Friendships forged in the outdoors

Jim Kurtz (left) and John Mahoney prepare a meal in camp during a backpacking trip many years ago. Kurtz is from Duluth, as was Mahoney, who has since passed away. (Jim Kurtz photo)

Phil Johnson’s longtime friend John Keinanen of La Crosse, Wis., holds a big northern pike he caught at age 12 in the Midway River. Johnson is from Esko. The two have been friends since they were 4 years old. (Phil Johnson photo)

They met as kids or high school classmates. They met at bus stops and workplaces. They forged friendships through turkey hunting and steelhead fishing and hiking.

For all of them, these friendships were deepened in the outdoors — paddling, hunting, camping, skiing.

We asked readers to share the stories of their outdoor friendships. Here are some of the submissions we received — and you can read more by visiting duluthnewstribune.com and clicking on “Outdoors.”

Robert Stafne, Duluth, and wife, the late Cindy Stafne

A little over a year ago I lost my canoeing, hiking and cross-country skiing partner. Cindy was my partner and best friend for 52 years. We were young kids who grew up in the middle of Duluth. We were married young and raised a family young. We both had a love of the outdoors and spent a lot of time there, especially after our kids were raised.

We bought a 12-by-16-foot shack on the north shore of Caribou Lake near Lutsen in 1975. We fixed it up and added on, but it remained very rustic — no running water or inside plumbing. When it rained, we would stand under the end of the rain gutter for a shower or, of course, jump in the lake for baths. From this place, we ventured out to explore the North Shore of Lake Superior and inland. Our adventures were usually done with just the two of us.

In the summer we did a lot of canoeing in a 17-foot Alumacraft canoe (quite heavy but very stable). Many mornings we would get up at sunrise and canoe down the north shore of Caribou Lake into Bigsby Lake and then up Murmur Creek. It was always good for our soul, with the sun shining over the palisades on the east end of the lake. Many times a family of otters would surround us, snorting and hissing. At times there would be a moose in the water at the end of the lake.

We also did many trips to our favorite lake in the BWCAW, Brule Lake, and the lakes around it. Believe me, it was a lot more fun skinny-dipping after a day of canoeing and portaging with the love of your life than with some stinky guy with a three-day growth.

I remember the time when we were camped on the Cones (North, Middle and South Cone Lakes) off of Brule, when we could hear a bear sniffing around the perimeter of our tent. I told Cindy, “I sure am glad you told me to put our food out on the little rock island.”

In the fall especially, we would hike many stretches of the Superior Hiking Trail. Of course, we had our favorites. One summer we hiked up every stream on the North Shore from Silver Bay to Hovland. We spent a lot of time on the lakes, streams and trails. We became quite knowledgeable on the flora and fauna. Cindy taught me about every wildflower and plant, and I taught her how to read the signs of the critters that had been on the trail ahead of us.

We also would go up to the cabin on Caribou in the winter, usually for the weekend. A lot of times, we went to shovel the roof. We would just get the place warmed up enough by the time we had to go home. We did a lot of cross-country skiing, sometimes at night with a full moon. Or with the northern lights dancing and the wolves howling back in the hills.

We always knew we were blessed to experience what we did together when the stresses of daily life got to us. Life was always better when we were in nature. And she would always say, “Boy, I’m glad we came out here today.”

We didn’t do as much in the past five years as we used to, but we still managed to get out in nature as much as we could.

Cindy passed away from brain cancer on June 6, 2015. I have lots of good memories, but I don’t think I can go in that canoe anymore without that girl sitting in the bow.

John Johnson, Duluth, and friend Ron Marsaa, Duluth

Ron Marsaa and I have been best friends for decades. Our annual BWCAW adventure together began 25 years ago. Dozens of portages and dozens of lakes later, I still steer our tandem canoe and he paddles in the bow. He does all the work — at least that’s what he tells me.

