bag in most cases. Officer Murray worked on an out of state big game investigation and followed up on a baiting case. Fall colors are becoming more vibrant on the North Shore and fishing remains good on Lake Superior.

District 7 - Grand Rapids area

CO Randy Patten (Northome) checked anglers and bear and grouse hunters, investigated a trespass complaint, maintained equipment, and handled nuisance animal calls. Enforcement action taken for small game license not in possession, no throwable PFD, and wanton waste of a northern.

CO Jayson Hansen (Big Fork) and COC spent the past week focusing on small game bear hunting enforcement. They also worked boating, ATV, and fishing enforcement. Violations included operate unregistered ATV, boating equipment, and PFD violations.

CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) checked anglers, worked the archery deer opener, worked small game opener, monitored OHV activity, taught the laws and ethics portion of a firearms safety class, and assisted CO’s with locating two suspects that fled into the woods after a pursuit. The area anglers and goose hunters had good success his week.

CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked small game and bow opener over the past weekend with some success seen in the field. Some grouse were taken opening day and even a couple deer taken with bow were observed. CO Sutherland took enforcement action for hunting without a license in possession and operating an ATV with too many passengers.

CO Gary Lefebvre (Pengilly) worked fishermen, ATV’s, bear hunters, state parks and campgrounds. He also checked archery deer hunters and small game hunters during the week.

CO Jimmy Van Asch (Hill City) focused primarily on big game, small game, angling, waterfowl, and ATV enforcement. The weekend brought the opening of the 2016 small game and archery hunting seasons. Grouse hunters were reporting varying success with difficulties spotting birds in the remaining foliage. Archery hunters were also seen having some success over the weekend. Enforcement action was taken for no small game license in possession, transporting a loaded firearm, operating an ATV with more passengers than allowed, and operating an ATV on a highway.

District 8 - Duluth area

CO Andy Schmidt (Duluth West) spent much of the week working TIP complaints for archery deer hunting. Time was spent working small game opener and archery deer opener. ATV trails and complaint areas were worked. Phone calls regarding nuisance bears, skunks and raccoons were plentiful. Officer Schmidt assisted with the Carlton County MDHA Banquet.

CO Kipp Duncan (Duluth East) continued working bear hunting enforcement. Other activities included fishing and ATV enforcement work. Opening of small game and archery deer was worked over the weekend. Many hunters were talked with over the weekend. Several calls were also retuned during the week.

CO Jeff Humphrey (Cromwell) checked area hunters on small game opener. Mixed results were observed and reported. Mosquitos were plentiful. Most hunters were excited to be out. CO Humphrey followed up on several previous complaints and received some new ones. An investigation into several untagged traps is ongoing. Livestock depredation complaints continued this week. Patrols into the FDL state forest and Sawyer WMA were conducted. CO Humphrey attended the Carlton Chapter MDHA banquet assisting other officers with the laser shot, answering questions, and providing information & education.

CO Scott Staples (Carlton) spoke to a Seeking Careers in Criminal Justice Class about the duties and hiring process of a conservation officer. CO Staples also attended the annual MN Deer Hunters Association Banquet in Carlton. Nuisance complaints on bears and beavers were received and advice was given on how to deal with them as well as a permit to remove some of the beaver. Some small game hunters were checked on the opening weekend with a fair number of grouse being seen. Not a lot being harvested because of the thick foliage in the woods. Enforcement action was taken for various ATV and angling violations.

Lake Superior Marine Unit

CO Matt Miller (Lake Superior Marine Unit) checked anglers on Superior and inland lakes. Boaters are reminded that they need to have their navigational lights turned on at sunset time, not just when they think it is “dark enough”. Low light conditions, before dark, can be especially dangerous when reflections make it hard to see boaters still out on the water. Questions were answered about bear hunting and small game scenarios, and enforcement action taken for anglers trespassing on posted property.

