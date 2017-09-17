Ask a Conservation Officer: Sunfish as bait? Nope

A: Not in Minnesota. Minnesota law prohibits the use of game fish or parts of game fish as bait, along with carp or goldfish.

If you choose, licensed anglers may catch their own minnows to use as bait, so long as the bait is not taken from infested waters. Trapping minnows in a designated trout water requires a permit from DNR Fisheries.

Don't forget that it is unlawful to transport water from your minnow bucket when you get done fishing for the day. If you choose to keep your leftover minnows for another day, you will need to bring fresh water from home to exchange with the water in your bait bucket before you leave the boat access. For more information, see pages 29-31 of the 2017 Minnesota Fishing Regulation synopsis book.

Matthew S. Miller is a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources conservation officer with the Lake Superior Marine Unit. Send your questions to outdoors@duluthnews.com.