We have learned a lot over the years. The first year when we went to Alton Lake, we packed a big, heavy pot to boil water in so we could make spaghetti. On our 10-day trip this year, we packed delicious freeze-dried meals. We learned not to carry heavy coolers full of beer. We literally have a list of what to pack now and what not to.

We’ve had adventures on so many islands and rustic campsites on so many lakes. I can’t count how many fish we’ve caught and laughs we’ve shared. We laugh a lot.

Some nights around our campfire we talk into the wee hours of the morning. No interruptions. No phone ringing. No bad news or television. Just us and the endless black. Never have you seen such darkness, the stars are so bright and crisp. You see so many more than you ever do in the city.

We have many planning meetings months before our departure. We reserve our permits in January. We study maps. We both know what we are each responsible for. We both know we can completely count on each other during the good times we’ve had — and the not-good times. One year Ron sliced a finger to the bone when a foldable camp saw he was using broke. We were eight hours away from help — many portages and miles of paddling.

The most frightening of our experiences was the time we were on Brule Lake and the waves were super high. For the first time in my life I thought we might both die.

We have sat under a tarp day after day in the rain, damp and cold. Keeping that fire going is a challenge. But we talk and talk. We share feelings we don’t share with anyone else. I do know that he has always had my back and I his.

Phil Johnson, Esko, and friend John Keinanen of La Crosse, Wis.

This column first appeared in the Arrowhead Fly Fishers’ newsletter.

“It takes a long time to make an old friend.”

I can’t remember where I saw that saying, but the statement is a perfect description of my friend John Keinanen of La Crosse, Wis. According to my mom, I first met John when he and I were 4 years old. She went to have a cup of coffee with John’s mom, Ida, one summer afternoon — two farm wives looking for a break from unending chores.

Being socially inept even at that young age, I clung to my mom’s skirt and wouldn’t let go. John wasn’t much more social. He hid behind the kitchen’s wood stove and peeked around the corner.

By the time we were in fifth grade our friendship had improved. A year later, in the summer of 1960, we were spending as much time as possible on the banks of the Midway River catching suckers with a bobber-and-worm combo and harassing crayfish with our slingshots.

It’s a miracle we reached our teens. John and my first boat was a manure bucket launched with fanfare in early April into a pond formed by the flooded Midway. The “boat” promptly rolled over and sank.

Not to be deterred, John and I pulled it out of the muck, found two old planks, cut a popple log in half, and attached primitive outriggers to the bucket, which had just enough stability to allow us to carefully perch on the planks facing each other. Paddling with another old board was too tedious, so we found an old quilt and made a sail, gliding happily over the pond. Luckily, we didn’t capsize because the water was probably 40 degrees and we would have drowned.

The first camping trip we went on involved weeks of planning. We hauled a heavy canvas tent down to the river, packed sleeping bags and fishing tackle in gunny sacks to make everything easier to carry, and fished until after dark because one of us had read an article in Fur, Fish and Game magazine that said the really big fish came out at night.

Our camp kitchen was a roaring fire enabling us to fix dinner, supper and breakfast in short order since the menu for all three meals consisted of hot dogs. Night fishing didn’t yield anything, but our friend Arvo managed to catch a 13-pound northern the next morning, which we netted with a gunny sack.

More than 50 years later, John and I still fish together. The latest trip was this past June on the Gunflint Trail. The accommodations and diet were a little better than the Midway River camping trip. We actually rented a cabin and had good food. John brought along three of his grandsons and one son-in-law and I persuaded my oldest son to join us. We caught enough trout for a meal, played pinochle late into the night, and regaled everyone with stories of how good the fishing used to be.

I feel blessed to fish and enjoy fellowship with many fine people, but there will always be just one John in my life. It just takes too long to make an old friend like him.

Randall Hicks, Duluth, and friend Lloyd Hautajarvi, Duluth

Friends help people reach their goals. My friend, Lloyd Hautajarvi, does this particularly well.

Lloyd hastened my return to steelhead fishing in the Brule River at a time when I wasn’t sure this would be possible again. I had crashed in a de Havilland Beaver float plane in a remote part of Labrador while on a fly fishing trip eight years ago last July. My recovery from two broken ankles, a badly busted arm and some nerve damage required two weeks in a Quebec City hospital followed by another week in Duluth and then three weeks of therapy at a rehabilitation center. Lloyd visited me regularly, almost every day after work.

We talked of our previous fishing trips, among other things. I confided in him that my goal was to fish again for steelhead that fall — my real healing. Many people, including other friends and physical therapists, may have thought this was too much or that I was even crazy for contemplating the idea. But I know Lloyd believed me.

It was not looking good in late August when I returned home in a wheelchair. By mid-September, steelhead already in the river, I was finally on my feet but not walking well yet with a walker.

Finally, I was more ambulatory — with forearm crutches — in early October and we went steelhead fishing again together. On that first trip, I could only walk a hundred yards or so with the crutches to a large hole on the river. Lloyd led the way and went ahead to secure a spot so I wouldn’t have to walk any farther than necessary. During subsequent trips, we walked farther with Lloyd nudging me along but always looking out for me, carrying my fly rod through the tangled underbrush and a folding chair on his back so I could sit part of the day.

By our third trip in late October, I was getting stronger but still tired quickly after walking up and down gullies more than a mile on a fisherman trail and wading across the river with the crutches. On our final trip that fall, I landed what became one of my more memorable steelhead, not because it was particularly huge but because I was now back both physically and mentally thanks to my friend.

Three summers later, Lloyd helped me with the final leg of my journey — to fly again in a float plane — when we flew together into northern Ontario near Hudson Bay to canoe and fish the Sutton River for anadromous brook trout. That experience was the final stage of my healing.

Before, during and after these times, Lloyd and I have solved the world’s problems, joked about the types and colors of flies each of us use, and bantered back and forth about the number and size of fish we have caught. I never had a brother. Although Lloyd once ratted me out to my wife when I bought a new fly rod, I suppose this is also part of having a brother.

My friendship with Lloyd already is one of the more memorable parts of my life.

Kay Boucher, Duluth, and friend Kathy Collins, Duluth

Adventures with my outdoor friend began unexpectedly at a school bus stop 12 years ago. We each had kids heading off to school, young dogs in need of exercise and great trails nearby. It was the start of a wonderful friendship between Kathy Collins and me that has grown over the miles.

Kathy’s extensive outdoor knowledge (she was a park ranger) and my experience with animals made for an interesting combination on our walks as we discovered how much we had in common. We laugh when we both stop to check out scat on the trail (no “that’s gross” from us!) or both slow down for an area with large gravel (agates may be anywhere!). I love that we inspire each other to walk all year round and in any weather. We frequently tell our dogs how lucky they are to have us, especially when it is 20 below!

Our adventures have expanded to include our husbands and yearly trips to the BWCAW (except the year Kathy broke her foot and our “canoeing trip” turned into a tour of breweries, wineries, quilt shops and golf courses in Wisconsin). It still surprises me how much we can find to share during our time outside. Except for the distractions of the dogs (we are now training our next generation together) and recently downed trees, our conversations keep going. I love that over the years we have shared each other’s struggles and celebrated each other’s triumphs. It is a privilege and a joy to have a friend like Kathy who is willing to share her outdoor adventures with me, and I hope I never take it for granted.

Dick Nygren, Carlton, and friend Dick Maruska, Cloquet

My good friend, Dick Maruska, and I have been fishing, hunting and camping together for the past 50-some years. He fished the Amity and other Duluth streams and lakes where he grew up. I fished the Blackhoof River and hunted near there. I admire Dick for the values we share, love of nature and appreciating the beauty of our Minnesota woods. He will be 87 this fall, and I will be 82.

We plan to take to the woods with our sons again this deer season. Heading out on a frosty morning before dawn, watching the sun come up and gathering for coffee and lunch around noon is about as good as it gets.

At the end of the day, we head for home, where our two families get together for a meal. Around the table our wives and daughters hear deer stories once again. The stories are old and don’t seem to vary much.

We both agree if we get two deer, it’s a plus. But having one more deer season under our belts is priceless.

Dave DeLawyer. Deer River, and his dad, Clarence DeLawyer

My best friend and I have hunted whitetail deer together for 50 consecutive years. I started hunting with him when I was 12 years old and learned everything from him about deer hunting. He was there for me on my first season, when I missed a deer with my old open sight .35 Winchester on the first day. He told me it happens to the best of them, and to hold my head up and go back out there and keep hunting. It was the best advice you could give a young, discouraged boy who thought maybe he wasn’t cut out to be a buck hunter. The next day I killed two beautiful bucks and was hooked for life.

The quality I admire most about him is that he never told me what to do but showed me by example. He showed me how to gut a deer, how to track a wounded deer and to never quit until you completed the kill. A few years ago, he wounded a buck the first morning and because of his age I took off on the trail and diligently tracked him all day and killed him by shooting across a river. I never saw as big a smile on his face as when I got back to camp and told him that I got his big buck. The look of surprise is etched in my memory when I told him we would have to get the boat out so we could go get his buck.

When you hunt together as long as we have, you don’t have to say a lot because we know how each other thinks. Hunting together is more than just killing deer. It is bonding in a way only a hunter and outdoorsman can understand. It is carrying on a tradition that bonds you for life.

My hunting buddy is the most experienced deer hunter I have ever meet. This fall will be his 83rd consecutive season. He and I both lost our wives four years ago due to illness. So our relationship with each other is stronger than ever. Due to his health and age, he now lives with me full time.

So you see, my best friend and lifelong hunting buddy is my 95-year-old father. I can’t think of anyone I’d rather be with on opening morning of deer season.

Allie Tibbetts, Duluth, and friend, Melissa Jackson, Duluth

My best friend, my soul sister really, is Melissa Jackson of Duluth. She is an amazing woman to me. Sometimes I look at her and wonder how I was even gifted such a friend. Our friendship means the world to me. Melissa has survived and thrived through many difficult times, from our tumultuous teenage and young adult years, through illness and overcoming much to blossom into the beautiful person she is today. But she has always been that way to me.

Melissa has a big heart and stays strong and steadfast to her values. She will tell you like it is because she shows people respect like that. She is someone I can look up to, can look to for support and guidance, and she has helped me grow as a person. She has been a North Star, a guiding light, to me. Our friendship is a love that endures through time. We have had many adventures together, from paddleboarding the lake and river to kayaking with gators in Florida to visiting the redwood trees in California and many others and more to come. I look forward to many more years of adventure, laughs and tears with my best friend Melissa.

Scott Sutherland, Duluth, and friend, Steve Christenson

The value of a good fishing buddy is immeasurable. It’s someone who doesn’t talk too much or too little. Someone who doesn’t want to be out there too long or too little. Someone with whom you share unspoken understandings.

I had such a fishing buddy. Steve Christenson and I went to high school together but didn’t really become friends until we married sisters and realized we both loved to go fishing. We would go out two or three times a week together.

In the beginning, when we were in our early 20s, we didn’t have a lot of money. We started by packing into lakes around Silver Bay. Steve once convinced me to get up at 1 a.m. to get to Finland from Duluth, pack into a lake in Tettegouche State Park, and have lines in the water by 4:30 a.m.

One day, Steve showed me the new inflatable raft he bought. We would get some funny looks rowing around Boulder Lake, but we caught fish. Later I bought a 17-foot aluminum canoe, and we thought we had the world by the tail. The canoe fit perfectly with my old 1979 LeMans station wagon. We would discuss life or sit silently. Both were equally enjoyable. Finally, Steve purchased his first boat, motor and trailer. We never really got to use that boat. Shortly after he purchased it, he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. He quickly ended up in a wheelchair and living in the Twin Cities.

A quarter century later, when I am out fishing, I often think about how much Steve would love to be out there with me. I often think how much I would love to be out there with him.

The value of a good fishing buddy is immeasurable.

Kevin Feind, Solon Springs, and friend, Tom Handrick, Marshfield, Wis.

Tom Handrick and I met while working at a grocery store as high school sophomores in 1981. We both loved to fish and hunt and it wasn’t long before we started making trips together.

He was there to land my biggest smallmouth of my life. He was there for me when my father died. He was there when I shot my first deer with a gun and buck with a bow. He was there for me when Lori and I got married. He was there for me when I was ordained as a Catholic permanent deacon. He remains there, just a phone call away, when I just need someone to talk to.

Unlike most childhood friends, Tom and I remained friends after I moved away. Tom is the only one who calls me just to visit.

We started turkey hunting together in 1991, a passion we share to this day. It is that passion that identifies our friendship.

Hunting turkeys with Tom is far more than the ability to harvest a turkey. We are thankful for the opportunity each spring to get together.

We both appreciate and never assume the kindness of the family that allows us to stay in their cabin in the woods in southern Wisconsin. We love the peace and tranquility this little one-room cabin provides, and even after 25 years we treat every year as a blessing. Each bluebird morning is celebrated. Each sunrise, each rainless day, each unique spring flower, each raccoon fight we hear, each distant gobble that answers our tree yelps, and each successful hunting strategy is acknowledged in praise and thanksgiving.

Tom and I have long lost count of how many turkeys we’ve harvested. We keep challenging ourselves by trying different tactics while responding to different situations. We strategize together very openly. There are nights as we lie in bed that we discuss how we are going to hunt a property, or even how we are going to hunt a specific bird the next day.

Last spring, we were preparing a late lunch in the cabin when a gobbler sounded off from a field about 200 yards west us. Tom has the ability to be very stealth-like, so we figured if he exited the cabin, grabbed his gear and used the cabin to block the bird’s view of him, he could circle to the east and down into a patch of pines, and maybe entice the bird to within range. I stayed in the cabin to watch through a small window over the sink.

The hilly topography and the leafed-out trees aided in Tom’s attempt. We knew that if he got down into these pines, he could set up in the quiet needles and be undetected. This five-acre plantation has become a regular travel route between two large fields. I watched as the bird answered Tom’s calls and approached. I knew that if the bird committed by leaving its field, there was a very good chance of Tom harvesting him.

The bird gobbled as he left the field and used a trail we walk to get through a brushy draw. He gobbled again as he walked past the cabin at 25 yards. Moments later, the 20-gauge Mossberg barked, and the three year old long-beard was flopping on the ground just 50 yards from the cabin’s deck. I ran out of the cabin and celebrated with Tom.

So how does turkey hunting explain our friendship? We communicate. We trust each other. The long list of successful harvests reinforces that trust. We use teamwork in our hunts, so it’s the team that wins, not only the one who pulls the trigger.

We appreciate and acknowledge the blessings we share while on our annual hunt. Watching and listening to the spring woods come alive around us, and giving thanks for just being there together, never assuming we’ll be there again, and appreciating the friendship we continue to enjoy by spending time together all add to why we remain such good friends.

Our spiritual lives parallel. We aren’t afraid of talking about our walk in faith. This is rare in today’s society. We respect each other’s differences and joyfully enjoy the similarities. All these things contribute to a wonderful friendship we’ve enjoyed over 35 years.

Kelley Haldeman, Duluth, and sister, Kerri Haldeman, Sunman, Ind.

One of my best outdoor friends is my own blood sister, Kerri. Although she is younger than me, she led me into the world of outdoor recreation. I had done almost no camping by age 24, and Kerri talked me into taking a sabbatical from my engineering job in Ohio to go work at a wilderness canoe camp on Lake Superior. It completely changed me. I quit my job and moved up north. Kerri and I worked seven seasons together at that camp, learning wilderness skills and camping out for a week at a time with youth of all backgrounds.

Our love of the outdoors grew. We took all kinds of adventures together when we weren't guiding others. We bicycled from southern Ohio to Duluth, camping along the way. We paddled windy lakes and whitewater rivers. We hiked and backpacked. We once snowshoed through a blizzard together. We camped in 30-below weather.

We have our problems, just like most siblings do. We sometimes struggle to understand each other. But for some reason, whenever we are in the outdoors together, whether for a day trip or week-long excursion, something clicks into place for us. Our relationship becomes simple, easy, joyful. We understand each other perfectly.

My sister and I are separated by 800 miles these days. But we do at least one outdoor adventure together every year. My sister is my close friend. I think a large reason for that is because of the meaningful, challenging, rewarding time we spent working alongside each other as young adults at the camp, and all of our hours together in the magnificent north woods.

Judy Lindberg, Duluth, and friend, Lisa Rethi, Asheville, N.C.

Lisa and I met as Brownie leaders while taking kids swimming, hiking, ice fishing and running in the corn fields. We laced and unlaced a limited supply of ice skates so all 24 of our Brownies could try skating on the frozen pond. Since then, our outdoor kind of friendship has survived moves, family times and work schedules. At least once a year, we make an adventure happen by setting a place and a time.

We have hiked the Baker Trail, Mount Washington, parts of the Appalachian Trail, parts of the Superior Hiking Trail and many trails whose names we have forgotten. We have biked in Ohio, Pennsylvania and along the Mississippi in Minnesota, sometimes eating bean sandwiches (her idea) and sleeping in the car to save money.

We still follow each other on the trails, often switching the lead, or wandering together and apart. We talk about our kids, our husbands, feelings, our work... life, death. Sometimes we are silent for miles. We laugh hard at our many mistakes, like the time we brought our tent but forgot the poles or the time we brought headlamps for night hiking but forgot the batteries. We still get lost, but thrill at the sight of those blue, yellow, white slashes pointing out the trail ahead of us. We love those slashes.

We often talk about the remembered details of our times in the woods; the whistle of a lone hawk in the silence of Amish country, that one orange butterfly on an orange flower, the thundering sinkholes in the Temperance River, the sound of our hiking boots on a packed trail, the mosquito head nets of July (ha.) We agree that there is something wonderful about dark pine needles against the blue sky at Shovel Point.

When I point to glacier scars on gabbro or Lisa sees a Joe-Pye weed wildflower, we stop and look and listen to each other. We know that we are heard. We are sharing and communicating as much as two separate individuals can as we regather our connections to this planet. We help make those connections happen for each other.

Jim Kurtz, Duluth, and friend, the late John Mahoney, Duluth

John Mahoney was my hiking partner and my friend. I met John in 1970 when I began working for the St. Louis County Health Department. The Radisson Hotel was being built at that time, and John and I would have to climb the stairs to the top to check the kitchen facilities. We couldn’t use the elevators. After three trips of climbing the stairs, John told the other members of the staff that “Jimmy” was OK and “We will keep him.” He always called me “Jimmy.” He repeated that story several times to people we would meet while hiking and camping.

John and I took several backpacking, camping and hiking trips. We backpacked and camped in the backcountry of the Tetons, Isle Royale, part of the Border Route Trail, part of the Kekekabic Trail and hiked several sections of the Superior Hiking Trail.

One of John’s favorite expressions was, “Are we having fun yet?” Wherever we were and whatever we were doing, with John I was always having fun.

John was 13 years older than I was, but he was in excellent shape. My wife, Shirley, used to say that if either of us needed carrying out of the woods, it would be me carried out by John.

John has now passed on. I miss our trips together, and I miss John. What I do have are all those wonderful memories of the great trips we took together. For those memories, I say, “Thank you, John.”